Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Auspex, John Acquaviva, LAUER, Pink Concrete, RKay und RUIZ OSC1

Auspex
EPs
Yrsen – True Romance [Soma]
A.Paul – Shadow Light [Planet Rhythm]
Sarf – Geocentricity [Dynamic Reflection]
Burden – Atlantis [KSR]
Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]
BRÅLLE – Traumatic Memory Suppression [Gordo Trax]
Nicko Shuo – Humanism [Signal]
ANNĒ – Frescoes [Arsenik]
Auspex – The Absent Guard [Templum]
ROAX – KR063 [KR Records]
Alben/Compilations
VERUAH – Harvey [Mind Games Recordings]
Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin]
Endlec – Eternal[Renegade Methodz]
John Acquaviva
EPs
Moodymann – Shades Of Jae [KDJ]
Brett Johnson & Dave Barker – Stucco Homes 12“ [Classic]
Peace Division – Gotta Have You (Rozzo Remix) [Tsuba Records]
Lauhaus – Moonshine [Remote Area Records]
M.In – I’m My Favourite Freak [My Favourite Freaks]
Eric D Clark, Stefan Braatz – Mon Amour [Poker Flat Recordings]
John Acquaviva – In Your Face [Definitive Recordings]
Olivier – Giacomotto – Afreaka [Noir Music]
Tiga – Always [Counter Records]
Gene Farris – Move Your Body [Material]
Alben/Compilations
Unloved – Guilty Of Love [Unloved Records]
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On [Motown]
The Psychedelic Furs – Talk Talk Talk [Columbia Records]
LAUER
EPs
Passarani pres Mr. Chrome – Flare Rider EP [Running Back]
Infinity Night – Le Temps Qui Passe [Bordello A Parigi]
Bell Towers – Safety [Public Possession]
Diana Berti – Like A Pierrot In The Night [Slow Motion]
DJ Fett Burger – Disco Fem [Sex Tags UFO]
Johannes Albert / Iron Curtis – Private Dancer [Permanent Vacation]
Paul Lowe – Let’s Work It Out / Make Things Better [Stroom.tv]
Francisco & Cosmo Dance – Go Go Dance [Mirella Records]
Fancy Robots – „South Of The Sun, North Of The Moon“ [Sähko Recordings]
Skatebård & Lauer – Trollkraft [Bordello A Parigi]
Alben/Compilations
James Din A4 – Never Look Back [Live At Robert Johnson]
VA – Running Back Mastermix – Marcel Dettmann Edits & Cuts [Running Back]
Safe Mind – Cutting The Stone [Safe Mind]
Pink Concrete
EPs
Ø [Phase] – Proto-City [Modwerks]
EONAN – Pornographic Subconscious [Flash]
Kamarok – Manhunt [Ether Kollektion]
JakoJako – Kumquat [Mute]
KaioBarssalos – Stairfall [Smile Sessions]
Juri Heidemann – Track 5 [DOLLY TS]
Procombo – Funk Sequence [Code]
DJ Dextro – Runway [Suara]
Command D – Esc
Egotot x Indirect Movement – It’s Cold and Wet [Diffraction]
Alben/Compilations
Diffraction Records – DIFFX001 [Diffraction Records]
Anadol, Marie Klock – La grande accumulation [Anadol Records]
RKay
EPs
Linear System – Dioxide [INNSIGNN]
Adam Beyer – Crispy Bits A2 [Drumcode]
Sandwell District – Hunting Lodge [Point Of Departure]
Developer – The Rude [Modularz]
Robert Hood – Minus [Tresor Records]
Magnetic Men – Getting Nowhere [Columbia]
Alpha – Back [Melankolic]
The Streets – Blinded By The Lights [Locked On Records]
Tricky – Overcome [4th & B’way]
Psyk & Orbe – OSI Model [Non Series]
Alben/Compilations
Planetary Assault Systems – Arc Angel [Ostgut Ton]
Portishead – Portishead [Go! Discs]
ASAP Rocky – Live Love Asap [Polo Grounds Music]
RUIZ OSC1
EPs
Joey Beltram – JB3 [Royal Flush Records]
Johannes Heil – Exile 08 [Exile]
I. Major – I Believe [Highball Music]
Akira Ishihara – Under The Saya [Kiddaz.fm]
VA – Shockwerk Vol. 1 [SHCKWRK001]
Thomas P. Heckmann – Playing With Fire [TSX Recordings]
Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]
Nathan Alexander – Profetia [Kuje Records]
Hemka – Introspection [Mutual Rytm]
Fixon – Latin American Cuts [ANAØH]
Alben/Compilations
Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]
Jeff Mills – Waveform Transmission Vol. 1 [Tresor]
Jeff Mills – Wave Form Transmission Vol. 3 [Tresor]