GROOVE Podcast 437 – Bárbara Boeing

Dance music has been called a lot of not so nice words since the pandemic hit: uninspired, aggressive, and sometimes flat out stupid. While that might be true for some of what was happening on dance floors in the last five years, there’s also artists like Bárbara Boeing that have been around all the time, staying true to their style and not chasing hypes.

The Brazilian selectress–you can actually use that word when it comes to her–has put together a mix for our podcast series, doing what she does best: Showcasing obscure edits, slow house tracks and other stuff from the organic, sun facing spectrum of dance music that is suitable for after hours, home listening, or a self-exploratory dance.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

In the last few months, I was able to collect so many records that once I had them all and tried to categorize them into different moods, the selection of the tracks became somehow natural. It is a really chilling mix, ready for easy moments to be cherished with friends or also alone.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded it in my house in Milan, in my living room. I used two CDJS Pioneer (XDJ 1000 + XDJ 700), two MK7 turntables, and a Pioneer DJM 750 MK2 mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Hard to choose one, but I had a pretty nice time in the North of Norway at the Trevare Festival, where the sun would never set.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

I added two of my secret weapons in this mix, check out the last two tracks.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

I usually listen to edits from older tracks, so in the end they are not exactly recent music, but these are the ones who caught my attention:

– Sophie Stanke – L’Amour d’une Diva

– Fauve Records – Plus Fort (GNV Edit)

– All edits from Jamie Rainbow

What do you have coming up?

In November, my second EP on Toy Tonics will be released and in December I will be doing my first North American tour. I will have an intense but fun end of the year!

Fri, 6 Dec – Sounds Good, Toronto

Sat, 7 Dec – Good Room, New York

Fri, 13 Dec – Homage Brewing, Los Angeles

Sat, 14 Dec – Bar Part Time, San Francisco

Tracklist:

Tatsuro Yamashita – Circus Town

Tonino Balsamo – Sta Guagliona Mo Ddà

Cold End – Metropolitan Jungle

Cold End – Jungle Dub

Fillipini – Listen to Your Heart (Instrumental)

Unreleased – Unreleased

Sinead O’Connor – Hands On Me (Dance Mix)

Steve Harvey – Tonight

Soul II Soul – A New Decade

Tullio de Piscopo – Cosmopolitana

La Cotorra Criolla – Perucho Conde

Bárbara Boeing – Pantelleria

Filho Predileto de Xangô – Jelle From the Block Edit

Isabell – M.A.D. records

Isabella – Bubblegum (Frutti Di Mare Remix)

Earth song (CC:Disco) Edging Dub

Inner City – Praise (BBB edit)