Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Podcast

GROOVE Podcast 441 – Yanling

Maximilian Fritz

Yanling_by_Milan Friedlos2
Yanling (Photo credit: Milan Friedlos)

Just because a mix does not contain four to the floor rhythms, that doesn’t mean it’s not intense–a lesson Yanling can probably teach like no other artist. Although the Hong Kong native does play club sets too, she put more effort into exploring ambient and sound art through her platform and event series Aurora Edition over the last months.

Yanling’s mix for our podcast series first meanders through icy yet emotive soundscapes with occasional spoken word parts conjuring a feeling of winter solipsism not unlikely to Biosphere’s masterpiece Substrata. After round about 30 minutes, broken rhythms, at first hardly more than a delicate crackling, slowly unfold, leading to a state of alertness before freezing polar winds clear the scene and pave the way for complete weightlessness to kick in.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

I’ve been exploring a newer direction in my work, blending orchestral and cinematic elements with glitches, drones, and vocals, aiming for something that feels both futuristic and sleek and also incorporates warm instruments that awaken deep emotions within us. These elements are also central to my latest album Cymatic, where I continue to push the boundaries of sound and texture.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded this with a hybrid setup in my music studio, using a combination of CDJs paired with a Xone 92 mixer and Ableton.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Silent Green, under Aurora Edition, for my album premiere, stands out as both the most memorable and the most challenging. The performance featured a live choir and a synchronized AV show projected onto the architecture itself, creating an immersive experience that brought my vision to life.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

My secret weapon is my intuition.

Three releases that caught your attention recently?

Steve Roach – The Desert Winds of Change
Alva Noto – Hybr: ID iii
nthng – Unfinished

What do you have coming up?

I recently launched my own record label, Aurora Edition, which focuses on ambient, drone, and experimental music while also serving as a platform for a concert series. I’m currently planning an Aurora Edition Festival, scheduled to take place in Southern Italy in 2025 within an institutional context. You can sign up for the newsletter to receive more updates as they come.

Track list:

Susan Sontag – Do You Think Dreams Have Meaning?
Ryoji Ikeda – data.vortex
Gigi Masin – The Word Love
Second Woman – 04 400425cc2
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look at Me
Alva Noto – 01 HYbr:ID Ectopia Environment
Nicholas Britell – The Middle of the World
Hesaitix – Santarosae (Black Dolphin)
Ryoji Ikeda – data.microhelix
Domy Castellano – Kuiper Belt
Safa – Burrow
Emptyset – Axil
Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow – Annihilation
Alva Noto – 02 HYbr:ID Ectopia Elastic 1
Perila – Riot Spring
Conforce – Umbra
Yanling – Fieldrecording
Alva Noto – Xerrox Monophaser 2
Yanling – Aura Nova
Jon Hassell – Last Night the Moon Came

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

GROOVE Podcast 440 – Vanaenae

In Vanaenae's sets that draw from to the rich history of the genre, practically all facets of house music collide.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

Cardopusher: „Humor steckt in allem, was ich tue”

Feature
Luis Garbàn fusioniert lateinamerikanische Rhythmen mit futuristischen Klängen. Wie er dazu kam, erfahrt ihr in unserem Porträt.

Polygonia: Durch die Akustik des Ursprünglichen tanzen

Feature
Polygonia verwebt Clubkultur mit der Natur und verleiht Techno eine organische Tiefe. Wie und warum sie das tut, erklärt sie im Porträt.

Achim Szepanski und seine Wegbegleiter:innen: Die Ekstase der Revolution

Feature
Nach dem Tod von Achim Szepanski erinnern sich Freunde an viel Chaos, komplette Blauäugigkeit und absoluten DIY-Punk.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv