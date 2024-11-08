DC Salas (Fuse) – GROOVE Resident Podcast 58

Apart from the grainy imagery of excessive New Beat and Hardcore raves in huge warehouses, it’s probably Brussel’s most infamous nightclub Fuse that Belgium’s scene is mostly associated with abroad. Although the institution has had some troubles in recent years, it managed to celebrate its 30th (!) birthday this year, touring Europe with stops in Berlin, Cologne and Essen.

One artist that embodies the spirit of Fuse is DC Salas. The Belgian-Peruvian DJ and producer not only knows that a club night is more than the all eyes on peak-time slot, he never falls short of taking risks and experimenting during his sets, paying homage to Belgium’s rich history in electronic music and pursuing his own approach at the same time.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I wanted to explore and highlight the full range of my club music spectrum, while featuring some upcoming releases from friends as well as my own tracks. The mix spans everything from electro and New Beat to acid, progressive, early electro house, and everything in between.

How does it relate to your residency at the club?

My residency at Fuse is a special time and place where I can experiment freely and express myself without constraints, just as I did in this mix. I always approach a mix as a journey, a kind of rollercoaster ride.

How did your residency shape you as a DJ?

It’s given me confidence and pushed me to evolve in my track selection and ability to read the crowd. A club night isn’t just about that peak-time 2 to 4 AM slot–there’s so much happening before and after. As a resident, I have to be ready to adapt to the vibe of the room at any given moment. Fuse has been an incredible playground, deeply influencing my understanding of club music. This residency has had such a strong impact on me that it’s even shaped the music I produce, sometimes without me even realising it.

What is the crowd like? What’s special about them?

The crowd at Fuse is diverse, but they all share one thing: an open mind. It’s all about the music and the shared experience. I know I can take risks, and they’ll come along for the ride.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Hulu’s “Knife In Water“–the first release of a new label called Past Tense. ’90s Prog with hints of a Goa vibe. This one never leaves my bag.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Giammarco Orsini – Twenty, a part of the amazing Timeless, Francesco Del Garda’s label. Hypnotic, deep and groovy business.

Charlou – Death Hypnosis, a ravey EBM bomb. Out on the excellent label Flight Mode.

M.S. – Radiation Dance. I just got this lovely record and I already feel like I’m gonna play it for months. It’s out on Main Records, an Offenbach based label and record store. This record is all about electro, Italo, EBM and an early electro house vibe.

What do you have coming up?

My second album, To The Places I Call(ed) Home, is out since November 1st through the collaborative label between RAND Muzik and Echocentric. It’s been a two-year journey, and I’m thrilled to finally share it.

I also have several other projects in the pipeline: an EP on Jennifer Cardini’s Correspondant, another on Binh’s Time Passages, plus remixes for Eya Records in London and the Paris-based crew Smiling Phases. There’s also some upcoming music for Cómeme and a legendary German label–more news soon.

On top of that, I’m working on a new solo live show, with the first dates expected in early 2025. It’ll be a club-focused performance.

Track listing:

Miro Pajic – Eternia 1

Decibolt – Kan’t Be K

Bozzwell – Ghouls

Open Spaces – A Beginning Of An Idea

Bleu Mustang – Roccastrada

Molen – Médano

DC Salas – Trapped Inside Your Mind (forthcoming Time Passages)

Le Loup, Clement Meyer, Double Oh Oh – Destiny’s Wild (Bubba & T-Bone Remix)

Fletcher – Disco Minimal

Shkedul – TIAD

Filur – Timesteps

DC Salas – Galactic Pulses (Forthcoming on Correspondant)

Giammarco Orsini – Twenty

El Maquinista Hypnotica – Misión Imposible @ La Luna (Todovía se ve bien)

Children Of The Sun – Inti-Rai (forthcoming Off The Grid)

DC Salas & Zaatar – Laminar Flow

Sweatshop – Back In the Days (Kiki’s Like We Were In ’93 Mix)

Timothy J Fairplay – Unreleased (DC Salas Remix) (Eya Records)

Oshana – Hey Kiss Kiss (Forthcoming Altered Circuits)

Dj Rou & T.Oceans – Monti Urou (Rou Mix) (forthcoming Higher Hopes)

Control X – Booster(Bombay Mix)

Running Hot – Hypnotise (Forthcoming Certain Music)

Arvé – Pyroclast (DC Salas Remix) (Forthcoming Smiling Phases)

Duo Paradiso – Moonlight

Secretsundaze – Doesn’t This Sun Feel Great

DC Salas – Dreamscape (Forthcoming Correspondant)

Magnit – Gebruder