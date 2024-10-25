GROOVE Podcast 436 – Adlas

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Adlas is short for Adam Larsen. Co-running former Berlin techno party Krach and releasing twice on Answer Code Requests label–his third EP there came about just this year–, he first made waves in the German capital’s scene in the late 2010s. By the time, Larsen pursued a more breakbeat driven, UK-influenced approach to his DJ sets, while over the last few years he gradually gravitated towards groovy, dub-infused techno, not forfeiting complexity on the way.

His mix for our podcast series gives an almost holistic impression of Larsen’s artistic development, for it contains both four-on-the-floor patterns and rhythmically intricate sections, all drenched in fluorescent dance floor euphoria.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I didn’t have a fleshed out concept in mind, it was more a fleeting feeling. I wanted it to be deep, trippy, maybe a bit occult.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix at home on a Xone92, with an XDJ 1000 and this Denon CDJ that lets you play two tracks on one device, which gave me three decks to work with.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I can’t name just one but some of the best ones I can remember were Antidote at Griessmuehle, Berghain and Brandwerk in Aachen.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Liquid Overdose – Contact, I played it in the mix also. It has been a rather secret weapon for me for a while now–I love how it sits in between Techno and Trance but retains a classy and somewhat reduced atmosphere.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Kaiser – Konsistenz.

Decka – Exit.

Tils & Maxim Vukovic – Magic Power 06.

What do you have coming up?

Finishing up a bunch of music and playing Blitz for the first time next month which I’m really excited for.

Track listing:

Reeko – Segmento 4

DJ Sotofett – Preparation (Accapella)

Mosca – Glue Gun

Forest Drive West – UN

Decka – Under Influence

Aleksi Perälä – NL-L56-19-08705

Rene Wise – Tizer

Deniro – Static

Border One – Mind’s Eye

Decka – Intake

Anthony Vieira – Track 2

Grain – Untitled B2

Alarico – Carnal Fever

Liquid Overdose – Contact

Valentino Mora – Diatom

Mike Parker – Sector 108

Peter van Hoesen – Second Hologram Rose

Konduku – Hayal

Sons of Slough – I Can’t Hear The Stereo

Adlas – Magnetic

Bruce – I’m Alright Mate (Asusu Remix)

Quelza – We’ll Never Be Friends Again

Vanoni – Tah-Ner

Surgeon – The Crawling Frog Is Torn and Smiles

Javier Marimon – Interlude (Whispered by Daniel[i])

Azu Tiwaline & Forest Drive West – The Pitch