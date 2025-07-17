Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Auspex, John Acquaviva, LAUER, Pink Concrete, RKay und RUIZ OSC1

Katharina Pittack

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Auspex

Auspex (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Yrsen – True Romance [Soma]
A.Paul – Shadow Light [Planet Rhythm]
Sarf – Geocentricity [Dynamic Reflection]
Burden – Atlantis [KSR]
Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]
BRÅLLE – Traumatic Memory Suppression [Gordo Trax]
Nicko Shuo – Humanism [Signal]
ANNĒ – Frescoes [Arsenik]
Auspex – The Absent Guard [Templum]
ROAX – KR063 [KR Records]

Alben/Compilations

VERUAH – Harvey [Mind Games Recordings]
Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin]
Endlec – Eternal[Renegade Methodz]

John Acquaviva

John Acquaviva (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Moodymann – Shades Of Jae [KDJ]
Brett Johnson & Dave Barker – Stucco Homes 12“ [Classic]
Peace Division – Gotta Have You (Rozzo Remix) [Tsuba Records]
Lauhaus – Moonshine [Remote Area Records]
M.In – I’m My Favourite Freak [My Favourite Freaks]
Eric D Clark, Stefan Braatz – Mon Amour [Poker Flat Recordings]
John Acquaviva – In Your Face [Definitive Recordings]
Olivier – Giacomotto – Afreaka [Noir Music]
Tiga – Always [Counter Records]
Gene Farris – Move Your Body [Material]

Alben/Compilations

Unloved – Guilty Of Love [Unloved Records]
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On [Motown]
The Psychedelic Furs – Talk Talk Talk [Columbia Records]

LAUER

LAUER (Foto: Alex Kraus)

EPs

Passarani pres Mr. Chrome – Flare Rider EP [Running Back]
Infinity Night – Le Temps Qui Passe [Bordello A Parigi]
Bell Towers – Safety [Public Possession]
Diana Berti – Like A Pierrot In The Night [Slow Motion]
DJ Fett Burger – Disco Fem [Sex Tags UFO]
Johannes Albert / Iron Curtis – Private Dancer [Permanent Vacation]
Paul Lowe – Let’s Work It Out / Make Things Better [Stroom.tv]
Francisco & Cosmo Dance – Go Go Dance [Mirella Records]
Fancy Robots – „South Of The Sun, North Of The Moon“ [Sähko Recordings]
Skatebård & Lauer – Trollkraft [Bordello A Parigi]

Alben/Compilations

James Din A4 – Never Look Back [Live At Robert Johnson]
VA – Running Back Mastermix – Marcel Dettmann Edits & Cuts [Running Back]
Safe Mind – Cutting The Stone [Safe Mind]

Pink Concrete

Pink Concrete (Foto: Jonas Verespej)

EPs

Ø [Phase] – Proto-City [Modwerks]
EONAN – Pornographic Subconscious [Flash]
Kamarok – Manhunt [Ether Kollektion]
JakoJako – Kumquat [Mute]
KaioBarssalos – Stairfall [Smile Sessions]
Juri Heidemann – Track 5 [DOLLY TS]
Procombo – Funk Sequence [Code]
DJ Dextro – Runway [Suara]
Command D – Esc
Egotot x Indirect Movement – It’s Cold and Wet [Diffraction]

Alben/Compilations

Diffraction Records – DIFFX001 [Diffraction Records]
Anadol, Marie Klock – La grande accumulation [Anadol Records]

RKay

RKay (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Linear System – Dioxide [INNSIGNN]
Adam Beyer – Crispy Bits A2 [Drumcode]
Sandwell District – Hunting Lodge [Point Of Departure]
Developer – The Rude [Modularz]
Robert Hood – Minus [Tresor Records]
Magnetic Men – Getting Nowhere [Columbia]
Alpha – Back [Melankolic]
The Streets – Blinded By The Lights [Locked On Records]
Tricky – Overcome [4th & B’way]
Psyk & Orbe – OSI Model [Non Series]

Alben/Compilations

Planetary Assault Systems – Arc Angel [Ostgut Ton]
Portishead – Portishead [Go! Discs]
ASAP Rocky – Live Love Asap [Polo Grounds Music]

RUIZ OSC1

RUIZ OSC1 (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Joey Beltram – JB3 [Royal Flush Records]
Johannes Heil – Exile 08 [Exile]
I. Major – I Believe [Highball Music]
Akira Ishihara – Under The Saya [Kiddaz.fm]
VA – Shockwerk Vol. 1 [SHCKWRK001]
Thomas P. Heckmann – Playing With Fire [TSX Recordings]
Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]
Nathan Alexander – Profetia [Kuje Records]
Hemka – Introspection [Mutual Rytm]
Fixon – Latin American Cuts [ANAØH]

Alben/Compilations

Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]
Jeff Mills – Waveform Transmission Vol. 1 [Tresor]
Jeff Mills – Wave Form Transmission Vol. 3 [Tresor]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

GROOVE Charts (Frühling 2025)

Was wird im Frühling so gespielt? Für unsere große Charts-Auswertung haben wir mehr als 90 DJs und Plattenläden gefragt.
Jacob Hession -

Features

Jessica Ramczik und Nastassja von der Weiden über ihre taz-Recherche: „Wir müssen die Gefahr von sexueller Gewalt in sexpositiven Räumen ernst nehmen”

Feature
In einer Recherche wurde eine Vergewaltigung im Berliner KitKatClub öffentlich gemacht. Wir haben die beiden Journalistinnen interviewt.

28 Fragen: JakoJako

28 Fragen
Die Berliner Producerin JakoJako kuratiert die neue Air-Texture-Compilation „Hardwired” – und stellt sich unseren 28 Fragen.

Waking Life: Die schönste Zeit des Jahres

Feature
Das Festival in Portugals Wüste lockt mit sechs Tagen Sensation. Allein die Reise ist beschwerlich. Peter Marley hat sie auf sich genommen.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv