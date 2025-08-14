Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Azu Tiwaline, Klaudia Gawlas, Paula Koski, peachlyfe, Surf 2 Glory und Toma Kami

Katharina Pittack

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Azu Tiwaline

Azu Tiwaline (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Uwalmassa – EP3 [Sundial]
D.K – Signals from the Stars [Midgar]
Henry Greenleaf – Keepsake EP [Different Intel]
Kaspiann – Vala 4 [Vala]
Vardae – Flaming As A Cloud [Samurai Music]
Shoal – Temporal Blend [Animalia]
Zara – Soaring Ora [Amenthia Recordings]
Peverelist – Pulse Decay [Livity Sound]
Pugilist – Monument [Ruff Kutz]

Alben/Compilations

Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force – Khadim [Ndagga Records]
Chants & Dave Schoepke – Speleogenesis [Maloca Records]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer Records]

Klaudia Gawlas

Klaudia Gawlas (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Shlomi Aber, Kashpitzky – For Her [Be As One]
Christian Glitch – Mirage [Parallel Thoughts]
David Temessi, Ayako Mori – So Cute [DSR]
Freak Unique – Symptoms of Insanity [Mad Made]
Klaudia Gawlas – Rational Maniac [Illusion]
Alignment – Malfunction [Orbital]
Wex 10 – El Nuevo [Odd Rec]
Rove Ranger – Bleu Rum [EarToGround]
Valentino – Time To Change The Moment [Artcore]
Rodosa – Afraid To Fail [Hekate]

Alben/Compilations

Anthony Rother – Popkiller [Datapunk]
Adam Beyer – Stockholm Mix Sessions 3 [Turbo Recordings]
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication [Warner Bros. Records]

Paula Koski

Paula Koski (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]
Chlär – Topography [Mote-Evolver]
Paul Hauck – Velvet [KSR]
GiGi FM – Virgo Space Acid [Sea~rène]
Kaspiann – VALA 4 [Vala]
Mython – Socialite [Vault Sessions]
ANNĒ – Frescoes [Arsenik]
Linkan Ray – Echoes of Lust & Truth [Be As One]
Sanna Mun – Deus Ex Machina [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
Obscur – Moving Pressure 4 [Moving Pressure]

Alben/Compilations

VA – On Board 10 [On Board Music]
Polygonia – Dream Horizons [Dekmantel]
Steffi & Virginia – Nightflight [Dekmantel]

peachlyfe

peachlyfe (Foto: Feyd Angels)

EPs

Rene Wise – Moving Pressure 03 [Moving Pressure]
eoin DJ – Get Now EP [9FINITY]
Ambien Baby – Masa EP [Turbo Recordings]
Saoirse / Roza Terenzi – Sixty 9 / Triple D [Maricas Records]
Peachlyfe – Medusa’s Revenge [PEACCH Records]
SOFT PXRN – Raver Equation RMXS [PEACCH Records]
Andy Martin – Age of Aquarius [Discos Movimiento]
Mata Disk – Two Sides of the Same Coin [Nous’klaer Audio]
Joshua James – Daddy? [Correspondant]
Temudo – 5 Assets [Sublunar]

Alben/Compilations

Logic1000 – Mother [Because Music]
VA – Urban Legends [Tribal Vision Records]
VA – PLOT VA001 [PLOT Records]

Surf 2 Glory

Surf 2 Glory (Foto: Lisa Sophie Kempke)

EPs

Nesa Azadikhah – Isn’t Immigration Hard? [Shaytoon Records]
Flower Storm – Seh [Flower Storm]
Noise Diva – Saneed سنيد [Self-released]
Eoin DJ – Secondsky [Systema7a]
Spacer Woman – Yakamoz [Agrio Tracks]
Julie Desire – Call Me Back [Correspondant]
Hello Sasy – I Only Speak Dinero [Mitmischen]
Helena Lauwaert x Dr.G – Girl [Self-released]
LOVEFOXY – Sluthouse [Nervous Records]
Snoritz & Valeby – Lunch Time [Amsterdam Dance Capital]

Alben/Compilations

Grace Joke – Le Diouck [PAN]
Shanti Celeste – Romance [Method]
Marina Zispin – Now You See Me, Now You Don’t [Scenic Route]

Toma Kami

Toma Kami (Foto: Neven Allgeier)

EPs

Fellsius – Fellsius Rhythm Lab Vol.2 [Trekkie Trax]
Amber Tambour – City Angel [Self-released]
Tracey – Tracey EP [AD 93]
Shygirl & SG Lewis – Sugar [Universal]
Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Speed Dembow Vol.3 [Wajang]
Carrier – Tender Spirits [Self-released]
Sixsixsevenfortyseven – Wounded Dogs [Youth]
Avi Loud & Liano – Bape Tape [Self-released]
Baalti – Mela [Steel City Dance Discs]
TSIP – 6 Jamais [Association Fatale]

Alben/Compilations

Jeune Morty – Eponyme [Jetsetfarot]
Nick Léon – A Tropical Entropy [Tratratrax]
Smerz – Big City Life [Esch0]

In diesem Text

