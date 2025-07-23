Aida Arko
Eps
A.D.H.S – In The Dark (Aida Arko Remix) [EXHALE Records]
I Hate Models – Forever Melancholia [Disco Inferno]
Sara Landry – Spiritual Drive By [Hekate]
Dax J – Offending Public Morality [Monnom Black]
Vendex – Hekate and the Twin Torches [Wonderlust Records]
Shlømo – The Rapture EP [Taapion]
Angerfist – The Deadfaced Dimension EP [Masters of Hardcore]
Cleric – Angel Of Death [Clergy]
Ancient Methods – Fourth Method [Ancient Methods]
Cancel – Culture [Cancel Trax]
Alben/Compilations
Sevdaliza – Shabrang [Twisted Elegance]
FKA Twigs – Magdalene [Young]
Boards of Canada – Music Has The Right To Children [Warp Records]
Anna Z
EPs
J.Manuel, Fjaak – Binder [Tectonic]
ANNA Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]
Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Arish [UMAY]
Průvan – Bork [YUKU]
ANNA Z & J.Manuel – Vert [Ghosttown]
tesssssssssssting – Evolv3 [nodo label]
Djrum – A Tune For Us [Houndstooth]
JANKA – Ale To Ty Dzwonisz Dub [outlines]
Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Mandragora [WAJANG]
A.Fruit – Oneironaut [Distorted Waves]
Alben/Compilations
Whatever The Weather – Whatever The Weather II [Ghostly International]
Djrum – Under Tangled Silence [Houndstooth]
Abdullah Miniawy – Peacock dreams أَحْلَامُ الطَّاوُوسِ [PPL Songs / Aghani El Khalق أغاني الخلق]
Dajusch
EPs
DJ Plant Texture – Ripetitivo [Strech Mix] [Tresor]
Fadi Mohem – Solvent [Mohem]
Developer – Ethnicanz [Modularz]
Truncate – That Thang [Wrktrxltd]
Dajusch – Split [CROWD]
Donato Dozzy & Sabla – Morpho [Godrec]
Estella Boersma – Floating Saucer [EB_rex]
Josi Devil – Make It Better [Hessle Audio]
Nikk – Down In The Shadows [Spandau20]
Dajusch – Move [Spandau20]
Alben/Compilations
Phase – White Pills [Modwerks]
Marcel Dettmann – Edits & Cuts [Running Back.]
Surgeon – Shell~Wave [Tresor]
FJAAK
EPs
FJAAK & J.Manuel – Binder [Tectonic]
Planetary Assault Systems – Rip The Keys [Luke Slater Reassembly] [Mote Evolver]
DJ Plant Texture – Wormhole [Mutual Rytm]
Marco Zenker – Mango Tango [Ilian Tape]
Cari Lekebusch – Mind And Matter [Mind Medizin]
Decka – Alignment [Efdemin Remix] [Binär]
Chontane – Set A Dot [Tane]
Plug Trax – Just Rhythm [Gars Records]
Conceptual – Thousand Miles Per Hour [PoleGroup]
FJAAK & KiNK – Overbridge [Spandau20]
Alben/Compilations
VA – SPANDAU20 010 [Spandau20]
Andrea – Living Room [Ilian Tape]
Planetary Assault Systems – Reassembled [Mote-Evolver]
Lennart Wiehe
EPs
De Ambassade — Young Birds/Palette [Optimo]
Rhyw — Honey Badger [Voam]
Actress — Dummy Corporation [Ninja Tune]
Rosati — Encounter [SoHaSo]
Surgeon — Force + Form [Tresor]
Helena Hauff — Living With Ladybirds [fabric]
Lennart Wiehe — Kontaktsport [Kuratorium]
Zvrra — Hadal [30D Records]
VA — For A Bitter Tomorrow Band 2 [Bitterfeld]
Olan Monk — Can’t Wait [AD 93]
Alben/Compilations
700 Bliss — Nothing to Declare [Hyperdub]
Vril — Animist [Delsin]
VA — Herrensauna Vol. 2 [Herrensauna]
Maltitz
EPs
Whodamanny – Placebo [Periodica Records]
Gerd – Enjoyment of Pleasure [Running Back]
Maltitz – Playa En Pankow [Rurutu]
Skatebård & Lauer – Trollkraft [Bordello A Parigi]
Sarah Wild – State of Extase [Midnight Operators]
Renato Cohen – Roaring [Skylax Records]
Harrington – System Nation [Soulmeex]
Cinthie – Grooves [803 Crystal Grooves]
Austher – Expectations [Ritmo Fatale]
Octo Octa – Dreams of a Dancefloor [T4T LUV NRG]
Alben/Compilations
Loco Mia – Party Time [FTI Music]
Bufiman – Albumsi [Dekmantel]
Precious Bloom – Consequences [Anukara Records]