GROOVE Podcast 444 – Bjarki

Bjarki steps up for this year’s first issue of our podcast series. His versatile mix starts with lush breakbeats and picks up pace in the second half, mirroring the course of a new year’s eve after hour that leads all the way back into a club before the hangover sets in.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Groove.

Where did you record it, and which setup did you use?

In Latvia. Ableton Live, Traktor, Rekordbox and some fancy stuff.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

K41 in Kyiv. Bombay Beach in California and Buxur in Iceland.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Untold – Doff.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Rhyw’s techno reinventions, Ikävä Pii stuff, ex.girls & in3dee – Uppsala.

What do you have coming up?

A Hellthier Lifestyle.

Track list:



Bjarki – Guardian Of Auras

Coil – Windowpane

Landstrumm – Minimoo

Severed Heads – All Saint’s Day

Cabasa – Ancient Forest

Boddika – Basement

Rrose x Polygonia – Ellipses

Rhyw – Drool

In3dee & Þorlákur – Unreleased

Koehler & Kuno – Anti Gravity Switch (A Made Up Sound Remix)

Untold – Doff

Prince – Make Up

Henry Greenleaf – Brawn

Human Movement – Breath Deep

Bjarki – Unreleased

AtomTM – Nix

Databomb – Should be sleeping v5b

Meira Asher & Guy Harries – Torture – Bodyparts

Ikävä Pii – Paradigms

Scanner – Emily

SV1 – emerald (ft. 00ff1a) (KAVARI Remix)

Autechre – Bronchus One.1

Bjarki – Unreleased

Boulderhead – I Need Space (ft Overnite Oates)

Bjarki – Unreleased

Bjarki – Unreleased

Bjarki – Unreleased

Rosa Mundi (John Balance & Rose McDowall) – The Snow Man

Hymodia – Hátíð fer að höndum ein