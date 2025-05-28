GROOVE Podcast 461 – Bennet

Listening to Bennet’s sets gives you the unmistakeable impression that a dedicated raver made his way straight into the booth. His mix for our podcast series is no exception to that: Over one hour, the Hannover-rooted DJ shows a deep understanding for classic house–its drive, its aesthetics, its sexiness, beaming listeners right on a vibrant dance floor, inevitably causing rave wanderlust.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

First and foremost, thank you for having me on the series! With this mix, I intended to create the sensation of a hazy, pulsating sphere, imagining a dancefloor that is driven by perpetual groove and throbbing baselines; an uplifting mix that repeatedly locks you in.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded this mix in my room in Hannover using two Pioneer PLX1000 turntables and a Xone:92 Mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

There are a few in mind, but playing at last year’s collaboration between Gay Haze, Cocktail d’Amore and Horst Club in Brussels comes the closest. I was asked to re-open the absorbing Swirl Floor on Sunday afternoon when the function had already been going for 14 hours. Thinking about the opening with dramatic ambient and seeing all the dancers slowly entering the floor still gives me chills. I got to build the floor for over four hours and the energy could not have been better.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Not leaving my bag anytime soon is Nique & Dominik – Earclear (The Floorfillerz Cotton Swab Dub) released on the German Tech-House Label Hablando in 2003. It was a blind purchase, because I thought it looked nice and turned out to sound even better. Its a filter-infused Tech-House track that has a very teasing break and driving bassline. It functions as a great fire-starter, but also comes in handy as a transitioning tool every now and then.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

C.K – Bubblegum Utopia [PRS]

Luigi Di Venere – Spherical Waves [Philoxenia Records]

Alex Kassian – Body Singer [Pinchy & Friends]

What do you have coming up?

I’m very excited and still in awe to make my debut at Panorama Bar in a week. Plus, I have the honor to visit Georgia to play at Bassiani later in June. Also, thinking of festival season, Good2U is around the corner and I’ll return to the festival going b2b with Moxie for the first time for a very special slot–exciting times!

Track list:



1. Flabber – Better Alone [Obsession Music, 1998]

2. Digital Boogie – You Say [DiY Discs, 1997]

3. Inland Knights – Souldoubt [Drop Records, 1998]

4. Synthcast – The Bass [Hudd Traxx, 2009]

5. Mr. G – That Day [End Recordings, 2000]

6. Spincycle – Tide Rising [Geek Records, 2004]

7. Mission Control – Outta Limits (Central Desert Mix) [Esoteric Records, 1994]

8. Meco – Spiritual Thing [Kaos Records, 1999]

9. Question – 9th Question (B2) [Question, 2002]

10. Infrasound – Winter Sun [Alenda Music, 2004]

11. JT Donaldson – Blue Magic [Fair Park, 1996]

12. K.O.T. – Witness Protection (Relocation Mix) [Downtown 161, 1997]

13. Deetron – Orange [Music Man Rec., 2009]

14. Terry Lee Brown Jr. – If You Open Up [Plastic City, 1997]