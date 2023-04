Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Caiva, In Verruf, Krl Mx, Laze, NTBR und Valerie Ace

Caiva

EPs/Tracks:

Push – Strange World [2000 Remake]

Rove Ranger – Soap [Out of Place Records]

Marlon Hoffstadt – Techno Installation [Midnight Themes]

Not A Headliner – You Should Go Out Of My Space [Oaks]

Faster Horses – You’re In My System (Sport Mix) [Akronym]

Planetary Assault Systems – If I Die [Token]

Lewis Legacy – Hysteria [Entourage Concept]

Tino Troster – Beastie Track [Akronym]

KVLR – Noble [Valor]

Ikari – XXX [Suara Music]

LPs:

Zisko – State Of Vibration [Bipolar Disorder]

In Verruf

EPs/Tracks:

Amstra – Lost in Suffering (Original Mix) [MRC Records]

Victor Nagaev – Frustration (Original Mix) [Revised Records]

Denis Dekay – Unconfused [COUP Z]

WNDRLST – Eden (Original Mix) [iM Electronica]

Tilthammer – A Million On My Soul (Original Mix) [Twiztid Records]

FLKN – The Jam [Neoacid]

Rikther – Syndicat [R Label Group]

Pesante & Mython – Cave Rave (Free DL) [Out Rage Records]

Makornik – Enilec [Wrongnotes]

In Verruf – Near Death [R Label Group]

LPs:

Yung Lean – Warlord [YEAR0001]

XXYYXX – XXYYXX [Relief in Abstract]

Rikhter – Doma [R Label Group]

Krl Mx

EPs/Tracks:

DBBD x Miss Bashful x DJ Fuckoff – Pornstar [/none]

Stüm – Wowza [Happy Wax Records]

Laze – EVO [Explity Music]

Exilee – Motala Ultra [Speed Services]

Marko East – The Perfect 6 Min Abs Workout [Horus Music Limited]

Billie Jo – Faller (Somewhen Remix) [Lilies]

Peachlyfe – Fly Boi (CAIVA Remix) [Akronym]

Disguised – Drum Shots (CENSORED) [Akronym]

Rassvet – Motor [Navsegda] [ISARN]

Part Time Killer – Need You [Raise Records]

Laze

EPs/Tracks:

Zorza – Unseen [Collection Disques Durs]

Aasi – Prozac [Self-released]

Ninajirachi & Laces – Prosperity (Vapour World Cup edit) [NLV records]

LAZE – EVO [Explity Music]

Yenkov – I’d Like To Tell You A Story [Unfair Records]

Peachlyfe – Fly Boi (Caiva Remix) [AKRONYM]

Vost – Vice [Minuit Rapide]

Panteros666 & Chippy Nonstop – Chaotic NRG [DopamineWIFI]

Swooh – Sweet Wiggle [Tripalium Corp]

jpeg.love & DJ Fucks Himself – 1312 (Young Lychee remix) [Raiders Records]

LPs:

Universe of g.ear – The Event Horizon [Matiere]

Shonen Bat – Infinite Disorder [La Forge]

NTBR

EPs/Tracks:

Zisko – Free Your Mind [UNCAGE]

Dylan Fogarty – Out Da Hood [ASW Records]

BLUSH – Vision [Voyeuristic Disorder]

1gnition – Secret Sunday Lover (DJ Sing & Marcus J Knight Mix) [Love Is War Records]

French Affair – Sexy (Nicolas Vogler x SloMo EDIT) [Self-released]

Frederic. – Fainted (MCR-T Remix) [SelectedD012]

Mython – Pyramid [Self Release]

Jimi Joel – So Uhm… [AKRONYM]

Talismann – Hoar [TALISMANN]

Tino Trøster – Love’s No Crime [Self-released]

LPs:

Various Artists – Federation Of Rytm II [Mutual Rhythm Records]

Valerie Ace

EPs/Tracks:

Various Artists – HARDWON005 [Hardwon]

Valerie Ace – Dare EP [Hardwon]

Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]

WTCHCRFT – The Wych Elm [Noise Manifesto]

Ôneyra – Diamond [Hardest Soft]

Isabella Koen – TIP EP [Self-released]

Various Artists – Vague Weight Vol. 1 [Haven]

nui.r – Call from Below [collective/Коллектив]

ANNĒ – Trinity EP [Life In Patterns]

Makornik – Stuck In A Machine EP [RAW]

LPs:

Cardopusher – Immaculate Poison [Evar Records]

ABSL – It’s Just A Bad Dream [Mama told ya]

Tony Perez – Subbo [Clam]