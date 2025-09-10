GROOVE Podcast 473 – Ede

Ede is not exactly a one-trick pony. The Turkish-German DJ and producer does not adhere to classic techno or house conventions, but prefers to carve out a niche of his own by mixing genres in an hedonistic way: Expect heavy drops, commanding vocals, and rolling percussions from the Innervisions affiliate that just founded his own label RITIM.

In his mix for our podcast series, Ede delivers a blueprint of what he’s playing right now–a sweaty mixture of bass music, ethnic sounds, and organic drumming, creating a relentless drive, not looking for subtlety, but for fun.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I have an upcoming EP on Exit Strategy, the sub-label of Innervisions run by Âme & Dixon. At the same time, I’m starting my own label, called RITIM. The tracks on my label, together with the release on Exit Strategy, really represent my current style — what I’m playing right now. I wanted to build this set around those tracks, to create something harmonic, with the same elements and energy, so the whole mix feels consistent and true to my sound.

Where did you record it, and which setup did you use?

I recorded this set while traveling, between gigs in Ibiza and Bodrum, in a hotel room.

What’s the most memorable gig you’ve played so far?

One of the best crowds I’ve ever played for was at Bar Américas in Guadalajara. That night really stood out for me.

Can you name a secret weapon you use frequently?

My main secret weapon at the moment is one of my own tracks, „Move Your Booty„. It always works on the dance floor and really captures my style right now.

Which three recent releases have caught your attention?

– 111 by Ape Drums & JAMIIE

– Follow Me by Borgetti

– Push Me by Ivory

What do you have coming up?

As I mentioned, I’m starting my own label RITIM, which will feature underground artists who may not yet be in the spotlight but create amazing music. The idea is to give them a platform and help shape our music environment together. Alongside that, I have my new EP coming on Exit Strategy, and another track, „Down Down“, which will appear on the Secret Weapons compilation by Innervisions.

Track list:



1. AN5 – Codiseira

2. Ede – Thuthucca

3. TSVI, DJ Plead – Triple It

4. Dismantle – Untitled Shuffle

5. Jaded – Jump N Twist

6. Borgetti – Follow Me

7. Skatman – Choose Your Destiny

8. Mauez – ID Ebm

9. Ede – Move Your Booty

10. Alessio Cristiano – Big Time

11. William Kiss, Luke Alessi – Rambla

12. Sean Doron, Yamagucci – Spinning Around MASTER

13. Borgetti – Was Made On A Jam

14. Mele, KILIMANJARO (UK) – Yoruba Riddim

15. Snow & Dismantle – Peace & Love (feat. Dread MC)

16. Ede – My Ex Girlfriend Try Box Me

17. Bergsonist – Gaza Border Violence