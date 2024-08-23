Lost Souls Of Saturn: GROOVE Podcast 429

Lost Souls Of Saturn are Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa. Having released their self-titled debut album in 2019, its successor Reality saw the opaque light of space in February. Several time units on, the duo channeled their connection to the holoverse, to the metaphysical and interdimensional, and graced our podcast series with an otherwordly hour of LSOS-related music. Safe travels!

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

We wanted to share some LSOS material: remixes by us, remixes for us, and originals both released and unreleased.

Where did you record it?

It was recorded at Holoverse Research Labs in Queens, NY.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Best of all time was alongside the Zorgon monks of the 11th dimension. The best in recent memory was our week in London in February 2024 where we premiered our comic at W1 Curates followed by a live performance in fabric’s Room 1.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

The Mindscraper.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

K2 LABs’s Money Pills, The Orb – Holloway Brooch, and Sun Ra – Excelsior Mill.

What do you have coming up?

There are plans to do something called “LSOS Angeles” before the year’s end which will focus on the official launch of our augmented reality comic book. Further adventures and live shows in 2025 to be announced very soon.

Track listing:

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Click ft. Lvv Gvn (UNKLE Reconstruction)

Luciano – The Great Amael (LSOS Love/God Mix)

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Wars of Ancient Rome (Instrumental)

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Metro Cafe

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Mirage ft. Adam Ohr (Matthew Dear Remix)

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Lilac Chaser ft. Protomartyr (D33 aka Danny Daze Remix)

Lost Souls Of Saturn – This Foo (Om Unit Remix)

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Karma Is Back

Romy – She’s On My Mind (Lost Souls Of Saturn Remix)