GROOVE Podcast 435 – Josh Wink

For well over 30 years, Josh Wink has been a vital part of the electronic music scene, gracing it with ridiculous drum breaks and the most notorious acid track to exist. While some of his colleagues have consciously amended their sound over the years to cater to different audiences, the Philadelphia native still skillfully works with the feeling of having to sneeze without that really happening, being more of a crowd-teaser than a crowd-pleaser.

In his mix for our podcast series, Wink proves exactly that, playing out bleepy, moderately paced techno that constantly moves towards the edge and finally dissolves into the kind of cathartic relief you experience when dawn sets it in at an outdoor rave.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I just wanted to have a fun mix that goes from here to there. I find it more challenging to do a mix in my studio instead of a live mix as I feed off the energy of the crowd and the spontaneity of choosing the track comes more naturally. Feeling rather than thought.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I did the mix in my D street studio in Philly, using CDJ’s.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Well, for this year. I’d say the Fusion festival. Ya know. I knew nothing much of this festival, except people comparing it to a German version of Burning Man. I’ve been asked to play before but never was able. And this year was my first time. My colleagues from all over the world said how good it was, and I was sceptical. Well not to sound trite, but it was awesome! The torrential rain stopped right before I went on and The sun came out and people went berserk and followed me musically! It was a great symbiotic interaction. Plus, I got to play a 3 hour closing set at the big Turmbühne stage. It ended up being a truly magical and fun set.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I have a couple not available edits and remixes of “Higher State of Consciousness” and “How’s Your Evening So Far“, along with an unreleased track I did that Green Velvet did the vocals on. Big things.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Floating Points – Cascade.

Max Richter – In a Landscape.

Nala Sinephro – Endlessness.

What do you have coming up?

Musically, I released a track called “Nerf Herder” on October 11th, a track off the 20 Years Systematic compilation called “Clark Park“, and a limited edition vinyl release of my track “6th Sense” featuring Ursula Rucker on Len Faki’s label. Gigwise: Still travelling. You can check out my social media platforms to check and get info.

Track listing:

Josh Wink – Progression

Hunter/Game – Dead Soul (Yotam Avni Rmx)

Skudge – Rounds

Mark Broom – One Sound (Chimes Mix)

Quince – Ghost In the Machines

Josh Wink – A Tension, Attention (Demo Mix)

Mike Storm – 307 Colors

Univac – Polar (John Tejada Rmx)

Josh Wink – IZ

Remy & Nuno Dos Santos – Float (Nuno Dos Santos Version)

Johannes Volk – Starlight Tunnel