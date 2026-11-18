Paula Koski took the long way into the DJ booth — through the byline. Before she became a fixture at Tresor and a regular face at Berghain, the Finnish-born, Berlin-based DJ wrote about techno for Monument, where she also ran the premieres section. You can hear the editor in her sets: she doesn’t just stack tracks, she builds arguments — hypnotic on one end, relentlessly driving on the other, and always with a clear sense of where the night is headed.

That trajectory has been steep. Less than a decade after her first gigs in Helsinki and Gothenburg, she’s touring basically every weekend, from Basement in New York to Bassiani in Tbilisi, releasing on Glasgow institution Soma and running her own INTERLINK series back home in Helsinki. Her mix for us does what she does best: dark, polished, fast-moving techno that never loses the groove for the sake of pressure.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Paula Koski: I wanted to explore different textures and bleeps, moving between deeper, more hypnotic and even tribal-influenced moments and some more straightforward peak-time energy. The mix includes plenty of fresh music, upcoming releases and unreleased tracks. I also wanted to open the mix with a little tribute to the late Juan Atkins, featuring his vocals from Cybotron’s track Earth, released on Tresor.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix at my home studio in Berlin, using my little setup of three Pioneer XDJ-700s, an Allen & Heath Xone:92 mixer and ADAM A7X studio monitors.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

It’s hard to pick just one, but closing Berghain and playing at Bassiani have definitely left a very special mark on my heart. I also recently played at Otsukimi Festival in Japan, where I prepared a deeper and more introspective set. The festival was incredible, set in a beautiful natural location that looked like something out of a painting, surrounded by real techno heads. It was a beautiful experience.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I’m lucky to have access to some unreleased music from some talented producers and friends. For example, Regent, Rorschack and Avant.OCS have some real bangers that I’ve been playing in many of my sets (and this mix) lately.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I love Marcal’s latest release on The Third Room. All the tracks are excellent, and I can’t stop playing them. I’m also really excited about the upcoming V/A compilation on Justine Perry’s new label Initial Interface, featuring four different but equally functional tracks.

To balance out all the techno, I’ve been listening to a lot of punk and post-punk lately. Lambrini Girls‘ album Who Let the Dogs Out has been on heavy rotation.

What do you have coming up?

I’m wrapping up the year with quite a few shows, and at the beginning of next year I’ll be releasing two remixes I’ve been working on for some artists I’ve admired for a long time. My Helsinki-based club concept INTERLINK will also be announcing our biggest collaboration party to date, so there’s a lot to look forward to!

Tracklist:

1. Herbalistek – Underwake

2. Cybotron – Earth

3. Greyn & Tiemoko Kone – Split Signal

4. Bondaruk y SMT – Menos la que yo quería (LUAR Remix)

5. Disguised – The Taxman

6. ASEC – Thoughts About Death

7. Confusion – Asix

8. Clotur – Hyperdrive

9. Rorschack – Unreleased

10. Regent – Unreleased

11. Joshua Calleja – Obstacles

12. Chlär – Point Zero

13. SAMA – It Doesn’t Work

14. Juri Heidemann – Helmar

15. Blue Hour – Lost Beneath the Leaves (Downside Remix)

16. Avant.OCS – Unreleased

17. Bidoben – Spirals

18. Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem feat. Coby Sey – Ultimately (Amotik Remix)

19. Anika Kunst – Mental Chaos

20. JakoJako – Nodus (DJ Nobu Remix)