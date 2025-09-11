Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Alicia Hahn, Daidu, Elvin, Reka Zalan, Rill und RSquared

Alicia Hahn

EPs

Isolée – Love Algorithm (3rd Places Dub) [Resort Island]

Night Talk – Fearless (Echo Shiffer RMX) [Ocultismo]

Levon Vincent – Late Night Jam (Original Mix) [Ostgut Ton]

Nikola Gala – Kilo Tango 24 (Original Mix) [Kraftmatic Records]

Sam Shure – Regaha (Original Mix) [Frau Blau]

Laurent Garnier – Reviens La Nuit (Works Of Intent Farewell Remix) [COD3 QR]

SKALA – Unheard Tremor (Original Mix) [HABITAT Records]

Adrian Roman – Flores [Essential Part]

Toto Chiavetta – Prodotto Astratto (Dub) [fabric]

Upercent – Grasshopper (Original Mix) [Essential Part]

Alben/Compilations

Tal Fussman – The Fine Line in Between [Survival Tactics]

Upercent, Paul Brenning – Persevere [microcastle music]

Remcord – Other Vision [Reba]

Daidu

EPs

Kyle Hall – Computer Management [Forget The Clock]

Boo Williams – The Reckless Movement EP [Dustpan Recordings]

Beraber – Gentle Actions [United Identities]

Steven Julien feat. Fatima – Wraap’t [Apron Records]

Jovonn – Mother Tongue X Neroli EP – Volume 2 [Mother Tongue X Neroli]

BINA. – This Is Not a Film

Abacus, Fred P, Felipe Gordon, Byron The Aquarius – Various Vol.1 [Phonogramme]

Deniro – MPC Tracks 3 [Self Reflektion]

Sababa 5 & Sophia Solomon – Shehzadi [Batov Records]

John Beltran – Back to Bahia Vol. 5 [MotorCity Wine]

Alben/Compilations

Kuniyuki Takahashi – We Are Together [Mule Musiq]

Zopelar – Call It Love [Apron Records]

Chaos in the CBD – A Deeper Life [In Dust We Trust]

Elvin

EPs

SBWT (Sub Basics & Witch Trials) – More Water [Temple of Sound]

Delano Smith & Brian Kage – Keep ‚Em Movin‘ [Michigander]

Shoal – Temporal Blend [Animalia]

J.S. Zeiter – Trinity [Kontakt]

Kyle Hall – Crimson Clouds [Apnea Records]

Raytek – Alphabet City [Sungate Records]

Rebecca Goldberg – Dancing Dreamland [Detroit Underground]

Verlake – Echoing [The Rose Island]

saku niamh – test 002 [self-Released]

E2NMN – Stolen Choices [Void Records]

Alben/Compilations

Barker – Stochastic Drift [Smalltown Supersound]

Endrew – Shadows of Quest [Hotflush Recordings]

Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin]

Reka Zalan

EPs

Rill – FRiss (SIDE B)

Marcal – Nature of the Future [Spazio Disponibile]

Pino Peña – Little Closer [W133]

Fresko – Noite Infinita EP [NRBK]

VA – COPPIES001 [upcoming COPPIES]

EJA – Snake’s Den EP [Duplicity Records]

Elias – Sound Fragments EP [Mosae Records]

Lask – Operate me EP [Proper Animal]

Salbany – Tar 34 [Tar Hallow]

Tomio Ueda – Nonbot EP [Bounce Connection 001]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Bunkers Vision Vol 1. [Bunkers Collective]

VA – Fuga VI [Token]

VA – Hardwired / Curated by JakoJako [Air Texture]

Rill

EPs

Reduks – Initial Object EP [Roots Audio]

Feral – Chez Driss EP [Hypnus]

Vardae – Mind Spectrum EP [QEONE]

Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi EP [Sublunar]

Ben Reymann – Unissued Series Part 3 [Ben Reymann]

Trois-Quarts Taxi System – Infini Serpent [traverse]

Efdemin – a thousand shades of green [Ostgut Ton]

Hyden – Tensor EP [Smile Sessions]

Ebass – Ever Changing EP [Modular Side Music]

Burden – Atlantis EP [KSR]

Alben/Compilations

Acaera – Undisclosed LP [Hidden Traffic]

nthng – There Is A Place For Me [nthng]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer Records]

RSquared

EPs

RSquared – Bring that Heat [In The Mood]

Nico Rac – On the Floor [NUSONIDO]

Cyava – Flow [Deeperfect]

Supernova – Electric Boogie [Lapsus Music]

Jhay Vallez – My Story [Black Seven Music]

Andre Butano, Chinonegro – DiscoAfrika [8Bit]

RSquared – In a Spell [Nozzo]

Charles Pierre – New World Sound [Dirtyclub Music]

Cristoph – Reachin‘ [Noir Music]

Iglesias & Latmun – Duffman [Mindshake Records]

Alben/Compilations

Hot Natured – Different Sides of the Sun [Warner Records]

Disclosure – Settle [PMR Records]

Hot Since 82 – Recovery [Knee Deep In Sound]