Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cloud7, DEGEN, Juicy Romance, Krackk, Lara Fein und Maruwa

Cloud7

EPs

Aura Vortex & Blazy – Horizons [Magic Moments]

WHITENO1SE & Ranji – I Miss The Days [Seven Harmonies]

Vini Vici & Neelix & MKLA – Come Close [Alteza]

Omiki – Todo [SFR]

Blazy & Faders – Chimera [Shamanic Tales]

Vegas – Jiboya [Blue Tunes]

Omiki & TERRA – Safari [SFR]

Astrix & Rising Dust – Universo [Shamanic Tales]

Atype – Believe In Us [7sd]

Interactive Noise – Dissociaxion EP [ARTCORE]

Alben/Compilations

Cloud7 – Hope [Blue Tunes]

Astrix – He.Art [Shamanic Tales]

VA – 11:11 [Alteza Records]

DEGEN

EPs

Duowe – Coldharbours Sidewinder [Fraise]

Tino – Set You Free EP [Global Swing]

Dreimal T – Scheißhouse [Coppi]

Pino Pena – Little Closer [W133]

Session 4000 – Once Again [Off the Grid]

Munir Nadir – Roast-Beat EP [Outcast Planet]

Trax Unit – The Bugz [Gyration Station]

Kate 08 – Sticky Toffee [One Eye Witness]

Rewi Da Kooney – Incognito [Nug-Net]

Juri Heidemann – INSTINKTLAB023 [Instinkt Lab]

Alben/Compilations

VA – SEVEN Various Artists 02 [SEVEN]

Der Dritte Raum – Replacement Dreams [Harthouse]

Juicy Romance

EPs

Yaego – AERO: DELUXE [high off seahorse]

Dog Blood – Turn Off The Lights [Atlantic]

Tove Lo & SG Lewis – HEAT [pretty swede]

NERO x Taiki Nulight – Innocence 2025 [Chaos]

Prospa – Don’t Stop [Circoloco]

Ashnikko – Trinkets [Parlophone]

Alcatraz – Red Mustang [Live From Earth]

Tracey feat. Riko Dan – Sex Life [AD93]

Chris Stussy – Won’t Stop (Don’t) [Up The Studs]

REYSHA RAMI – oh my God [made on the internet]

Alben/Compilations

Britney Spears – Blackout [Zomba]

Daft Punk – Homework [Warner]

Sam Gellaitry – ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT [Major Recordings]

Krackk

EPs

Rosati – Lights Down EP [Global Pulse]

The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Coordinated Beatdown EP [South Signatures Records]

DJ ALI – Transformation EP [Global Pulse]

Rebecca Delle Piane – Kriotica [KEY Vinyl]

1morning – Soul Patch EP [Arts Collective]

Invexis – Morphium EP [Scrap & Delete]

Drexciya – Fusion Flats [Tresor]

VA – Downtown Dubs [PATENT]

Format – #4 [Clone Royal Oak]

Earwax – Upstairs Downstairs [Dolly]

Alben/Compilations

Joey Beltram – Classics [R&S Records]

Floorplan – The Master’s Plan [Classic Music Company]

VA – Frenzy Various Artists IV [Frenzy Recordings]

Lara Fein

EPs

DJ Ali – Why Not? [Nightshift]

The To-ka Project – Don’t Cry [Viva!]

Larry de Kat – Purrrversions [Dungeon Meat]

Grant Dell & DJ Deano – What Is Life [Detour]

Square City – Jam Mumbo / Guided By Robots [Pagoda]

The Man From Atlantis / Ten Bar – Touch It / Sawsee [Absolute Pressure]

Jon Cutler & DJ Romain – The Sounds Of Life EP [Distant Music]

Opal Sunn – Elastic [Test Pressing]

Isis feat. Howard Mills, DJ Lotty & Ground Patrol – In A Sense / Innersense / In Essense [Kool Groove]

KW – EP1 [A Strange Child]

Alben/Compilations

Pancratio – Automatic House LP [Faith Beath]

Bob Sinclar – Paradise [Yellow Productions]

La Cienda Honduras – Vi Kommer Tillbaka… Igen! [Gungeligung]

Maruwa

EPs

Maruwa – Freak Your Fit [World of Worlds]

Naone, Denial – keep creepin‘ ep [down2earth]

Aquafaba – Plura [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Kasra V – VSION03 [V-sion]

DJ Life – All Smoke No Mirrors [Echocentric Records]

Trax Unit – Gloria [Potency]

Aiden Francis – Floral Oceans [Haŵs]

Sasho Uzun – Da Funk [Bare Minimum]

DJ Split – Ma House [Major Records]

Shkedul, Omar Akhrif – High Altitude 001 [High Altitude]

Alben/Compilations

VA – sub-alchemy [subglow]

VA – A M.A.D 5 YEARS Pt.1 & Pt.2 [M.A.D RECORDS]