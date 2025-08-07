Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit BL3SS, Dustin Zahn, Marc Homer, Mary Yuzovskaya, Nat Wendell und Schwefelgelb

BL3SS
EPs
Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2 [Because Music]
Steely – Time 4 Freakness [Shall Not Fade]
Rossi. – Welcome EP [FUSE London]
Notion – In The Air [Crucast]
My Nu Leng – Horizons [Maraki Records]
Halogenix – Dragon Force EP [Critical Music]
Session Victim – 10,000 Hours [Delusions of Grandeur]
Yaeji – EP2 [Godmode / XL Recordings]
Tove Lo – Truth Serum [Universal Music / Island Records]
Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom EP [Vroom Vroom Recordings]
Alben/Compilations
Skepta – Konnichiwa [Boy Better Know]
Kaytranada – 99.9% [XL Recordings]
Frank Ocean – Channel Orange [Def Jam / Boys Don’t Cry]
Dustin Zahn
EPs
Dustin Zahn – Surrender the Body [Enemy]
Marcal – Swindle [Enemy]
Kr!z – Counterclockwise [SK_Eleven]
Orbe – Ascender [Token]
Varuna – Uvez Echos [vysyon]
SnPLO – Pin-3 D [PIN]
Rene Wise – Cutting Thick [Enemy]
Markus Suckut – Resurrection [Fuse]
Antonio Ruscito & Luigi Tozzi – Closer [Edit Select]
Uun – Diomedeo [Semantica]
Alben/Compilations
Raed Yassin – Eternal Ghost [Fourth Sounds]
Barker – Stochastic Drift [Smalltown Supersound]
Queens of the Stone Age – Alive in the Catacombs [Matador]
Marc Homer
EPs
Yanamaste – Evil [Mutual Rytm]
Dj Fucci & Jensen Interceptor – El Infierno [NAAFI]
Framework – RNGD [RNGD]
LDS – Operating the Blue Trackball [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
JSPRV35 – 09 [V35 Records]
Dr. Rubinstein – Take This Pill [Uppers and Downers]
Cri Du Coeur – Guilty [Arkham Audio]
Mödern – Far South [RSPX / Rekids]
Jackin Trax & Don Rimini – Jack In The Box Vol 2 [RSPX / Rekids]
Wost, Entranas – Miniteca Selvática [TraTraTrax]
Alben/Compilations
Boys Noize – Presents ONES and ZEROES [AERO NOVA]
EvilGroove – VA007 [EvilGroove]
SPND20 – 010 [SPANDAU20]
Mary Yuzovskaya
EPs
Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]
Connor Wall – Merge [Forum Records]
ORBE – Hypernova EP [Orbe Records]
Luigi Tozzi & Antonio Ruscito – Memoir [ARTS]
Erik Luebs – Nontemporal Void [Bitta]
Planetary Assault System – Raid (Rene Wise Reassembly) [Mote Evolver]
Arkan – Attraction [SK11]
Mython – Method [Oura]
Tauceti – Emeraude [NON Series]
Mary Yuzovskaya – The More You Know Remixes [Monday Off]
Alben/Compilations
Gabriel Brady – Day Blind [Tonal Union]
Huerco S. – For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) [Proibito Records]
People Like Us – Beware The Whim Reaper [Staalplaat]
Nat Wendell
EPs
Nat Wendell ft. Robert Owens – Easy (Kaidi Tatham Remix) [Eclipser Chaser]
Spandrel – Get Mesmerized [Spandrel]
Lady Monix – Burnin‘ Up [Frizner Electric]
Cinthie – Grooves [803 Crystal Grooves]
2fox, Laville – Elevation (Louie Vega Dub) [Soul Clap Records]
Ezequiel G – Escaping Robots (Nat Wendell Intrinsic Dub) [Love & Loops]
Lood feat. Donell Rush – Shout-N-Out (Rocco Rodamaal DJ Dub Tool) [MAW Records]
Nat Wendell – Raw Love [Kick ’n‘ Dance]
Steve Robinson – Keep On (Extended Mix) [Heattraxx]
Demuir – Whatchu Want Is All I Got [Heist Recordings]
Alben/Compilations
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching [Partisan Records]
Brawther – Transient States LP [Negentropy]
Mary J. Blige – My Life [MCA Records]
Schwefelgelb
EPs
Inox Traxx & Rødhåd – SILVENE [WSNWG]
JANEIN – Here & There [Adroit]
Queers On Acid – You On My Side [Kneaded Pains]
DJ JM – moov [Turbo Recordings]
Rosati – Slipstream [Global Pulse]
Schwefelgelb – Marginale [n-PLEX]
FJAAK – FJAAK012 [FJAAK]
Yan Cook – Equinox EP [Cooked]
Loner Vista – LVCIE EP [self released]
Alben/Compilations
VA – LOGVA002 [LOGIA Sound Collect]
VA – Clergy 10 Years | Delta [Clergy]
VA – [Kompendium1] [Das Werk]