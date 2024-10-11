GROOVE Podcast 434 – Atrice

Atrice is one of these rare acts that merge sound design and club music into a tactile sounding, but nonetheless bass heavy listening experience that works on dance floors and headphones alike. Having released EPs on Munich techno institution Ilian Tape, Manuel Fischer’s Ozelot, and Colombian tastemaker imprint TraTraTrax, the duo’s rather small but meticulously crafted output speaks for itself. Plus, aspiring artist Richard D. James played out their track „Gr. Impact” during one of his sets, giving credit where credit’s due.
When Atrice are not producing, they play DJ sets that infuse techno with bass music’s tribalistic qualities and dub’s indefinite spaciousness, like they recently did at Zurich DIY venue D.A.S. How that sounds? Check out the 112 minute long recording to get an idea.
What did you have in mind when recording this mix?
How to create a transition between peak time and morning hours at D.A.S.–our favourite venue in Zurich. We played from 5 until 7 AM after Stenny and before Agonis.
Where did you record it and which setup did you use?
Beginning of September at DIY Club D.A.S. in Zurich — 3 CDJs and XONE96
What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?
Live at Positive Education Festival 2022. 1:30 until 02:30 AM, after Slikback and before re:ni b2b Toma Kami. Huge Soundsystem, perfect hosting and curation, peak time set time, and a packed room with best crowd.
Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?
Three recent releases that caught your attention?
Saya Gray – QWERTY II
Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet – HOAX
Tim Shatnyy – Beyond Dualism (Forthcoming debut album, coming out on November 22nd)
What do you have coming up?
Touring many countries and preparing several collabs, compilations, EPs, and two debut LPs, one as atrice and one with a new project.
Track listing:
Skee Mask – Double Standard
MTRL, Tenzia – Strange Signs
Mantra – Stomping Ground
Emily Jeanne – Liquid Crystal
AINTS.S – GxTribefuse
torc – Aquarius Tendencies
Atrice – Unreleased
Peder Mannerfelt – Vankelmotor
Oyubi – Tomy’s Siren
Romens Dawn – Faded
Spekki Webu – Elevation
pretty sneaky – A
Loek Frey – Arcana
Beatrice M. – The Link
Moriiiis J. – IAFG (It’s a fucking Goat)
Dubguy – Not Massive
LUXE – Diamond Dub (Original Mix)
Electrosoul System – Feel Good
Feral & Spekki Webu – Ziggurat
effective power – Bunkers
Nectax – Voycheck
D-Leria – A Life on The Run
Minder – Thirsty
Clarity – Drifter
Orchid – Polytek
Autogenesis – Namorrodor
Type – Sprinter
Djrum – Hard to Say
Absis – Orange Sails
Shinbu – Incantations
Fetus – Bug Bait
Clarity – You Alright?
Sindh – Jangil
Intellagama – Reciprocate (Eastern Distributor’s Mutual Exchange Remix)
Vardae – Feel the Grass
Innerworld – Vibrations (Kohra Remix)
Future Engineers – Technetium (Original 12” Mix)
Fixate – One For The Floor
Solid State – Just a Vision (Marcus Intalax & St Files Remix)
Joey Darker – Then What
Nadia Struiwigh – D4mp
Jan Loup – Shanti (Maquis Son Sistèm Remix)
Vardae & Toé – Rao
Hodge – Fussyhead
Atrice – Unreleased
Objekt – Deadlock
Homelander – Indx (Fibre Optixx Remix)
Maquis Son Sistèm – Cortègi Astral
Massive Attack – Risingson
Pugilist – Sky Blue
Pugilist – Dream State
Doof – Baba, We Love Dub So
Dubrunner – Pursuit
Numa Crew – Everytime (Original Mix)
Atrice – Mad Console
Dubrunner – Spirit (feat Breaka)