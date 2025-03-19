Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Answer Code Request, Lydia Eisenblätter, Karlie Marx, Marcal, MarcelDune und VCO

Answer Code Request
EPs
Paul Claude – Burning Blue EP [ACR]
Johannes Volk – Lightweave [Running Back]
Head High – 2nd Hand Bassline [Power House]
Dj Dextro – You Got Me [Suara]
OFF / GRID – Circular Motions EP [The Third Room]
Drunken Kong – Hidden [Tronic]
Obstructor – In The End EP [NRBK]
Ryan James Ford – Tungston Portals [Blue Hour Music]
Tokio Ueda – nonbot EP [bounce connection]
French II – the worm EP [unknown – untitled]
Alben/Compilations
Bandulu – Repercussions [Rawax Records]
Ø – Metri Sähkö 06 [Sähkö]
Nørbak – Casa [Hayes]
Lydia Eisenblätter
EPs
BELLA – Note To Self EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
Shades of Love – Keep In Touch (Body To Body) [Vicious Muzik Records]
Steffi & Virginia – Stab Stealer EP [Candy Mountain]
Rejuvination – Requiem EP [Long Dream Rmx] [Formaldehyd]
Jorkes – Wisdom Of Whips EP [Permanent Vacation]
Sil – Blue Oyster EP [Armada Music]
Lydia Eisenblätter – ROTATION EP [[OAM] Records]
Breezy S – Ocean Panorama [Liquid Palms]
49ers – Touch Me EP [ZYX Music]
The Chord Memory Club – Alpha Juno Love [Riotvan]
Alben/Compilations
VAI – GeminiAquarius [Self-released]
Jeff Mills – Metropolis [Axis]
VA – Dekmantel Ten: A Decade of Dekmantel Festival [Dekmantel Records]
Karlie Marx
EPs
Robert Owens, Jamie Anderson – Talk With Myself EP [Fossil Archive]
Alex Ranzino – REVENGE6 [Revenge Techniques]
Znzl – Ancestraldatabreach [V+1]
Dismantle – Fmad [More Time]
VA – Furious Beats EP [Molekül]
Introspekt – Forlorn [Shall Not Fade]
Cae Monae – Nefertiti Jackson [NEFERTITI]
Jaymie Silk – GHETTO CARNIVAL [The Silk Hour]
Muadeep – Echoes of Fury [Yuku]
aya – Lip Flip [YCO]
Baby T – I Against I [Central Processing Unit]
Alben/Compilations
Isyti – bootleg (+) [Dismiss Yourself]
PTU – Am I Who I Am [Trip]
VA – DEFEND YOUR PLANET [Avoidant]
Marcal
EPs
Voices From The Lake Lo – Voices From The Lake [Spazio Disponibile]
Blawan – Dismantled Into Juice [XL Recordings]
Larry Heard – Missing You [Alleviated Records]
Traumprinz – Mothercave [Giegling]
Rene Wise – Cutting Thick [Enemy Records]
Voorman – ST001 [Subtract Imprint ⍭]
Dustin Zahn – Temporary Vandalism [Blueprint Records]
Trio Mocotó – Não Adianta [Arlequim]
Konduku – Gazoz EP [Bitta]
Iglo – Tau [Figure]
Alben/Compilations
Johannes Heil – Gospel [ODD / EVEN]
Ryūichi Sakamoto – async [Milan Records]
Markus Suckut – Resist [Exile]
MarcelDune
EPs
Anthony Rother – FUTURE KIDS [3MULATOR BOY]
Surgeon – Shell Wave [Tresor Records]
Joy Orbison – Flight FM [XL Recordings]
Broken English Club – Songs Of Love And Decay [DKMNTL-UFO15]
DJ Plant Texture – Life [Tresor Records]
Alarico – Sweaty Techniques [Key Vinyl]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [LAYER Records]
Roza Terenzi – Ministry Of Wish [Step Ball Chain]
Marie Davidson – City of Clowns [DEEWEE]
Dold – Ultraviolet [Mutual Rytm]
Alben/Compilations
MarcelDune – Buy Success [INTREPID SKIN]
Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming Remixes [DKMNTL097] [Dekmantel]
VA – Boys Noize presents ONES and ZEROS / 3xLP [OAZ001] [ONES and ZEROS]
VCO
EPs
Luke’s Anger – Party Hype [Don’t Recordings]
Doctor Jeep – Assassino [KAIZEN]
Blawan – BouQ [Ternesc]
DJ Plant Texture – Life [Tresor Records]
Hassan Abou Alam – Mesh Mafhoom [Nerve Collect]
HEDO HYDR8 & Muskila – C [XXIII]
Pépe – Frayed, Frog, Bug [Elicit Records]
Go Nuclear – Booty Trance EP [Fear No System]
edetto – Morph [kneadedpains]
Operator – IT069 – Cala Serena [ILIAN TAPE]
Alben/Compilations
Refracted – In Veil [Titrate]
Alarico – Sonora [Primal Instinct]
SHXCXCHCXSH – ……t – [Northern Electronics]