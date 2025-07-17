Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Auspex, John Acquaviva, LAUER, Pink Concrete, RKay und RUIZ OSC1

Auspex

Auspex (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Yrsen – True Romance [Soma]

A.Paul – Shadow Light [Planet Rhythm]

Sarf – Geocentricity [Dynamic Reflection]

Burden – Atlantis [KSR]

Sciahri – Pareidolia III [Sublunar]

BRÅLLE – Traumatic Memory Suppression [Gordo Trax]

Nicko Shuo – Humanism [Signal]

ANNĒ – Frescoes [Arsenik]

Auspex – The Absent Guard [Templum]

ROAX – KR063 [KR Records]

Alben/Compilations

VERUAH – Harvey [Mind Games Recordings]

Claudio PRC – Self Surrender [Delsin]

Endlec – Eternal[Renegade Methodz]

John Acquaviva

John Acquaviva (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Moodymann – Shades Of Jae [KDJ]

Brett Johnson & Dave Barker – Stucco Homes 12“ [Classic]

Peace Division – Gotta Have You (Rozzo Remix) [Tsuba Records]

Lauhaus – Moonshine [Remote Area Records]

M.In – I’m My Favourite Freak [My Favourite Freaks]

Eric D Clark, Stefan Braatz – Mon Amour [Poker Flat Recordings]

John Acquaviva – In Your Face [Definitive Recordings]

Olivier – Giacomotto – Afreaka [Noir Music]

Tiga – Always [Counter Records]

Gene Farris – Move Your Body [Material]

Alben/Compilations

Unloved – Guilty Of Love [Unloved Records]

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On [Motown]

The Psychedelic Furs – Talk Talk Talk [Columbia Records]

LAUER

LAUER (Foto: Alex Kraus)

EPs

Passarani pres Mr. Chrome – Flare Rider EP [Running Back]

Infinity Night – Le Temps Qui Passe [Bordello A Parigi]

Bell Towers – Safety [Public Possession]

Diana Berti – Like A Pierrot In The Night [Slow Motion]

DJ Fett Burger – Disco Fem [Sex Tags UFO]

Johannes Albert / Iron Curtis – Private Dancer [Permanent Vacation]

Paul Lowe – Let’s Work It Out / Make Things Better [Stroom.tv]

Francisco & Cosmo Dance – Go Go Dance [Mirella Records]

Fancy Robots – „South Of The Sun, North Of The Moon“ [Sähko Recordings]

Skatebård & Lauer – Trollkraft [Bordello A Parigi]

Alben/Compilations

James Din A4 – Never Look Back [Live At Robert Johnson]

VA – Running Back Mastermix – Marcel Dettmann Edits & Cuts [Running Back]

Safe Mind – Cutting The Stone [Safe Mind]

Pink Concrete

Pink Concrete (Foto: Jonas Verespej)

EPs

Ø [Phase] – Proto-City [Modwerks]

EONAN – Pornographic Subconscious [Flash]

Kamarok – Manhunt [Ether Kollektion]

JakoJako – Kumquat [Mute]

KaioBarssalos – Stairfall [Smile Sessions]

Juri Heidemann – Track 5 [DOLLY TS]

Procombo – Funk Sequence [Code]

DJ Dextro – Runway [Suara]

Command D – Esc

Egotot x Indirect Movement – It’s Cold and Wet [Diffraction]

Alben/Compilations

Diffraction Records – DIFFX001 [Diffraction Records]

Anadol, Marie Klock – La grande accumulation [Anadol Records]

RKay

RKay (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Linear System – Dioxide [INNSIGNN]

Adam Beyer – Crispy Bits A2 [Drumcode]

Sandwell District – Hunting Lodge [Point Of Departure]

Developer – The Rude [Modularz]

Robert Hood – Minus [Tresor Records]

Magnetic Men – Getting Nowhere [Columbia]

Alpha – Back [Melankolic]

The Streets – Blinded By The Lights [Locked On Records]

Tricky – Overcome [4th & B’way]

Psyk & Orbe – OSI Model [Non Series]

Alben/Compilations

Planetary Assault Systems – Arc Angel [Ostgut Ton]

Portishead – Portishead [Go! Discs]

ASAP Rocky – Live Love Asap [Polo Grounds Music]

RUIZ OSC1

RUIZ OSC1 (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Joey Beltram – JB3 [Royal Flush Records]

Johannes Heil – Exile 08 [Exile]

I. Major – I Believe [Highball Music]

Akira Ishihara – Under The Saya [Kiddaz.fm]

VA – Shockwerk Vol. 1 [SHCKWRK001]

Thomas P. Heckmann – Playing With Fire [TSX Recordings]

Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]

Nathan Alexander – Profetia [Kuje Records]

Hemka – Introspection [Mutual Rytm]

Fixon – Latin American Cuts [ANAØH]

Alben/Compilations

Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]

Jeff Mills – Waveform Transmission Vol. 1 [Tresor]

Jeff Mills – Wave Form Transmission Vol. 3 [Tresor]