Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cyberflex, Human Safari, Mars89, Mystigrix, Tasha Safari, Uchi und den WARM Radio Charts

Cyberflex

EPs

Elbarto – Blabla EP [Taipan Trax]

Darius The Barbarian – CDMUSIC011 [Club Designs]

Urbnmowgli – Moods [Too Rough 4 Radio] [Too Rough 4 Radio]

Ekzander – Overexposure [Spinning Around]

Mathis Ruffing – Tangible, Elastic [STRICT005] [strictly strictly]

Liquid State – Ephemeral sky [Self-released]

Drexciya – Aquatic Invasion [Underground Resistance]

Binary Digit – Summer Tape III [Self-released]

Lai Raw – Meca Night (EVR013) [Emotional Voyage]

N-ter – Detroit On My Mind [Electro Records]

Alben/Compilations

Drexciya – Neptune’s Lair [Tresor Records]

Sansibar – Targeted Individuals [FTP]

Varum – Basement Business [PICCOLO 002] [Piccolo Series Germany]

Human Safari

EPs

1morning – Magnum Opus [Character]

GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène Records]

Skee Mask – ISS010 [ILIAN TAPE]

Glaskin – Inertia of Motion [Mutual Rytm]

ALFA CORNEA – Etereo [Adventure Time Records]

Jack Fresia – The Fourth Way [PRX Records]

Atonism – „Kosmos“ [KEY Vinyl]

Danny Wabbit – Sentimental EP [ONI Recordings]

HUJUS feat. Flits and Seigg remixes – SOLID025 / The Learning Curve [Solid Tracks Records]

CVO – City Roaming EP (MTB017) [Mitsubasa]

Alben/Compilations

Chizawa Q – Xenoverse [R&S Records]

VA – VS10YRS [Vault Records]

Jordan GCZ – My Brain’s Brain [minimal detroit]

Mars89

EPs

Xterea – Guardian of Zeus [5 Gate Temple]

Alessandro Adriani – Four Tracks 12“ EP (MNQ 164) [Mannequin Records]

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming Remixes [Dekmantel Records]

buttechno – solstice peaks [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Azu Tiwaline & Forest Drive West – Fluids In Motion E.P. [Livity Sound]

Isabella Koen – Cracked, serving assorted sweets make heaven [Brutaż]

Dungen – Otis [Future Retro London]

Wahono – SWD 001 – Hawa Hina Dina [DIVISI62]

Kasra V – VSION02 [V-sion]

Joe Potts/John Wiese – Violent Semi-Abstract [Helicopter]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Time Splitters [Digital Sting Records]

CONRAD PACK – Commandments [lost domain]

Albino Sound and Mars89 – ORGANS [Nocturnal Technology]

Mystigrix

EPs

Magnetic Family – Deep Blue [EELF Records]

Samuel L Session – Tape EP [ARTS]

Mystigrix – Cheque [Flirt Records]

Harry Wills – LV8 | Slanch EP [KANN]

Mystic Bill – Chicago School Of Jazz Vol. 1 [Chiwax Germany]

Toman – Dolce Far Niente [Cécille Records]

Inland Knights – The Break Out EP [Outcross Records]

Klaus Wunderbaum – Trix [Senator Recordings]

Lai Raw – Meca Night [Emotional Voyage]

Mystigrix – Open Your Mind [Flirt Records]

Alben/Compilations

Honey Dijon – DJ Kicks: Honey Dijon [!K7 Records]

Ranko – Floral Resonance [Am Apparat]

Darién Geep – The Sunset House [Lowerju Sound]

Tasha Safari

EPs

NWHR – Hereje EP [mord]

CONCEPTUAL – No More Excuses EP [PoleGroup]

Fixeer – XX 20 [Molecular Recordings]

Lezhter – El Descenso [TMM Recordings]

HUJUS feat. Flits and Seigg remixes – SOLID025 / The Learning Curve [Solid Tracks Records]

Bidoben – Places We Become EP [CRG036] [CLERGY]

SLV – Night Echoes [Mutual Rythm]

Linear Phase – Atomic Variations EP – DarkForest 63 [DarkForest]

Alexey Dunchyk – The Knot EP [Recorded Things]

Amp Effect – The Beat’s One [Note Variation]

Alben/Compilations

Call It – İçindəki balıq [BBI Music Co]

Mutant – Fundraising Compilation [Mutant Radio Tbilisi]

VA – Techno Soldiers [ARV004] [The Sixth Sense // Akashic Records]

Uchi

EPs

Carrier – In Spectra [CRRR002] [Carrier]

Lukid – Anatolia [GLUM]

VA – in_vurt [Arcing Seas]

Stanislav Tolkachev – Champions Breakfast [Inkblots & Raw Waxes]

Metapattern, Neo (AU) – 9925M [HAYES]

Alarico – Carnal Fever [Primal Instinct]

Eartheater – Trinity [Chemical X]

In3dee – Margrét [Self-released]

COUCOU CHLOE – BLINK [Create Music Group]

Kosei Fukuda – REITEN 0.006 [Reiten]

Alben/Compilations

upsammy – Being is a Stone [PAN]

ntr val – lexicon [Self-released]

DOVS – Psychic Geography [Balmat]

WARM Radio Charts

WARM ist ein Online-Service, der eine detaillierte Übersicht über die Radio-Wiedergabe eines Songs liefert. Künstler:innen, PR- und Radio-Agenturen, Labels, Vertriebe und Musikverlage erfahren so, welche Sender auf der Welt ihre Songs spielen und welches Geld ihnen zusteht. Zurzeit deckt WARM rund 25.000 Radiosender in 150 Ländern ab.

Für die GROOVE Charts hat WARM eine Auswahl an Sendern ausgewertet und uns eine Top 20 der meistgespielten Tracks im Februar geschickt. Herangezogen wurden folgende Sender: Radio 80.000, NTS Radio 1, Rinse UK, Rinse France, Sunshine Live, Flux FM Clubsandwich, Refuge Worldwide, Radio Raheem, Worldwide FM, Kiosk Radio, DeeRedRadio.

Tracks



Lost Frequencies, Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler (Rock The Microphone) (Extended Version) [Epic Amsterdam]

Shygirl, Club Shy, Isabella Lovestory, PinkPantheress – True Religion [Because Music]

David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max – Forever Young [Parlophone UK]

HUGEL, Topic, Arash, Daecolm – I Adore You (feat. Daecolm) [Virgin]

David Guetta, OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait [Parlophone UK]

Disturbed, CYRIL – The Sound of Silence – CYRIL Remix [Spinnin‘ Records]

Latto, Playboi Carti – Blick Sum (feat. Playboi Carti) [Streamcut/RCA Records]

Joy Orbison, Joe James – bastard [XL Recordings]

KUKII – Daylight Heist [Honey Colony Production]

Travis Scott – 4X4 [Cactus Jack / Epic]

EST Gee, Lil Baby, Travis Scott – Houstatlantaville (feat. Lil Baby & Travis Scott) [CMG/Interscope Records]

John Glacier, Sampha – Ocean Steppin‘ [Young]

FKA twigs – Perfect Stranger [Atlantic Records]

EDGE – Hors de l’eau [Goldstein Records]

L-Vis 1990, Eklipse – Good Vibes [L-Vis 1990]

Novelist – WASS GOOD [DISTROKID]

Central Cee, 21 Savage – GBP (feat. 21 Savage) [Collumbia]`

Heartless Kid – I Had 2 [The Freeminded Records / 2 Chainz / ALC / EMPIRE]

JD. REID – smoke [BABY GRAVY]

Alle Farben / Sofiloud – Call My Name (feat. Sofiloud) [Warner Music Central Europe]