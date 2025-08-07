Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit BL3SS, Dustin Zahn, Marc Homer, Mary Yuzovskaya, Nat Wendell und Schwefelgelb

BL3SS

BL3SS (Foto: Oscar J Ryan)

EPs

Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2 [Because Music]

Steely – Time 4 Freakness [Shall Not Fade]

Rossi. – Welcome EP [FUSE London]

Notion – In The Air [Crucast]

My Nu Leng – Horizons [Maraki Records]

Halogenix – Dragon Force EP [Critical Music]

Session Victim – 10,000 Hours [Delusions of Grandeur]

Yaeji – EP2 [Godmode / XL Recordings]

Tove Lo – Truth Serum [Universal Music / Island Records]

Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom EP [Vroom Vroom Recordings]

Alben/Compilations

Skepta – Konnichiwa [Boy Better Know]

Kaytranada – 99.9% [XL Recordings]

Frank Ocean – Channel Orange [Def Jam / Boys Don’t Cry]

Dustin Zahn

Dustin Zahn (Foto: Jon Dustmite)

EPs

Dustin Zahn – Surrender the Body [Enemy]

Marcal – Swindle [Enemy]

Kr!z – Counterclockwise [SK_Eleven]

Orbe – Ascender [Token]

Varuna – Uvez Echos [vysyon]

SnPLO – Pin-3 D [PIN]

Rene Wise – Cutting Thick [Enemy]

Markus Suckut – Resurrection [Fuse]

Antonio Ruscito & Luigi Tozzi – Closer [Edit Select]

Uun – Diomedeo [Semantica]

Alben/Compilations

Raed Yassin – Eternal Ghost [Fourth Sounds]

Barker – Stochastic Drift [Smalltown Supersound]

Queens of the Stone Age – Alive in the Catacombs [Matador]

Marc Homer

Marc Homer (Foto: Michael Stewart)

EPs

Yanamaste – Evil [Mutual Rytm]

Dj Fucci & Jensen Interceptor – El Infierno [NAAFI]

Framework – RNGD [RNGD]

LDS – Operating the Blue Trackball [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

JSPRV35 – 09 [V35 Records]

Dr. Rubinstein – Take This Pill [Uppers and Downers]

Cri Du Coeur – Guilty [Arkham Audio]

Mödern – Far South [RSPX / Rekids]

Jackin Trax & Don Rimini – Jack In The Box Vol 2 [RSPX / Rekids]

Wost, Entranas – Miniteca Selvática [TraTraTrax]

Alben/Compilations

Boys Noize – Presents ONES and ZEROES [AERO NOVA]

EvilGroove – VA007 [EvilGroove]

SPND20 – 010 [SPANDAU20]

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mary Yuzovskaya (Foto: Max Avdeev)

EPs

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]

Connor Wall – Merge [Forum Records]

ORBE – Hypernova EP [Orbe Records]

Luigi Tozzi & Antonio Ruscito – Memoir [ARTS]

Erik Luebs – Nontemporal Void [Bitta]

Planetary Assault System – Raid (Rene Wise Reassembly) [Mote Evolver]

Arkan – Attraction [SK11]

Mython – Method [Oura]

Tauceti – Emeraude [NON Series]

Mary Yuzovskaya – The More You Know Remixes [Monday Off]

Alben/Compilations

Gabriel Brady – Day Blind [Tonal Union]

Huerco S. – For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have) [Proibito Records]

People Like Us – Beware The Whim Reaper [Staalplaat]

Nat Wendell

Nat Wendell (Foto: Aaron Deppe)

EPs

Nat Wendell ft. Robert Owens – Easy (Kaidi Tatham Remix) [Eclipser Chaser]

Spandrel – Get Mesmerized [Spandrel]

Lady Monix – Burnin‘ Up [Frizner Electric]

Cinthie – Grooves [803 Crystal Grooves]

2fox, Laville – Elevation (Louie Vega Dub) [Soul Clap Records]

Ezequiel G – Escaping Robots (Nat Wendell Intrinsic Dub) [Love & Loops]

Lood feat. Donell Rush – Shout-N-Out (Rocco Rodamaal DJ Dub Tool) [MAW Records]

Nat Wendell – Raw Love [Kick ’n‘ Dance]

Steve Robinson – Keep On (Extended Mix) [Heattraxx]

Demuir – Whatchu Want Is All I Got [Heist Recordings]

Alben/Compilations

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching [Partisan Records]

Brawther – Transient States LP [Negentropy]

Mary J. Blige – My Life [MCA Records]

Schwefelgelb

Schwefelgelb (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Inox Traxx & Rødhåd – SILVENE [WSNWG]

JANEIN – Here & There [Adroit]

Queers On Acid – You On My Side [Kneaded Pains]

DJ JM – moov [Turbo Recordings]

Rosati – Slipstream [Global Pulse]

Schwefelgelb – Marginale [n-PLEX]

FJAAK – FJAAK012 [FJAAK]

Yan Cook – Equinox EP [Cooked]

Loner Vista – LVCIE EP [self released]

Alben/Compilations

VA – LOGVA002 [LOGIA Sound Collect]

VA – Clergy 10 Years | Delta [Clergy]

VA – [Kompendium1] [Das Werk]