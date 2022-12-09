burger
Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ante Perry, Kornél Kovács, Schacke, S Ruston, Trikk und Zombies in Miami

Nathanael Stute

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022
Ante Perry

Ante Perry (Foto: Presse)
Ante Perry (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Ante Perry & Flo Mrzdk – Hold Tight [Spacedisco Records]
Moonbootica – A Change’s Gonna Come [Kittball]
Raumakustik – Delicious [Moon Harbour]
Eleonora – Okay (Ante Perry Remix) [beanape]
Lizzo – About Damn Time [Atlantic Records]
Jamie Jones – My Paradise [Defected]
Madison Avenue – Don’t Call Me Baby (Joshwa Remix) [Vicious]
Ahmed Spins feat. Stevo Atambire – Anchor Point [Mo Black]
Halo & Maiya – Glory (Atjazz 2022 Rework) [Papa Records]
Ante Perry feat. Fynn – Mitsubishi Buschmann (Maxim Lany Remix) [beanape]

LPs:

Maxim Lany – Closer [Armada]
The Weeknd – DAWN FM [Republic Records]
Dennis Cruz – Roots [Crosstown Rebels]

Kornél Kovács

Kornél Kovács (Foto: Märta Thisner)
Kornél Kovács (Foto: Märta Thisner)

EPs/Tracks:

Bella Boo – Forthcoming EP [Studio Barnhus]
Nikki Nair – Can’t Wait [Studio Barnhus]
DJ Slugo – Sweaty Clothes feat. Cerrissa Koza [Blok Club DJs Inc]
DJ Swisha – The DJ Pack Vol. 4 [Not On Label]
Tafkamp presents Irv Da Perv – The Most Wanted Digital Dubplates Vol. 2 [Paling Trax]
Sam Goku – Paradise Drum V2 (Coloray Mantra Mixes) [Permanent Vacation]
Poison Zcora – Watch Them Steal An Ancient Abacus / Watch Me Steal It Back [Tiff’s Joints]
Beau Didier – Tools EP [Not On Label]
Perc – Dirt [Perc Trax]
Kornél Kovács & Aluna – Follow You (Alex Kassian Remixes) [Studio Barnhus]

LPs:

Axel Boman – LUZ / Quest For Fire [Studio Barnhus]
Kali Malone – Living Torch [Portraits GRM]
D. Tiffany & Roza Terenzi – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]

Schacke

Schacke (Foto: Privat)
Schacke (Foto: Privat)

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Heartstring – Sensual Hits Volume 1 [Not On Label]
Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]
Nick León – Xtasis [Tra Tra Trax]
Xakalele – Bala (feat. Sukubratz) [Agva]
Manni Dee – Throbs Of Discontent [Perc Trax]
Pariah – Caterpillar [Voam]
Erika De Casier – What U Wanna Do? (DJ G2G Club Edit) [Not On Label]
Aahan, Vixen, Faster Horses, Repro – SK002 [Seikan]
Ezy – Root Zone EP [Tricky Grain]
Coil – The Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex +2 [Musique Pour La Danse]

LPs:

Bad Gyal – Slow Wine Mixtape [Not On Label]
James Ferraro – Four Pieces For Mirai [Not On Label]
Kodak Black – Back For Everything [Atlantic]

S Ruston

S Ruston (Foto: Privat)
S Ruston (Foto: Privat)

EPs/Tracks:

Umwelt – Brightness Falls From The Air [Monnom Black]
Manni Dee – Pillow Princess [Silk + Steel]
Sha Ru – Hover [Inveterate]
Glaskin – Slimline (Baby T Remix) [YAEL TRIP]
S Ruston – Back to Reckless [Laburnum Records]
False Witness – Nadeshiko [BPitch Berlin]
COIDO – Liquid Starter [YUKU]
Know V.A. – Currents [Strange Days]
Tenebre – Prototype [YUKU]
Borai – Kinda Dangerous [Discs of the World]

LPs:

Cocktail Party Effect – Oscilloscope Detachments [Midnight Shift]
Beak – Kosmik Musik [Invada]
Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin [PAN]

Trikk

Trikk (Foto: Presse)
Trikk (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Kali Malone – Spectacle Of Ritual [Ideal Recordings]
Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days) [Numero Group]
Richard H. Kirk – Magic Words Command [Minimal Wave]
Jimi Jules – Nothing But My Story [Innervisions]
Viagra Boys – Just Like You [YEAR001]
Snapped Ankles – Three Steps To A Development [The Leaf Label]
black midi – bmbmbm [Rough Trade Records]
Imperieux – Fantasmagorii [Pampa Records]
Fontaines D.C – I Don’t Belong [Partisan Records]
Matty – I’ll Gladly Place Myself Below You [Matty Unlimited]

LPs:

Francis Bebey – Psychedelic Sans [Born Bad Records]
Fontaines D.C – Skinty Fia [Partisan Records]
Jimi Jules – + [Innervisions]

Zombies in Miami

Zombies in Miami (Foto: Presse)
Zombies in Miami (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Alinka – Numbers [Rekids]
Joseeph – Voices [Creatures of the Night]
Pletnev & Fargo Devianti feat Vongold – Future Perfect [Hard Fist]
Dasco – Acid Queen [Shall Not Fade]
Jordan Nocturne – Moving Around [Correspondant]
Barbie Bertisch – Fertile Garden (Lakuti & Tama Sumo Remix) [Love Injection Records]
Nicola Cruz feat. Marcela Dias – Contato [Fabric]
Archie Ward – Pizza Girl [Running Back]
Ruff Stuff – Morale [This Is Not]
Alex Virgo – Fantasy [Nocturne]

LPs:

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming [Dekmantel]
Voiski & Eliott Litrowski present: Superski – Tropical Cyclone [Cracki Records]
Massimiliano Pagliara – See You In Paradise [Permanent Vacation]

