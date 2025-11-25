Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cloud7, DEGEN, Juicy Romance, Krackk, Lara Fein und Maruwa

Cloud7
EPs
Aura Vortex & Blazy – Horizons [Magic Moments]
WHITENO1SE & Ranji – I Miss The Days [Seven Harmonies]
Vini Vici & Neelix & MKLA – Come Close [Alteza]
Omiki – Todo [SFR]
Blazy & Faders – Chimera [Shamanic Tales]
Vegas – Jiboya [Blue Tunes]
Omiki & TERRA – Safari [SFR]
Astrix & Rising Dust – Universo [Shamanic Tales]
Atype – Believe In Us [7sd]
Interactive Noise – Dissociaxion EP [ARTCORE]
Alben/Compilations
Cloud7 – Hope [Blue Tunes]
Astrix – He.Art [Shamanic Tales]
VA – 11:11 [Alteza Records]
DEGEN
EPs
Duowe – Coldharbours Sidewinder [Fraise]
Tino – Set You Free EP [Global Swing]
Dreimal T – Scheißhouse [Coppi]
Pino Pena – Little Closer [W133]
Session 4000 – Once Again [Off the Grid]
Munir Nadir – Roast-Beat EP [Outcast Planet]
Trax Unit – The Bugz [Gyration Station]
Kate 08 – Sticky Toffee [One Eye Witness]
Rewi Da Kooney – Incognito [Nug-Net]
Juri Heidemann – INSTINKTLAB023 [Instinkt Lab]
Alben/Compilations
VA – SEVEN Various Artists 02 [SEVEN]
Der Dritte Raum – Replacement Dreams [Harthouse]
Juicy Romance
EPs
Yaego – AERO: DELUXE [high off seahorse]
Dog Blood – Turn Off The Lights [Atlantic]
Tove Lo & SG Lewis – HEAT [pretty swede]
NERO x Taiki Nulight – Innocence 2025 [Chaos]
Prospa – Don’t Stop [Circoloco]
Ashnikko – Trinkets [Parlophone]
Alcatraz – Red Mustang [Live From Earth]
Tracey feat. Riko Dan – Sex Life [AD93]
Chris Stussy – Won’t Stop (Don’t) [Up The Studs]
REYSHA RAMI – oh my God [made on the internet]
Alben/Compilations
Britney Spears – Blackout [Zomba]
Daft Punk – Homework [Warner]
Sam Gellaitry – ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT [Major Recordings]
Krackk
EPs
Rosati – Lights Down EP [Global Pulse]
The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Coordinated Beatdown EP [South Signatures Records]
DJ ALI – Transformation EP [Global Pulse]
Rebecca Delle Piane – Kriotica [KEY Vinyl]
1morning – Soul Patch EP [Arts Collective]
Invexis – Morphium EP [Scrap & Delete]
Drexciya – Fusion Flats [Tresor]
VA – Downtown Dubs [PATENT]
Format – #4 [Clone Royal Oak]
Earwax – Upstairs Downstairs [Dolly]
Alben/Compilations
Joey Beltram – Classics [R&S Records]
Floorplan – The Master’s Plan [Classic Music Company]
VA – Frenzy Various Artists IV [Frenzy Recordings]
Lara Fein
EPs
DJ Ali – Why Not? [Nightshift]
The To-ka Project – Don’t Cry [Viva!]
Larry de Kat – Purrrversions [Dungeon Meat]
Grant Dell & DJ Deano – What Is Life [Detour]
Square City – Jam Mumbo / Guided By Robots [Pagoda]
The Man From Atlantis / Ten Bar – Touch It / Sawsee [Absolute Pressure]
Jon Cutler & DJ Romain – The Sounds Of Life EP [Distant Music]
Opal Sunn – Elastic [Test Pressing]
Isis feat. Howard Mills, DJ Lotty & Ground Patrol – In A Sense / Innersense / In Essense [Kool Groove]
KW – EP1 [A Strange Child]
Alben/Compilations
Pancratio – Automatic House LP [Faith Beath]
Bob Sinclar – Paradise [Yellow Productions]
La Cienda Honduras – Vi Kommer Tillbaka… Igen! [Gungeligung]
Maruwa
EPs
Maruwa – Freak Your Fit [World of Worlds]
Naone, Denial – keep creepin‘ ep [down2earth]
Aquafaba – Plura [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Kasra V – VSION03 [V-sion]
DJ Life – All Smoke No Mirrors [Echocentric Records]
Trax Unit – Gloria [Potency]
Aiden Francis – Floral Oceans [Haŵs]
Sasho Uzun – Da Funk [Bare Minimum]
DJ Split – Ma House [Major Records]
Shkedul, Omar Akhrif – High Altitude 001 [High Altitude]
Alben/Compilations
VA – sub-alchemy [subglow]
VA – A M.A.D 5 YEARS Pt.1 & Pt.2 [M.A.D RECORDS]