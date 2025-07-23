Aida Arko

Aida Arko

Eps

A.D.H.S – In The Dark (Aida Arko Remix) [EXHALE Records]

I Hate Models – Forever Melancholia [Disco Inferno]

Sara Landry – Spiritual Drive By [Hekate]

Dax J – Offending Public Morality [Monnom Black]

Vendex – Hekate and the Twin Torches [Wonderlust Records]

Shlømo – The Rapture EP [Taapion]

Angerfist – The Deadfaced Dimension EP [Masters of Hardcore]

Cleric – Angel Of Death [Clergy]

Ancient Methods – Fourth Method [Ancient Methods]

Cancel – Culture [Cancel Trax]

Alben/Compilations

Sevdaliza – Shabrang [Twisted Elegance]

FKA Twigs – Magdalene [Young]

Boards of Canada – Music Has The Right To Children [Warp Records]

Anna Z

Anna Z

EPs

J.Manuel, Fjaak – Binder [Tectonic]

ANNA Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]

Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Arish [UMAY]

Průvan – Bork [YUKU]

ANNA Z & J.Manuel – Vert [Ghosttown]

tesssssssssssting – Evolv3 [nodo label]

Djrum – A Tune For Us [Houndstooth]

JANKA – Ale To Ty Dzwonisz Dub [outlines]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Mandragora [WAJANG]

A.Fruit – Oneironaut [Distorted Waves]

Alben/Compilations

Whatever The Weather – Whatever The Weather II [Ghostly International]

Djrum – Under Tangled Silence [Houndstooth]

Abdullah Miniawy – Peacock dreams أَحْلَامُ الطَّاوُوسِ [PPL Songs / Aghani El Khalق أغاني الخلق]

Dajusch

Dajusch

EPs

DJ Plant Texture – Ripetitivo [Strech Mix] [Tresor]

Fadi Mohem – Solvent [Mohem]

Developer – Ethnicanz [Modularz]

Truncate – That Thang [Wrktrxltd]

Dajusch – Split [CROWD]

Donato Dozzy & Sabla – Morpho [Godrec]

Estella Boersma – Floating Saucer [EB_rex]

Josi Devil – Make It Better [Hessle Audio]

Nikk – Down In The Shadows [Spandau20]

Dajusch – Move [Spandau20]

Alben/Compilations

Phase – White Pills [Modwerks]

Marcel Dettmann – Edits & Cuts [Running Back.]

Surgeon – Shell~Wave [Tresor]

FJAAK

FJAAK

EPs

FJAAK & J.Manuel – Binder [Tectonic]

Planetary Assault Systems – Rip The Keys [Luke Slater Reassembly] [Mote Evolver]

DJ Plant Texture – Wormhole [Mutual Rytm]

Marco Zenker – Mango Tango [Ilian Tape]

Cari Lekebusch – Mind And Matter [Mind Medizin]

Decka – Alignment [Efdemin Remix] [Binär]

Chontane – Set A Dot [Tane]

Plug Trax – Just Rhythm [Gars Records]

Conceptual – Thousand Miles Per Hour [PoleGroup]

FJAAK & KiNK – Overbridge [Spandau20]

Alben/Compilations

VA – SPANDAU20 010 [Spandau20]

Andrea – Living Room [Ilian Tape]

Planetary Assault Systems – Reassembled [Mote-Evolver]

Lennart Wiehe

Lennart Wiehe

EPs

De Ambassade — Young Birds/Palette [Optimo]

Rhyw — Honey Badger [Voam]

Actress — Dummy Corporation [Ninja Tune]

Rosati — Encounter [SoHaSo]

Surgeon — Force + Form [Tresor]

Helena Hauff — Living With Ladybirds [fabric]

Lennart Wiehe — Kontaktsport [Kuratorium]

Zvrra — Hadal [30D Records]

VA — For A Bitter Tomorrow Band 2 [Bitterfeld]

Olan Monk — Can’t Wait [AD 93]

Alben/Compilations

700 Bliss — Nothing to Declare [Hyperdub]

Vril — Animist [Delsin]

VA — Herrensauna Vol. 2 [Herrensauna]

Maltitz

Maltitz

EPs

Whodamanny – Placebo [Periodica Records]

Gerd – Enjoyment of Pleasure [Running Back]

Maltitz – Playa En Pankow [Rurutu]

Skatebård & Lauer – Trollkraft [Bordello A Parigi]

Sarah Wild – State of Extase [Midnight Operators]

Renato Cohen – Roaring [Skylax Records]

Harrington – System Nation [Soulmeex]

Cinthie – Grooves [803 Crystal Grooves]

Austher – Expectations [Ritmo Fatale]

Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor [T4T LUV NRG]

Alben/Compilations

Loco Mia – Party Time [FTI Music]

Bufiman – Albumsi [Dekmantel]

Precious Bloom – Consequences [Anukara Records]