Ila Brugal: Groove Podcast 421

Both as a producer and a DJ, Ila Brugal gravitates towards the bass heavy fringes of electronic music, and the one hour mix the Rinse FM host recorded for our podcast series is no exception. Tracks from bass music heayweights like Dj Babatr or Laksa and two of her own productions lead all the way down to the low end, rattling in complex rhythmic patterns outside the four on the floor scheme.

Check our short interview with Ila Brugal and learn about her debut release, the most memorable party she played, and a certified secret weapon that is an “instant wheel-up”, as she puts it.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix weaves together elements of percussions and sub bass to create an auditory experience that mirrors a trip underwater. Each track is a wave of sound, blending hypnotic beats and dark percussions that ebb and flow like the tides.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it at home, using a DJM XDJ – RR.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I think the most memorable has to be my first ‘Ila Brugal presents’ in room 2 at Fabric. I curated the line up for that night and to this day I have never experienced a crowd like that. The energy was insane, and my B2B with Anna Morgan and SGT Pokes was definitely one to remember!

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

OnHell x Visages – ‘Lotadão’ which is forthcoming on 1985–instant wheel up every time!

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

1) VA – Obligated Records: Vol. 1 (Obligated Records)

2) Mantra – Burn & Heal (Ilian Tape)

3) CESCO – Up The Place EP (1985)

What do you have coming up?

I have a few cool gigs coming up in Edinburgh, London, and Fusion Festival in Germany over the next few weeks. Earlier this year I launched my own label, Amygdala, with my debut release Airstrike / Ten. I was really happy with the response and support for the tracks, and I’m now preparing the next release on the label. Plus, I have another three productions of my own that are lined up for release this year. You can also catch me on my monthly Radio show on Rinse FM.

Tracklist:



Dj Babatr – Las Lomas (Viiaan Dub Version Rmx)

Strict_Face – Casual Contact

Delian Sound – Off Grid

Subrose – Hidden

Neida – Hornet

Drone – Airtight

Illegal Shipment – Pear Shaped

SLACK 1NE – Illegal

Mantra – Shackout

jmoy – Hybr

Formella – Dripstep

3WA – Catacumbas

Noodles142 – Burnt

T5UMUT5UMU – Musha

Ila Brugal – Cynical

Elpac x Mulholland – SugaBoo

Mauricio,The Invisible – Now Hear This

Laksa – LEO

Ila Brugal – Boom Gatekeeper

GЯEG – Dembow Tronico (Simo Cell Kayako Saeki Remix)

Plebeian – Ephemerides

Tymotica – Sleep Mechanism

Sammy Rich – Way Down