[REWIND 2025]: Die Lieblingstracks und -alben der GROOVE-Redaktion

Dieser Beitrag ist Teil unseres Jahresrückblicks. Alle Beiträge findet ihr hier.

Ehrlich gesagt haben wir längst den Überblick verloren, wie viele Gigabyte an Promos und Stapel an Vinyl dieses Jahr durch unsere Speaker gerauscht sind. Die Flut reißt nicht ab, aber die Qualität zum Glück auch nicht.

Während das Meiste im digitalen Grundrauschen verschwindet, gibt es diese seltenen Momente, in denen ein Sound wirklich einen bleibenden Abdruck hinterlässt. Jetzt, wo das Jahr 2025 auf die Zielgerade einbiegt, haben wir tief in unseren Playlists gegraben. Das Ergebnis ist eine Selektion der Veröffentlichungen, die uns die letzten zwölf Monate über begleitet, begeistert und gerettet haben.

Alexis Waltz

Redakteur

Alben/Compilations

Ø — Sysivalo (Sähkö Recordings)

Carrier – Rhythm Immortal (Modern Love)

Debit — Desaceleradas (Modern Love)

Erika de Casier – Lifetime (Independent Jeep Music)

Efdemin – Poly (Ostgut Ton)

Mark Ernestus‘ Ndagga Rhythm Force – Khadim (Khadim)

Polygon Window — Surfing On Sine Waves (Warp Records) [Reissue]

SAULT – 10 (Forever Living Originals)

To Rococo Rot – The Amateur View (Expanded Edition) (City Slang)

Voices From The Lake – II (Spazio Disponibile)

Singles/EPs

DJ Python – i was put on this earth (XL Recordings)

Kolorit – Lose Ideen (Workshop)

Josi Devil – No More (Nervous Horizon)

Mark Fell – Nite Closures EP (National Centre For Mark Fell Studies)

Markus Suckut – Moments (Fuse Imprint)

RS Tangent – Crinkle Cat (The Trilogy Tapes)

Ricardo Villalobos – Salvador (Rawax) Reissue

Rosati, Steffi – Memory Zero (Dolly)

Player – Player Three (Player) [Reissue]

Terry Francis – El Tel Collection (Pariter) Reissue

Maximilian Fritz

Redakteur

Maximilian Fritz im Fokus (Foto: Anton Zimmermann)

Alben/Compilations

Margaux Gazur – Blurred Memories (Smallville)

Biosphere – The Way Of Time (AD 93)

Carrier – Rhythm Immortal (Modern Love)

Wata Igarashi – My Supernova (Dekmantel UFO)

ishome – Carpet Watcher (Galaxiid)

OKO DJ – As Above, So Below (STROOM)

Lucrecia Dalt – A Danger To Ourselves (RVNG Intl.)

Bandulu – Repercussions (Rawax) [Reissue]

Rod Modell – Northern Michigan Snowstorms (Silentes)

Traxman – Da Mind Of Traxman Vol. 3 (Planet Mu)

Singles/EPs

Artefakt & Maayan Nidam – Collaborations II (De Stijl)

Ilayruni – Reef Stage (Obtuse Swamp)

Voiski – Hanging In The Stars Pt. 2 (Funnuvojere)

Lb Honne – Brücke (Smallville)

Coco Bryce – I Eleni (Myor)

Relay For Death – Mutual Consuming (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

Wata Igarashi & Polygonia – Cross Passage (Reclaim Your City)

LNS & DJ Sotofett – Globus Trax (Tresor)

Nachtwaker – Pleistocene Future 10 (Pleistocene Future)

Shinichi Atobe – P&S001 (Plastic & Sounds)

Michael Sarvi

Praktikant

Michael Sarvi und das Leben (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations

Al Wootton – Rhythm Archives (Trule)

L.F.T. – Hell Was Boring (Mannequin)

Iron Curtis – Dial Me In (Hudd Trax)

Legowelt – Synths Below Sea Level (Axumisia Records)

VA – Cécille Summer 2025 Compilation (Cécille Records)

Aquafaba – Plura (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

Slow Riffs – Simulacra (Mood Hut)

Barker – Stochastic Drift (Smalltown Supersound)

Ron Trent – Lift Off (Rush Hour)

Plants Heal – FOREST DWELLERS (Quindi Records)

Singles/EPs

Guile – Freak EP (System Error)

Npoint_O – Voyage (Lengua Materna)

S.A.M. – Mastermind (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

Reflex Blue – The Twisted Maze EP (RBSELEC)

Tino – Set You Free EP (Global Swing)

Papa Nugs & A For Alpha – Suckerpunch 004 (Suckerpunch)

Tom Carruthers – Analysis (Clone Jack For Daze)

Paranoid London – Talk Dirty (Nu Groove)

Mance – HARD34 (Hardline Sounds)

Various Artists – Fractal Kin EP (Planka Records)

Jakob Senger am Höhepunkt (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations

Sumac x Moor Mother – Film (Thrill Jockey)

OKO DJ – As Above, So Below (STROOM)

SML – How You Been (International Anthem)

Gabe ‚Nandez & Preservation – Sortilège (Blackwoodz Studio)

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera (Sony)

Carrier – Rhythm Immortal (Modern Love)

Agriculture – The Spiritual Sound (The Flenser)

SCALP – NOT WORTHY OF HUMAN COMPASSION (Closed Casket Activities)

Maruja – Pain to Power (Music For Nations)

Panda Bear – Sinister Grift (Domino Recordings)

Singles/EPs

Commodo x Gantz – ITX038 (Ilian Tape)

D.K. – Signals (Midgar)

D. Tiffany – Each Morning (Optimo Music)

Agonis – Mantis 18 (Delsin)

Al Wootton – Glorias (Lith Dolina)

Burial – Comafields/Imaginary Festival (Hyperdub)

Kahn & Neek – The Outsiders EP (Bandulu)

Cwtch – Parenthesis (De la… je l’espère)

No Sir – Decoys (De la… je l’espère)

Henry Greenleaf – Ghost Town EP (Dime Shift)

Paul Sauerbruch

Praktikant

Alexis Waltz (Foto: Irene Szankowsky)

Alben/Compilations

Voices From The Lake – II

Atom™ – Wokel Haus (NN)

John Tejada – The Watchline (Palette)

Valentina Magaletti & YPY – Kansai Bruises (AD 93)

SAULT – 10 (Forever Living Originals)

Efdemin – Poly (Ostgut Ton)

Pancratio – Automatic House (Faith Beat)

Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think (Dekmantel)

Moxie – The Sound Of Love International 007 (Love International)

Susumu Yokota – Sakura (Skintone Edition) (Lo Recordings) (Re-mastered 2025)

Singles/EPs

Satoshi Tomiie – N01 (FDF Reshape) (Abstract Architecture)

Martinou – Always There (Nous’klaer Audio)

Placid Angles – A Detroit Summer (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

djfix – a soft place to land (Earth Dog Records)

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Swamp (Ricardo Villalobos Variation) (Latency)

Alex Arnout – Now Right (Bank Of Switches)

Yakoba – Mosaic (Recursie)

Shinichi Atobe – P&S001 (Plastic & Sounds)

Hindwood – the edge of your lips shows the aim of your soul (One Eye Witness)

Satoshi Tomiie – Versions / Flux (A_A)

Christoph Benkeser

Redaktionsassistenz

Christoph Benkeser (re.) mit Katze (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations

Buenoventura – Gelb (palazzo)

Sun People – Look Within (All Things Records)

Feater – Obsolescence (Running Back)

Kobermann – Industrieviertel (Doom Chakra Tapes)

A_Phan & FRNRKE – 7Y (self-release)

Fila Brazila – Maim That Tune (30th anniversary re-master) (Growing Bin Records)

Adelita Escapes – In die Stille schreiben (self-release)

Ben Kaczor – To Baby Bones (Small Steps)

Radnah – Next World (Cultural Commentary)

Barker – Stochastic Drift (Smalltown Supersound)

Singles/EPs

Janka – Yamanote (outlines)

Afrodeo – Demirvitrin (self-release)

Wandl – Volé (Wandl)

Santos – Lounge Sabotage EP (Tulpa Ovi)

Lauter – Mémoires EP (Lauter)

Setaoc Mass – Static Rush (Fuse Imprint)

Perrache – Letter to Jane EP (super Polar taïps)

Lukas Moritz Wegscheider – fo:hn (epileptic media)

beauchamp*geissler – dato marginale (sama recordings)

riverside dream – L.S.I.D. CHAPTER 2 (Context Switch)