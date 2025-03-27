Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Benales, Dog Patrol, Equus Belli, Jada, Sina xx und Spencer Parker

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Benales

Benales (Foto: Instagram / @benales_music)

EPs

Jerical – TH12 [Tar Hallow]
Cirkle – Shamanic [Sublunar]
The Lady Machine – Kudos [KEY Vinyl]
Temudo – Meteora [Fuse Imprint]
Altinbas – Venus Ballroom [Token]
Operator – Mall To Beach 80′ [Ilian Tape]
JSPRV35 – Basilisk EP [V35]
Deluka – R.A.W [Dust In Grooves]
Kaiser – Controcorrente [K S R]
Dimi Angelis – Angles [ANGLS Records]

Alben/Compilations

Bug Bus Piano – Out Under Streets [Stern Records]
Rod Modell & Taka Noda – Glow World [Silentes]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – LAYER ONE [LAYER Records]

Dog Patrol

EPs

Röyksopp – Eple [Vendetta Records]
Delroy Williams – Three Men In A Truck Back [Message]
Yas Reven – Up We Go [Nehza Records]
Guido – Jericho Water [Lifted Icons]
Ryota Kozuka/Shin Megami Tensei V – Cadaver´s Hollow [ATLUS/Mastard Records]
Pearla – This Fantasy [Paradoxy]
Breaka – Aeoui [Breaka Recordings]
Flobama – Orion Sound [Astrophonica]
Monibi – Palermo [Low End Therapy Records]
Shoji Meguro/Persona 3 – During The Exams [Iam8bit]

Alben/Compilations

Computerjockeys – Plankton [Island Records]
Speedometer – Private [Flavour Of Sound]
Marcellus Young – Exit From Big D [Tobias Records]

Equus Belli

Equus Belli (Foto: Kiosses)

EPs

Ribé, Roll Dan – Klockworks 35 [Klockworks]
Speedy J – Red Shift [Electric Deluxe]
Deetron Présents Soulmate – Tribe One (IT053) [ILIAN TAPE]
DVS1 – Flight to Nowhere [Enemy Records]
Tehotu – Controversial Disruption [Inguma Records]
Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann – Phantom Studies [Ostgut Ton]
Shinedoe – Road777 [Intacto Records]
Adiel – Ritmo [Danza Tribale]
Mathys Lenne – Carmen EP [mord]
Louis the 4th – Olivia Mendez Presents Louis The 4th (DIG C002) [Dust In Grooves]

Alben/Compilations

Function – Existenz [Tresor Records]
TWR72 – iOi [OOM Records]
Luigi Tozzi – Deep Blue [Hypnus Records]

Jada

Jada (Foto: Tessa Bozek)

EPs

Stefan Ringer – Soulflow [Black Acre]
VA – Vários Artistas Vol.2 [Gop Tun]
Gil.sm – Dancing with Sol [Self-released]
DJ Houseplants – Never Sure, Never Wrong [EELF Records]
Frits Wentink – Heartbeat FM [Wolf Music]
Sally C & Eliza Rose – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
Nerdrake – Summer Nerddrake Hits [Self-released]
klō – As Harsh, As Beautiful [Self-released]
Dismantle – Unfold EP [Stations]
ERAM – Summer Bangers [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

MoMa Ready – BODY 24 [Self-released]
VA – 10 Years of Rhyth Section International [Rhythmn Section]
Mad Rey – Please don’t wait [D.KO Records]

Sina xx

Sina XX (Foto: @kimisoverrated)

EPs

VA – BODY TO BODY III [Subtyl]
Generali Minerali – Dance In Factory EP [MKN002] [Makhunik Records]
Louis The 4th – Olivia Mendez Presents Louis The 4th [DIG-C002] [DIG Curated]
Rill – Lithium [Kluster Records]
SVNX – Organic Circuits EP [Deadline Records]
Danny Wabbit – Late Nights EP [RAW]
JKS – Wild Nights [Molekül]
Disguised, FANK – DISSONANCE DIARIES [Disguised]
Mezer The Architect – Desynchronised EP [Self-released]
Linear System – Bottom Left EP [Room Trax]
Pierce – KYSH-02 [KYSH Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – VAULT SESSION 10 YRS [Vault Records]
VA – SPEKTRUM II [Life In Patterns]

Spencer Parker

Spencer Parker (Foto: Presse)
Spencer Parker (Foto: Presse)

EPs

James Greene – Solars [Work Them Records]
Peverelist – Pulse XV [Levity Sound]
PBR Streetgang – Music (Bonars Tape Dubbin‘ Finale) [Self-released]
Shkedul – XTC (SPN EDT) [Work Them Records]
Boudi & Boy Boogie – Planet Love [Space Bunny Records]
Pooley + Parker – Power [Self-released]
LaLa – Nobody Can Do It Like You [Self-released]
Renato Cohen – Abelhas [Noise Music]
Spencer Parker feat. Tee Amara – Better Days [Rekids]
Spencer Parker – Miller Tune [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Rihanna – Anti [Westbury Road/Roc Nation]
Dolly Partons – Greatest Hits [RCA Victor]
The Strokes – Is This It [RCA Records]

