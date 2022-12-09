Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ante Perry, Kornél Kovács, Schacke, S Ruston, Trikk und Zombies in Miami

- Advertisement -

Ante Perry

EPs/Tracks:

Ante Perry & Flo Mrzdk – Hold Tight [Spacedisco Records]

Moonbootica – A Change’s Gonna Come [Kittball]

Raumakustik – Delicious [Moon Harbour]

Eleonora – Okay (Ante Perry Remix) [beanape]

Lizzo – About Damn Time [Atlantic Records]

Jamie Jones – My Paradise [Defected]

Madison Avenue – Don’t Call Me Baby (Joshwa Remix) [Vicious]

Ahmed Spins feat. Stevo Atambire – Anchor Point [Mo Black]

Halo & Maiya – Glory (Atjazz 2022 Rework) [Papa Records]

Ante Perry feat. Fynn – Mitsubishi Buschmann (Maxim Lany Remix) [beanape]

LPs:

Maxim Lany – Closer [Armada]

The Weeknd – DAWN FM [Republic Records]

Dennis Cruz – Roots [Crosstown Rebels]

Kornél Kovács

EPs/Tracks:

Bella Boo – Forthcoming EP [Studio Barnhus]

Nikki Nair – Can’t Wait [Studio Barnhus]

DJ Slugo – Sweaty Clothes feat. Cerrissa Koza [Blok Club DJs Inc]

DJ Swisha – The DJ Pack Vol. 4 [Not On Label]

Tafkamp presents Irv Da Perv – The Most Wanted Digital Dubplates Vol. 2 [Paling Trax]

Sam Goku – Paradise Drum V2 (Coloray Mantra Mixes) [Permanent Vacation]

Poison Zcora – Watch Them Steal An Ancient Abacus / Watch Me Steal It Back [Tiff’s Joints]

Beau Didier – Tools EP [Not On Label]

Perc – Dirt [Perc Trax]

Kornél Kovács & Aluna – Follow You (Alex Kassian Remixes) [Studio Barnhus]

LPs:

Axel Boman – LUZ / Quest For Fire [Studio Barnhus]

Kali Malone – Living Torch [Portraits GRM]

D. Tiffany & Roza Terenzi – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]

Schacke

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Heartstring – Sensual Hits Volume 1 [Not On Label]

Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]

Nick León – Xtasis [Tra Tra Trax]

Xakalele – Bala (feat. Sukubratz) [Agva]

Manni Dee – Throbs Of Discontent [Perc Trax]

Pariah – Caterpillar [Voam]

Erika De Casier – What U Wanna Do? (DJ G2G Club Edit) [Not On Label]

Aahan, Vixen, Faster Horses, Repro – SK002 [Seikan]

Ezy – Root Zone EP [Tricky Grain]

Coil – The Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex +2 [Musique Pour La Danse]

LPs:

Bad Gyal – Slow Wine Mixtape [Not On Label]

James Ferraro – Four Pieces For Mirai [Not On Label]

Kodak Black – Back For Everything [Atlantic]

S Ruston

EPs/Tracks:

Umwelt – Brightness Falls From The Air [Monnom Black]

Manni Dee – Pillow Princess [Silk + Steel]

Sha Ru – Hover [Inveterate]

Glaskin – Slimline (Baby T Remix) [YAEL TRIP]

S Ruston – Back to Reckless [Laburnum Records]

False Witness – Nadeshiko [BPitch Berlin]

COIDO – Liquid Starter [YUKU]

Know V.A. – Currents [Strange Days]

Tenebre – Prototype [YUKU]

Borai – Kinda Dangerous [Discs of the World]

LPs:

Cocktail Party Effect – Oscilloscope Detachments [Midnight Shift]

Beak – Kosmik Musik [Invada]

Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin [PAN]

Trikk

EPs/Tracks:

Kali Malone – Spectacle Of Ritual [Ideal Recordings]

Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days) [Numero Group]

Richard H. Kirk – Magic Words Command [Minimal Wave]

Jimi Jules – Nothing But My Story [Innervisions]

Viagra Boys – Just Like You [YEAR001]

Snapped Ankles – Three Steps To A Development [The Leaf Label]

black midi – bmbmbm [Rough Trade Records]

Imperieux – Fantasmagorii [Pampa Records]

Fontaines D.C – I Don’t Belong [Partisan Records]

Matty – I’ll Gladly Place Myself Below You [Matty Unlimited]

LPs:

Francis Bebey – Psychedelic Sans [Born Bad Records]

Fontaines D.C – Skinty Fia [Partisan Records]

Jimi Jules – + [Innervisions]

Zombies in Miami

EPs/Tracks:

Alinka – Numbers [Rekids]

Joseeph – Voices [Creatures of the Night]

Pletnev & Fargo Devianti feat Vongold – Future Perfect [Hard Fist]

Dasco – Acid Queen [Shall Not Fade]

Jordan Nocturne – Moving Around [Correspondant]

Barbie Bertisch – Fertile Garden (Lakuti & Tama Sumo Remix) [Love Injection Records]

Nicola Cruz feat. Marcela Dias – Contato [Fabric]

Archie Ward – Pizza Girl [Running Back]

Ruff Stuff – Morale [This Is Not]

Alex Virgo – Fantasy [Nocturne]

LPs:

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming [Dekmantel]

Voiski & Eliott Litrowski present: Superski – Tropical Cyclone [Cracki Records]

Massimiliano Pagliara – See You In Paradise [Permanent Vacation]