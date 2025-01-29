GROOVE Podcast 447 – Albert van Abbe

Due to raging commercialisation and–being only one of the myriad of bad consequences–the loss of spaces where to prosper, independent club culture is in a dire condition. Everybody knows about it, only few people do something about it. That’s why autonomous spaces like Eindhoven club and cultural venue Stroomhuis, which burned down in October, are so important.

In September, only weeks before the catastrophe, DJ, producer and Dekmantel creative director Albert van Abbe hosted the 42nd instalment of his DRUM nights at Stroomhuis, where he played a two hour set of deep, dubby techno and electro. Listen to it below, read the interview, and learn how to support the Stroomhuis team in rebuilding their venue and re-establishing it as the indispensable cultural hub it used to be before the fire.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

This mix was recorded as part of my event series DRUM. This was DRUM042 at the Stroomhuis squat, an autonomous space in Eindhoven, Imte and Myra played that night as well. The space was squatted in 2001 when I started making music and playing live too. Sadly, Stroomhuis recently burned down and they have set up a crowdfunding to take care of some of the losses. I wanted to release this mix to support that cause. Stroomhuis was one of the last autonomous spaces in the Netherlands.

Cultural venue Stroomhuis in Eindhoven (Photo credit: Stroomhuis)

Which setup did you use when recording the mix?

On 3 CDJ-2000NXS2 a Xone96 + Boss Digital Delay. On the custom Krackfree Soundsystem and monitoring set.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

My Nondual live A/V played at the opening of the K41 Club’s concert hall with Nene H on a prepared grand piano and monumental 4K visuals.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

James Ruskin – Into A Circle.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Telva – Revelation.

Amenra – Heden.

Manuel Fogliata (fka Nuel) – Metta.

What do you have coming up?

I just finished a new release for a Spanish label. Playing a few shows celebrating my 25 years playing live and focusing on my projects as creative director for Dekmantel.