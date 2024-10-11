GROOVE Podcast 434 – Atrice

Atrice is one of these rare acts that merge sound design and club music into a tactile sounding, but nonetheless bass heavy listening experience that works on dance floors and headphones alike. Having released EPs on Munich techno institution Ilian Tape, Manuel Fischer’s Ozelot, and Colombian tastemaker imprint TraTraTrax, the duo’s rather small but meticulously crafted output speaks for itself. Plus, aspiring artist Richard D. James played out their track „Gr. Impact” during one of his sets, giving credit where credit’s due.

When Atrice are not producing, they play DJ sets that infuse techno with bass music’s tribalistic qualities and dub’s indefinite spaciousness, like they recently did at Zurich DIY venue D.A.S. How that sounds? Check out the 112 minute long recording to get an idea.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

How to create a transition between peak time and morning hours at D.A.S.–our favourite venue in Zurich. We played from 5 until 7 AM after Stenny and before Agonis.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

Beginning of September at DIY Club D.A.S. in Zurich — 3 CDJs and XONE96

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Live at Positive Education Festival 2022. 1:30 until 02:30 AM, after Slikback and before re:ni b2b Toma Kami. Huge Soundsystem, perfect hosting and curation, peak time set time, and a packed room with best crowd.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Lao Gan Ma Crispy Chilis.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Saya Gray – QWERTY II

Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet – HOAX

Tim Shatnyy – Beyond Dualism (Forthcoming debut album, coming out on November 22nd)

What do you have coming up?

Touring many countries and preparing several collabs, compilations, EPs, and two debut LPs, one as atrice and one with a new project.

Track listing:

Skee Mask – Double Standard

MTRL, Tenzia – Strange Signs

Mantra – Stomping Ground

Emily Jeanne – Liquid Crystal

AINTS.S – GxTribefuse

torc – Aquarius Tendencies

Atrice – Unreleased

Peder Mannerfelt – Vankelmotor

Oyubi – Tomy’s Siren

Romens Dawn – Faded

Spekki Webu – Elevation

pretty sneaky – A

Loek Frey – Arcana

Beatrice M. – The Link

Moriiiis J. – IAFG (It’s a fucking Goat)

Dubguy – Not Massive

LUXE – Diamond Dub (Original Mix)

Electrosoul System – Feel Good

Feral & Spekki Webu – Ziggurat

effective power – Bunkers

Nectax – Voycheck

D-Leria – A Life on The Run

Minder – Thirsty

Clarity – Drifter

Orchid – Polytek

Autogenesis – Namorrodor

Type – Sprinter

Djrum – Hard to Say

Absis – Orange Sails

Shinbu – Incantations

Fetus – Bug Bait

Clarity – You Alright?

Sindh – Jangil

Intellagama – Reciprocate (Eastern Distributor’s Mutual Exchange Remix)

Vardae – Feel the Grass

Innerworld – Vibrations (Kohra Remix)

Future Engineers – Technetium (Original 12” Mix)

Fixate – One For The Floor

Solid State – Just a Vision (Marcus Intalax & St Files Remix)

Joey Darker – Then What

Nadia Struiwigh – D4mp

Jan Loup – Shanti (Maquis Son Sistèm Remix)

Vardae & Toé – Rao

Hodge – Fussyhead

Atrice – Unreleased

Objekt – Deadlock

Homelander – Indx (Fibre Optixx Remix)

Maquis Son Sistèm – Cortègi Astral

Massive Attack – Risingson

Pugilist – Sky Blue

Pugilist – Dream State

Doof – Baba, We Love Dub So

Dubrunner – Pursuit

Numa Crew – Everytime (Original Mix)

Atrice – Mad Console

Dubrunner – Spirit (feat Breaka)