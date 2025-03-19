Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Answer Code Request, Lydia Eisenblätter, Karlie Marx, Marcal, MarcelDune und VCO

Answer Code Request

Answer Code Request (Foto: Moritz Hoffmann)

EPs

Paul Claude – Burning Blue EP [ACR]

Johannes Volk – Lightweave [Running Back]

Head High – 2nd Hand Bassline [Power House]

Dj Dextro – You Got Me [Suara]

OFF / GRID – Circular Motions EP [The Third Room]

Drunken Kong – Hidden [Tronic]

Obstructor – In The End EP [NRBK]

Ryan James Ford – Tungston Portals [Blue Hour Music]

Tokio Ueda – nonbot EP [bounce connection]

French II – the worm EP [unknown – untitled]

Alben/Compilations

Bandulu – Repercussions [Rawax Records]

Ø – Metri Sähkö 06 [Sähkö]

Nørbak – Casa [Hayes]

Lydia Eisenblätter

Lydia Eisenblätter (Foto: Presse)

EPs

BELLA – Note To Self EP [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

Shades of Love – Keep In Touch (Body To Body) [Vicious Muzik Records]

Steffi & Virginia – Stab Stealer EP [Candy Mountain]

Rejuvination – Requiem EP [Long Dream Rmx] [Formaldehyd]

Jorkes – Wisdom Of Whips EP [Permanent Vacation]

Sil – Blue Oyster EP [Armada Music]

Lydia Eisenblätter – ROTATION EP [[OAM] Records]

Breezy S – Ocean Panorama [Liquid Palms]

49ers – Touch Me EP [ZYX Music]

The Chord Memory Club – Alpha Juno Love [Riotvan]

Alben/Compilations

VAI – GeminiAquarius [Self-released]

Jeff Mills – Metropolis [Axis]

VA – Dekmantel Ten: A Decade of Dekmantel Festival [Dekmantel Records]

Karlie Marx

Karlie Marx (Foto: Bex Fahey)

EPs

Robert Owens, Jamie Anderson – Talk With Myself EP [Fossil Archive]

Alex Ranzino – REVENGE6 [Revenge Techniques]

Znzl – Ancestraldatabreach [V+1]

Dismantle – Fmad [More Time]

VA – Furious Beats EP [Molekül]

Introspekt – Forlorn [Shall Not Fade]

Cae Monae – Nefertiti Jackson [NEFERTITI]

Jaymie Silk – GHETTO CARNIVAL [The Silk Hour]

Muadeep – Echoes of Fury [Yuku]

aya – Lip Flip [YCO]

Baby T – I Against I [Central Processing Unit]

Alben/Compilations

Isyti – bootleg (+) [Dismiss Yourself]

PTU – Am I Who I Am [Trip]

VA – DEFEND YOUR PLANET [Avoidant]

Marcal

Marcal (Foto: Jordana Daher)

EPs

Voices From The Lake Lo – Voices From The Lake [Spazio Disponibile]

Blawan – Dismantled Into Juice [XL Recordings]

Larry Heard – Missing You [Alleviated Records]

Traumprinz – Mothercave [Giegling]

Rene Wise – Cutting Thick [Enemy Records]

Voorman – ST001 [Subtract Imprint ⍭]

Dustin Zahn – Temporary Vandalism [Blueprint Records]

Trio Mocotó – Não Adianta [Arlequim]

Konduku – Gazoz EP [Bitta]

Iglo – Tau [Figure]

Alben/Compilations

Johannes Heil – Gospel [ODD / EVEN]

Ryūichi Sakamoto – async [Milan Records]

Markus Suckut – Resist [Exile]

MarcelDune

MarcelDune (Foto: Eva K. Salvi)

EPs

Anthony Rother – FUTURE KIDS [3MULATOR BOY]

Surgeon – Shell Wave [Tresor Records]

Joy Orbison – Flight FM [XL Recordings]

Broken English Club – Songs Of Love And Decay [DKMNTL-UFO15]

DJ Plant Texture – Life [Tresor Records]

Alarico – Sweaty Techniques [Key Vinyl]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [LAYER Records]

Roza Terenzi – Ministry Of Wish [Step Ball Chain]

Marie Davidson – City of Clowns [DEEWEE]

Dold – Ultraviolet [Mutual Rytm]

Alben/Compilations

MarcelDune – Buy Success [INTREPID SKIN]

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming Remixes [DKMNTL097] [Dekmantel]

VA – Boys Noize presents ONES and ZEROS / 3xLP [OAZ001] [ONES and ZEROS]

VCO

EPs

Luke’s Anger – Party Hype [Don’t Recordings]

Doctor Jeep – Assassino [KAIZEN]

Blawan – BouQ [Ternesc]

DJ Plant Texture – Life [Tresor Records]

Hassan Abou Alam – Mesh Mafhoom [Nerve Collect]

HEDO HYDR8 & Muskila – C [XXIII]

Pépe – Frayed, Frog, Bug [Elicit Records]

Go Nuclear – Booty Trance EP [Fear No System]

edetto – Morph [kneadedpains]

Operator – IT069 – Cala Serena [ILIAN TAPE]

Alben/Compilations

Refracted – In Veil [Titrate]

Alarico – Sonora [Primal Instinct]

SHXCXCHCXSH – ……t – [Northern Electronics]