GROOVE Podcast 443 – Lake Haze

For almost a decade, Lake Haze is known for drenching Electro and Breakbeat in melancholy. The Portuguese DJ, live-act, and producer released on renowned labels like Shall Not Fade, Cultivated Electronics, or E-Beamz where he brought together emotional deepness with a sometimes abrasive, dance floor centered approach.

In the live set he recorded for our podcast series, Gonçalo Salgado mostly opts for subtlety, starting out with gentle kicks and intricate, meandering acid waves. Going all the way down a deep techno rabbit hole, the jam intensifies within the last few minutes, showcasing Lake Haze’s knack for heavy breaks.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Since this is a live act, I wanted to create a mix that captures where I’ve been and where I’m heading musically. I’ve done quite a few live performances recently, which have left me with a lot of new material–some experimental ideas and some more polished tracks ready to share.

Until recently, I’d been working exclusively with digital tools, but I’ve started introducing analog gear into my studio setup. That’s been a big shift for me, and it’s opened up a whole new world of sound and creative possibilities. You’ll hear some of those influences in this mix as I experiment with blending analog warmth and digital precision.

I also have two upcoming live sets, and I’ve been challenging myself to make them totally unique from one another. This mix became a way to test those ideas, explore new directions, and tie everything together. It’s been a fun and rewarding process, and I’m excited to share it.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded this live act in my studio with a mix of analog and digital gear, but I kept the setup intentionally small to push my creativity. I find that when I have too many options, I can get lost in them, so limiting the gear helps me focus and experiment more effectively. The drum patterns were built using the Roland TR-8S, while the bass lines came from the Behringer TD-3, with its acid-inspired sound, and the MS-1, which added a warm, classic vibe.

For melodies and layers, I used the Roland JP-8000, known for its rich pads and the iconic supersaw sound. I also brought in the SP-404 for sampling and live effects, which added extra texture and spontaneity to the performance. This setup gave me just enough to be creative without overwhelming me, allowing me to really dive into the process and put everything together live in the moment.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Maybe one of the most memorable gigs I’ve played was at the Waking Life festival in Crato, Portugal, my home country. It’s hard to pick just one, but this one really stands out. The whole vibe was so different from the usual clubbing scene I’m used to, with its industrial, enclosed atmosphere. The festival was set in the middle of nature, with dust in the air and the warm light from the sunset filling the space. The sound of the music mixed with the natural elements. The rustling of trees, the distant hum of the crowd, and the overall openness of the place made it feel like a completely different experience.

I played a mix of electro, acid, house, and a bit of techno, and it was wild how the music felt so at home in that setting. There was this almost perfect balance between the electronic beats and the sounds of nature, like the two were complementing each other. The crowd was super receptive, and there was this relaxed, positive energy that really made the whole performance feel effortless.

The line-up was amazing, and after my set, I spent the rest of the time just enjoying the festival and checking out performances from some of my favorite artists. It was one of those gigs where everything just clicked–being surrounded by nature, playing music outdoors, and being part of such a unique atmosphere. It was a refreshing change from the usual club environment, and definitely something I won’t forget.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

For my live performances, my secret weapon is definitely the Roland TR-8S, especially when paired with the Behringer TD-3. The TR-8S offers a wide range of drum sounds and patterns, giving me the flexibility to adjust the rhythm and energy in real time. I can tweak everything from the kick drum to the hi-hats and add effects, allowing me to shift the vibe of the performance as it unfolds. When I bring in the TD-3, the acid basslines really come to life, and I can manipulate the sound on the fly, creating tension and unexpected drops. Together, these pieces form a powerful combo that lets me improvise and create dynamic transitions during the set.

However, when it comes to my vinyl DJ sets, my secret weapon is my collection of records from Den Haag. This repertoire is something I always carry with me, no matter where I play. Den Haag’s electronic scene has had a huge influence on me, and my vinyl collection represents that influence. Each record has its own energy and character, and having these tracks on hand allows me to respond to the crowd in the moment. The records give me that deep connection to my roots, and I’m able to curate a set that’s not only engaging but also authentic to my style. Whether I’m in a club or playing a festival, this selection of vinyl is my foundation, allowing me to seamlessly blend tracks and keep the energy flowing.

Three releases that recently caught your attention?

– elseq 1-5 by Autechre.

– Puppeteer My Corpse at the Renegade Please by Gupi

– The Paranormal Soul by Legowelt

What do you have coming up?

I’ve got some exciting projects in the pipeline that I’m really looking forward to. One of the biggest highlights for me will be my release on Clone Records, which has always been a dream of mine. I’ve been a huge fan of the label for years and have always looked up to their catalog and the incredible artists they’ve supported. It feels like a huge milestone, and it definitely marks 2025 in a special way for me.

Additionally, I’ve already had the honor of releasing on Cultivated Electronics, which is a label I deeply respect. My electro EP Osmosis was released there, and it’s been such a great experience working with Phil, who is not only an amazing person but also a true pioneer in the electro scene. The label has such a rich history and ethos, and it’s an honor to be a part of that. I have enormous respect for Phil and everything he’s done, and I’m excited to continue collaborating with such a legendary label.

On top of these, I’m working on an IDM/experimental/ambient album for Atlantic Thunder, which is something I’m very passionate about. This project is going to take me in a different direction, blending atmospheric textures and intricate rhythms to create a more introspective and experimental sound. 2025 is shaping up to be a year filled with new music across different genres, and I’m eager to share everything I’ve been working on with you. It’s going to be a great year!