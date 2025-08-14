Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Azu Tiwaline, Klaudia Gawlas, Paula Koski, peachlyfe, Surf 2 Glory und Toma Kami

Azu Tiwaline

Azu Tiwaline (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Uwalmassa – EP3 [Sundial]

D.K – Signals from the Stars [Midgar]

Henry Greenleaf – Keepsake EP [Different Intel]

Kaspiann – Vala 4 [Vala]

Vardae – Flaming As A Cloud [Samurai Music]

Shoal – Temporal Blend [Animalia]

Zara – Soaring Ora [Amenthia Recordings]

Peverelist – Pulse Decay [Livity Sound]

Pugilist – Monument [Ruff Kutz]

Alben/Compilations

Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force – Khadim [Ndagga Records]

Chants & Dave Schoepke – Speleogenesis [Maloca Records]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer Records]

Klaudia Gawlas

Klaudia Gawlas (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Shlomi Aber, Kashpitzky – For Her [Be As One]

Christian Glitch – Mirage [Parallel Thoughts]

David Temessi, Ayako Mori – So Cute [DSR]

Freak Unique – Symptoms of Insanity [Mad Made]

Klaudia Gawlas – Rational Maniac [Illusion]

Alignment – Malfunction [Orbital]

Wex 10 – El Nuevo [Odd Rec]

Rove Ranger – Bleu Rum [EarToGround]

Valentino – Time To Change The Moment [Artcore]

Rodosa – Afraid To Fail [Hekate]

Alben/Compilations

Anthony Rother – Popkiller [Datapunk]

Adam Beyer – Stockholm Mix Sessions 3 [Turbo Recordings]

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication [Warner Bros. Records]

Paula Koski

Paula Koski (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]

Chlär – Topography [Mote-Evolver]

Paul Hauck – Velvet [KSR]

GiGi FM – Virgo Space Acid [Sea~rène]

Kaspiann – VALA 4 [Vala]

Mython – Socialite [Vault Sessions]

ANNĒ – Frescoes [Arsenik]

Linkan Ray – Echoes of Lust & Truth [Be As One]

Sanna Mun – Deus Ex Machina [Repetitive Rhythm Research]

Obscur – Moving Pressure 4 [Moving Pressure]

Alben/Compilations

VA – On Board 10 [On Board Music]

Polygonia – Dream Horizons [Dekmantel]

Steffi & Virginia – Nightflight [Dekmantel]

peachlyfe

peachlyfe (Foto: Feyd Angels)

EPs

Rene Wise – Moving Pressure 03 [Moving Pressure]

eoin DJ – Get Now EP [9FINITY]

Ambien Baby – Masa EP [Turbo Recordings]

Saoirse / Roza Terenzi – Sixty 9 / Triple D [Maricas Records]

Peachlyfe – Medusa’s Revenge [PEACCH Records]

SOFT PXRN – Raver Equation RMXS [PEACCH Records]

Andy Martin – Age of Aquarius [Discos Movimiento]

Mata Disk – Two Sides of the Same Coin [Nous’klaer Audio]

Joshua James – Daddy? [Correspondant]

Temudo – 5 Assets [Sublunar]

Alben/Compilations

Logic1000 – Mother [Because Music]

VA – Urban Legends [Tribal Vision Records]

VA – PLOT VA001 [PLOT Records]

Surf 2 Glory

Surf 2 Glory (Foto: Lisa Sophie Kempke)

EPs

Nesa Azadikhah – Isn’t Immigration Hard? [Shaytoon Records]

Flower Storm – Seh [Flower Storm]

Noise Diva – Saneed سنيد [Self-released]

Eoin DJ – Secondsky [Systema7a]

Spacer Woman – Yakamoz [Agrio Tracks]

Julie Desire – Call Me Back [Correspondant]

Hello Sasy – I Only Speak Dinero [Mitmischen]

Helena Lauwaert x Dr.G – Girl [Self-released]

LOVEFOXY – Sluthouse [Nervous Records]

Snoritz & Valeby – Lunch Time [Amsterdam Dance Capital]

Alben/Compilations

Grace Joke – Le Diouck [PAN]

Shanti Celeste – Romance [Method]

Marina Zispin – Now You See Me, Now You Don’t [Scenic Route]

Toma Kami

Toma Kami (Foto: Neven Allgeier)

EPs

Fellsius – Fellsius Rhythm Lab Vol.2 [Trekkie Trax]

Amber Tambour – City Angel [Self-released]

Tracey – Tracey EP [AD 93]

Shygirl & SG Lewis – Sugar [Universal]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Speed Dembow Vol.3 [Wajang]

Carrier – Tender Spirits [Self-released]

Sixsixsevenfortyseven – Wounded Dogs [Youth]

Avi Loud & Liano – Bape Tape [Self-released]

Baalti – Mela [Steel City Dance Discs]

TSIP – 6 Jamais [Association Fatale]

Alben/Compilations

Jeune Morty – Eponyme [Jetsetfarot]

Nick Léon – A Tropical Entropy [Tratratrax]

Smerz – Big City Life [Esch0]