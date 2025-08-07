Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit BL3SS, Dustin Zahn, Marc Homer, Mary Yuzovskaya, Nat Wendell und Schwefelgelb

Katharina Pittack

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

BL3SS

BL3SS (Foto: Oscar J Ryan)

EPs

Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2 [Because Music]
Steely – Time 4 Freakness [Shall Not Fade]
Rossi. – Welcome EP [FUSE London]
Notion – In The Air [Crucast]
My Nu Leng – Horizons [Maraki Records]
Halogenix – Dragon Force EP [Critical Music]
Session Victim – 10,000 Hours [Delusions of Grandeur]
Yaeji – EP2 [Godmode / XL Recordings]
Tove Lo – Truth Serum [Universal Music / Island Records]
Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom EP [Vroom Vroom Recordings]

Alben/Compilations

Skepta – Konnichiwa [Boy Better Know]
Kaytranada – 99.9% [XL Recordings]
Frank Ocean – Channel Orange [Def Jam / Boys Don’t Cry]

Dustin Zahn

Dustin Zahn (Foto: Jon Dustmite)

EPs

Dustin Zahn – Surrender the Body [Enemy]
Marcal – Swindle [Enemy]
Kr!z – Counterclockwise [SK_Eleven]
Orbe – Ascender [Token]
Varuna – Uvez Echos [vysyon]
SnPLO – Pin-3 D [PIN]
Rene Wise – Cutting Thick [Enemy]
Markus Suckut – Resurrection [Fuse]
Antonio Ruscito & Luigi Tozzi – Closer [Edit Select]
Uun – Diomedeo [Semantica]

Alben/Compilations

Raed Yassin – Eternal Ghost [Fourth Sounds]
Barker – Stochastic Drift [Smalltown Supersound]
Queens of the Stone Age – Alive in the Catacombs [Matador]

Marc Homer

Marc Homer (Foto: Michael Stewart)

EPs

Yanamaste – Evil [Mutual Rytm]
Dj Fucci & Jensen Interceptor – El Infierno [NAAFI]
Framework – RNGD [RNGD]
LDS – Operating the Blue Trackball [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
JSPRV35 – 09 [V35 Records]
Dr. Rubinstein – Take This Pill [Uppers and Downers]
Cri Du Coeur – Guilty [Arkham Audio]
Mödern – Far South [RSPX / Rekids]
Jackin Trax & Don Rimini – Jack In The Box Vol 2 [RSPX / Rekids]
Wost, Entranas – Miniteca Selvática [TraTraTrax]

Alben/Compilations

Boys Noize – Presents ONES and ZEROES [AERO NOVA]
EvilGroove – VA007 [EvilGroove]
SPND20 – 010 [SPANDAU20]

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mary Yuzovskaya (Foto: Max Avdeev)

EPs

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]
Connor Wall – Merge [Forum Records]
ORBE – Hypernova EP [Orbe Records]
Luigi Tozzi & Antonio Ruscito – Memoir [ARTS]
Erik Luebs – Nontemporal Void [Bitta]
Planetary Assault System – Raid (Rene Wise Reassembly) [Mote Evolver]
Arkan – Attraction [SK11]
Mython – Method [Oura]
Tauceti – Emeraude [NON Series]
Mary Yuzovskaya – The More You Know Remixes [Monday Off]

Alben/Compilations

Gabriel Brady – Day Blind [Tonal Union]
Huerco S. – For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) [Proibito Records]
People Like Us – Beware The Whim Reaper [Staalplaat]

Nat Wendell

Nat Wendell (Foto: Aaron Deppe)

EPs

Nat Wendell ft. Robert Owens – Easy (Kaidi Tatham Remix) [Eclipser Chaser]
Spandrel – Get Mesmerized [Spandrel]
Lady Monix – Burnin‘ Up [Frizner Electric]
Cinthie – Grooves [803 Crystal Grooves]
2fox, Laville – Elevation (Louie Vega Dub) [Soul Clap Records]
Ezequiel G – Escaping Robots (Nat Wendell Intrinsic Dub) [Love & Loops]
Lood feat. Donell Rush – Shout-N-Out (Rocco Rodamaal DJ Dub Tool) [MAW Records]
Nat Wendell – Raw Love [Kick ’n‘ Dance]
Steve Robinson – Keep On (Extended Mix) [Heattraxx]
Demuir – Whatchu Want Is All I Got [Heist Recordings]

Alben/Compilations

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching [Partisan Records]
Brawther – Transient States LP [Negentropy]
Mary J. Blige – My Life [MCA Records]

Schwefelgelb

Schwefelgelb (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Inox Traxx & Rødhåd – SILVENE [WSNWG]
JANEIN – Here & There [Adroit]
Queers On Acid – You On My Side [Kneaded Pains]
DJ JM – moov [Turbo Recordings]
Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]
Rosati – Slipstream [Global Pulse]
Schwefelgelb – Marginale [n-PLEX]
FJAAK – FJAAK012 [FJAAK]
Yan Cook – Equinox EP [Cooked]
Loner Vista – LVCIE EP [self released]

Alben/Compilations

VA – LOGVA002 [LOGIA Sound Collect]
VA – Clergy 10 Years | Delta [Clergy]
VA – [Kompendium1] [Das Werk]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Beau Didier, Chontane, Lesterr, Mathias Schaffhäuser, RNGD und Zombies In Miami

Die nächste Runde der GROOVE DJ-Charts im Sommer – mit Beau Didier, Chontane, Lesterr, Mathias Schaffhäuser, RNGD und Zombies In Miami.
Katharina Pittack -

Features

Victor: Der Kopf steht niemals still

Feature
In den letzten Jahren hat sich Victor beständig ins Zentrum der Aufmerksamkeit gespielt. Wir stellen den Gründer von Magic Power vor.

Die Community reagiert auf die Krise beim SchwuZ: Die gleiche Playlist wie 2017  

Feature
Die Insolvenzanmeldung vom SchwuZ ist kein weiteres Kapitel des Clubsterbens. Es ist ein Produkt unklarer Positionierung und fehlendem Sinn für Zeitgeist. Zumindest entsteht dieses Bild, wenn man die Insta-Kommentare liest.

Erinnerung an das MELT: Hirn und Leber, zu gleichen Teilen beansprucht

Feature
Das Ich ist in journalistischen Texten normalerweise verboten. Hier schauen wir einmal in den Spiegel und erinnern uns ans MELT.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv