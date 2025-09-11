Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Alicia Hahn, Daidu, Elvin, Reka Zalan, Rill und RSquared

Alicia Hahn
EPs
Isolée – Love Algorithm (3rd Places Dub) [Resort Island]
Night Talk – Fearless (Echo Shiffer RMX) [Ocultismo]
Levon Vincent – Late Night Jam (Original Mix) [Ostgut Ton]
Nikola Gala – Kilo Tango 24 (Original Mix) [Kraftmatic Records]
Sam Shure – Regaha (Original Mix) [Frau Blau]
Laurent Garnier – Reviens La Nuit (Works Of Intent Farewell Remix) [COD3 QR]
SKALA – Unheard Tremor (Original Mix) [HABITAT Records]
Adrian Roman – Flores [Essential Part]
Toto Chiavetta – Prodotto Astratto (Dub) [fabric]
Upercent – Grasshopper (Original Mix) [Essential Part]
Alben/Compilations
Tal Fussman – The Fine Line in Between [Survival Tactics]
Upercent, Paul Brenning – Persevere [microcastle music]
Remcord – Other Vision [Reba]
Daidu
EPs
Kyle Hall – Computer Management [Forget The Clock]
Boo Williams – The Reckless Movement EP [Dustpan Recordings]
Beraber – Gentle Actions [United Identities]
Steven Julien feat. Fatima – Wraap’t [Apron Records]
Jovonn – Mother Tongue X Neroli EP – Volume 2 [Mother Tongue X Neroli]
BINA. – This Is Not a Film
Abacus, Fred P, Felipe Gordon, Byron The Aquarius – Various Vol.1 [Phonogramme]
Deniro – MPC Tracks 3 [Self Reflektion]
Sababa 5 & Sophia Solomon – Shehzadi [Batov Records]
John Beltran – Back to Bahia Vol. 5 [MotorCity Wine]
Alben/Compilations
Kuniyuki Takahashi – We Are Together [Mule Musiq]
Zopelar – Call It Love [Apron Records]
Chaos in the CBD – A Deeper Life [In Dust We Trust]
Elvin
EPs
SBWT (Sub Basics & Witch Trials) – More Water [Temple of Sound]
Delano Smith & Brian Kage – Keep ‚Em Movin‘ [Michigander]
Shoal – Temporal Blend [Animalia]
J.S. Zeiter – Trinity [Kontakt]
Kyle Hall – Crimson Clouds [Apnea Records]
Raytek – Alphabet City [Sungate Records]
Rebecca Goldberg – Dancing Dreamland [Detroit Underground]
Verlake – Echoing [The Rose Island]
saku niamh – test 002 [self-Released]
E2NMN – Stolen Choices [Void Records]
Alben/Compilations
Barker – Stochastic Drift [Smalltown Supersound]
Endrew – Shadows of Quest [Hotflush Recordings]
Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin]
Reka Zalan
EPs
Rill – FRiss (SIDE B)
Marcal – Nature of the Future [Spazio Disponibile]
Pino Peña – Little Closer [W133]
Fresko – Noite Infinita EP [NRBK]
VA – COPPIES001 [upcoming COPPIES]
EJA – Snake’s Den EP [Duplicity Records]
Elias – Sound Fragments EP [Mosae Records]
Lask – Operate me EP [Proper Animal]
Salbany – Tar 34 [Tar Hallow]
Tomio Ueda – Nonbot EP [Bounce Connection 001]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Bunkers Vision Vol 1. [Bunkers Collective]
VA – Fuga VI [Token]
VA – Hardwired / Curated by JakoJako [Air Texture]
Rill
EPs
Reduks – Initial Object EP [Roots Audio]
Feral – Chez Driss EP [Hypnus]
Vardae – Mind Spectrum EP [QEONE]
Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi EP [Sublunar]
Ben Reymann – Unissued Series Part 3 [Ben Reymann]
Trois-Quarts Taxi System – Infini Serpent [traverse]
Efdemin – a thousand shades of green [Ostgut Ton]
Hyden – Tensor EP [Smile Sessions]
Ebass – Ever Changing EP [Modular Side Music]
Burden – Atlantis EP [KSR]
Alben/Compilations
Acaera – Undisclosed LP [Hidden Traffic]
nthng – There Is A Place For Me [nthng]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer Records]
RSquared
EPs
RSquared – Bring that Heat [In The Mood]
Nico Rac – On the Floor [NUSONIDO]
Cyava – Flow [Deeperfect]
Supernova – Electric Boogie [Lapsus Music]
Jhay Vallez – My Story [Black Seven Music]
Andre Butano, Chinonegro – DiscoAfrika [8Bit]
RSquared – In a Spell [Nozzo]
Charles Pierre – New World Sound [Dirtyclub Music]
Cristoph – Reachin‘ [Noir Music]
Iglesias & Latmun – Duffman [Mindshake Records]
Alben/Compilations
Hot Natured – Different Sides of the Sun [Warner Records]
Disclosure – Settle [PMR Records]
Hot Since 82 – Recovery [Knee Deep In Sound]