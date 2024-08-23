Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Podcast

Lost Souls Of Saturn: GROOVE Podcast 429

Maximilian Fritz

Lost Souls Of Saturn by Press
Lost Souls Of Saturn (Photo credit: Press)

Lost Souls Of Saturn are Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa. Having released their self-titled debut album in 2019, its successor Reality saw the opaque light of space in February. Several time units on, the duo channeled their connection to the holoverse, to the metaphysical and interdimensional, and graced our podcast series with an otherwordly hour of LSOS-related music. Safe travels!

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

We wanted to share some LSOS material: remixes by us, remixes for us, and originals both released and unreleased.

Where did you record it?

It was recorded at Holoverse Research Labs in Queens, NY.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Best of all time was alongside the Zorgon monks of the 11th dimension. The best in recent memory was our week in London in February 2024 where we premiered our comic at W1 Curates followed by a live performance in fabric’s Room 1.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

The Mindscraper.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

K2 LABs’s Money Pills, The Orb – Holloway Brooch, and Sun Ra – Excelsior Mill.

What do you have coming up?

There are plans to do something called “LSOS Angeles” before the year’s end which will focus on the official launch of our augmented reality comic book. Further adventures and live shows in 2025 to be announced very soon.

Track listing:

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Click ft. Lvv Gvn (UNKLE Reconstruction)
Luciano – The Great Amael (LSOS Love/God Mix)
Lost Souls Of Saturn – Wars of Ancient Rome (Instrumental)
Lost Souls Of Saturn – Metro Cafe
Lost Souls Of Saturn – Mirage ft. Adam Ohr (Matthew Dear Remix)
Lost Souls Of Saturn – Lilac Chaser ft. Protomartyr (D33 aka Danny Daze Remix)
Lost Souls Of Saturn – This Foo (Om Unit Remix)
Lost Souls Of Saturn – Karma Is Back
Romy – She’s On My Mind (Lost Souls Of Saturn Remix)

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Mattias El Mansouri: GROOVE Podcast 428

DJ sets are often supposed to tell a story, but that doesn't always work out as expected. Fortunately, there is Mattias El Mansouri.
Maximilian Fritz -

Features

Renate: „Wir sind an einem Punkt angelangt, an dem wir finanziell nicht mehr können”

Feature
Die Wilde Renate muss Ende 2025 schließen. Warum der Mietvertrag nicht verlängert wird, erklärt Pressesprecherin Jessica Schmidt.

Awareness bei Rave The Planet: „Eins ist klar: Die große Hilfsbereitschaft innerhalb der Szene war und ist real”

Feature
Awareness auf einer Parade ohne Einlass und Tickets? Wir haben das zuständige Team bei Rave The Planet zu dieser Herausforderung interviewt.

Tanith: „Früher war man froh, dass alle Generationen auf einem Floor funktionieren”

Feature
Ageismus in der Technoszene? Durchaus ein Problem, meint Tanith. Im Interview erklärt er, was sich ändern muss.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv