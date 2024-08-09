Frankey & Sandrino: GROOVE Podcast 427

Frankey & Sandrino are one of electronic music’s iconic duos. Playing together since 2009 and releasing on labels like Innervisions or Mule Musiq, they’ve been embracing hefty melodies and, if the time is right, some big drops, boiling dance floors up and cooling them down whenever they feel like it.

Recently, the Sum Over Histories founders played Cologne club Gewölbe where they delivered a masterclass in doing exactly that. Two guys, two USB drives, and four and a half hours packed with playful yet entrancing music slowly overwhelming dancers that luckily got recorded.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

We always strive to clear our minds of any preconceived notions when playing or producing music. Our aim is to let go of thoughts generated by our ego and become immersed in the night and the music.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

This mix was recorded at one of our favorite venues, Gewölbe in Cologne. We simply hit record and let the night unfold. The music was a dynamic interaction with the crowd. We used four CDJ 3000s and a Pioneer V10 mixer.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Without a doubt, our all-nighter at Stereo in Montréal stands out. The venue is dedicated to the perfect dance floor experience, equipped with an impeccable sound system. The crowd is open-minded and very musically educated. We cherish every moment of our 10-hour-plus sets there.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Imperieux – Reze (Straight Mix) (Pampa).

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

– Barb.ba & Padre – Glossolalia EP (Sum Over Histories)

– Imperieux – Losers Queue (Self-released)

– Sasha – How To Wear Raybans Well (Nathan Fake Remix) (Last Night On Earth)

What do you have coming up?

We’re excited to return to our own label with a new EP. This release is a collaboration with British singer Charlotte Riby, whom you might recognize from our recent Innervisions release.