Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Benales, Dog Patrol, Equus Belli, Jada, Sina xx und Spencer Parker

Benales

EPs

Jerical – TH12 [Tar Hallow]

Cirkle – Shamanic [Sublunar]

The Lady Machine – Kudos [KEY Vinyl]

Temudo – Meteora [Fuse Imprint]

Altinbas – Venus Ballroom [Token]

Operator – Mall To Beach 80′ [Ilian Tape]

JSPRV35 – Basilisk EP [V35]

Deluka – R.A.W [Dust In Grooves]

Kaiser – Controcorrente [K S R]

Dimi Angelis – Angles [ANGLS Records]

Alben/Compilations

Bug Bus Piano – Out Under Streets [Stern Records]

Rod Modell & Taka Noda – Glow World [Silentes]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – LAYER ONE [LAYER Records]

Dog Patrol

EPs

Röyksopp – Eple [Vendetta Records]

Delroy Williams – Three Men In A Truck Back [Message]

Yas Reven – Up We Go [Nehza Records]

Guido – Jericho Water [Lifted Icons]

Ryota Kozuka/Shin Megami Tensei V – Cadaver´s Hollow [ATLUS/Mastard Records]

Pearla – This Fantasy [Paradoxy]

Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]

Flobama – Orion Sound [Astrophonica]

Monibi – Palermo [Low End Therapy Records]

Shoji Meguro/Persona 3 – During The Exams [Iam8bit]

Alben/Compilations

Computerjockeys – Plankton [Island Records]

Speedometer – Private [Flavour Of Sound]

Marcellus Young – Exit From Big D [Tobias Records]

Equus Belli

EPs

Ribé, Roll Dan – Klockworks 35 [Klockworks]

Speedy J – Red Shift [Electric Deluxe]

Deetron Présents Soulmate – Tribe One (IT053) [ILIAN TAPE]

DVS1 – Flight to Nowhere [Enemy Records]

Tehotu – Controversial Disruption [Inguma Records]

Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann – Phantom Studies [Ostgut Ton]

Shinedoe – Road777 [Intacto Records]

Adiel – Ritmo [Danza Tribale]

Mathys Lenne – Carmen EP [mord]

Louis the 4th – Olivia Mendez Presents Louis The 4th (DIG C002) [Dust In Grooves]

Alben/Compilations

Function – Existenz [Tresor Records]

TWR72 – iOi [OOM Records]

Luigi Tozzi – Deep Blue [Hypnus Records]

Jada

EPs

Stefan Ringer – Soulflow [Black Acre]

VA – Vários Artistas Vol.2 [Gop Tun]

Gil.sm – Dancing with Sol [Self-released]

DJ Houseplants – Never Sure, Never Wrong [EELF Records]

Frits Wentink – Heartbeat FM [Wolf Music]

Sally C & Eliza Rose – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

Nerdrake – Summer Nerddrake Hits [Self-released]

klō – As Harsh, As Beautiful [Self-released]

Dismantle – Unfold EP [Stations]

ERAM – Summer Bangers [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

MoMa Ready – BODY 24 [Self-released]

VA – 10 Years of Rhyth Section International [Rhythmn Section]

Mad Rey – Please don’t wait [D.KO Records]

Sina xx

EPs

VA – BODY TO BODY III [Subtyl]

Generali Minerali – Dance In Factory EP [MKN002] [Makhunik Records]

Louis The 4th – Olivia Mendez Presents Louis The 4th [DIG-C002] [DIG Curated]

Rill – Lithium [Kluster Records]

SVNX – Organic Circuits EP [Deadline Records]

Danny Wabbit – Late Nights EP [RAW]

JKS – Wild Nights [Molekül]

Disguised, FANK – DISSONANCE DIARIES [Disguised]

Mezer The Architect – Desynchronised EP [Self-released]

Linear System – Bottom Left EP [Room Trax]

Pierce – KYSH-02 [KYSH Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – VAULT SESSION 10 YRS [Vault Records]

VA – SPEKTRUM II [Life In Patterns]

Spencer Parker

EPs

James Greene – Solars [Work Them Records]

Peverelist – Pulse XV [Levity Sound]

PBR Streetgang – Music (Bonars Tape Dubbin‘ Finale) [Self-released]

Shkedul – XTC (SPN EDT) [Work Them Records]

Boudi & Boy Boogie – Planet Love [Space Bunny Records]

Pooley + Parker – Power [Self-released]

LaLa – Nobody Can Do It Like You [Self-released]

Renato Cohen – Abelhas [Noise Music]

Spencer Parker feat. Tee Amara – Better Days [Rekids]

Spencer Parker – Miller Tune [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Rihanna – Anti [Westbury Road/Roc Nation]

Dolly Partons – Greatest Hits [RCA Victor]

The Strokes – Is This It [RCA Records]