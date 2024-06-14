burger
Ila Brugal: Groove Podcast 421

Maximilian Fritz

Ila Brugal (Foto: Ellisdawg))
Ila Brugal (Foto: Ellisdawg))

Both as a producer and a DJ, Ila Brugal gravitates towards the bass heavy fringes of electronic music, and the one hour mix the Rinse FM host recorded for our podcast series is no exception. Tracks from bass music heayweights like Dj Babatr or Laksa and two of her own productions lead all the way down to the low end, rattling in complex rhythmic patterns outside the four on the floor scheme.

Check our short interview with Ila Brugal and learn about her debut release, the most memorable party she played, and a certified secret weapon that is an “instant wheel-up”, as she puts it.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix weaves together elements of percussions and sub bass to create an auditory experience that mirrors a trip underwater. Each track is a wave of sound, blending hypnotic beats and dark percussions that ebb and flow like the tides.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home, using a DJM XDJ – RR.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I think the most memorable has to be my first ‘Ila Brugal presents’ in room 2 at Fabric. I curated the line up for that night and to this day I have never experienced a crowd like that. The energy was insane, and my B2B with Anna Morgan and SGT Pokes was definitely one to remember!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

OnHell x Visages – ‘Lotadão’ which is forthcoming on 1985–instant wheel up every time!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

1) VA – Obligated Records: Vol. 1 (Obligated Records)
2) Mantra – Burn & Heal (Ilian Tape)
3) CESCO – Up The Place EP (1985)

What do you have coming up?

I have a few cool gigs coming up in Edinburgh, London, and Fusion Festival in Germany over the next few weeks. Earlier this year I launched my own label, Amygdala, with my debut release Airstrike / Ten. I was really happy with the response and support for the tracks, and I’m now preparing the next release on the label. Plus, I have another three productions of my own that are lined up for release this year. You can also catch me on my monthly Radio show on Rinse FM.

Tracklist:

Dj Babatr – Las Lomas (Viiaan Dub Version Rmx)
Strict_Face – Casual Contact
Delian Sound – Off Grid 
Subrose – Hidden 
Neida – Hornet
Drone – Airtight 
Illegal Shipment – Pear Shaped 
SLACK 1NE – Illegal
Mantra – Shackout
jmoy – Hybr
Formella – Dripstep 
3WA – Catacumbas
Noodles142 – Burnt 
T5UMUT5UMU – Musha
Ila Brugal – Cynical
Elpac x Mulholland – SugaBoo 
Mauricio,The Invisible – Now Hear This
Laksa – LEO
Ila Brugal – Boom Gatekeeper
GЯEG – Dembow Tronico (Simo Cell Kayako Saeki Remix)
Plebeian – Ephemerides 
Tymotica – Sleep Mechanism 
Sammy Rich – Way Down

Redux Rangers (AMP) – Groove Resident Podcast 53

Für die nächste Ausgabe unseres Resident Podcasts legen wir den Fokus auf Münster, wo haufenweise Eigenproduktionen warten.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

Boutique-Festivals: Einmal einzigartige Erfahrung, bitte!

Feature
Groove+ Alpakastreicheln, Kakaozeremonien oder Luxuspavillons: Boutique-Festivals bieten die beste Experience – für alle, die es sich leisten können.

konkrit #13: Musikjournalismus – endlich wieder totgesagt!

Feature
Wir müssen darüber reden, wie wir über Musik und Kultur reden. Oder besser noch darüber, wer sich das überhaupt noch leisten kann.

Im Studio mit Luke Slater: Die Wahrheit, die es gar nicht gibt 

Feature
Luke Slater hat zuletzt seinen Alias L.B. Dub Corp für ein neues Album revitalisiert – und uns durch sein Studio geführt.

