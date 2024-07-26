Elif: GROOVE Podcast 426

The festival season is well underway, and Elif could write a book or two about that. Boasting a powerful, melodic sound that’s clearly designed for bigger crowds, the Turkish DJ and producer living in Barcelona has not only played big room melodic techno clubs like Berlin’s Ritter Butzke or Munich’s Bahnwärter Thiel, she also stepped to the decks at big open airs, for instance Montréal’s Piknic Électronik.

There, she delivered a sunny two hour set packed with upcoming tracks on her imprint Marginalia, clacking Afro House shakers, catchy melodies, and huge drops–provoking uncountable hands-up moments and creating a constant flow at the same time. Listen back to it below.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix? Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

This set was recorded at Piknic Électronik Montréal, a show I was really looking forward to playing for many years. I used 4 CDJs and a V10 Mixer. Montréal, a city I spent a lot of time in, has a very educated crowd and that day was the opening of the Piknic Électronik season and we were blessed with the most beautiful weather. I had so many friends supporting me in the front row so it was just a beautiful day overall. With this motivation I wanted to showcase some of my favourite tracks, some upcoming music on my imprint Marginalia, and my new and old productions. Most of the tracks in there are still super fresh or unreleased though.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

Probably Core Stage at Tomorrowland last summer. I had so many Turkish flags in front of me. It was a great feeling.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Probably Hardt Antoine’s edit of Moloko’s timeless classic “Sing It Back”.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Evade – Your New Vice EP (Marginalia)

Evade is one of the rising talents in my eye, I am super happy to finally release his first EP with us with a stunning remix from Alican. This EP is one of my favourites

VA – All Night Long (Multinotes)

I really love the All Night Long compilation on Multinotes. My fav track is Lerm’s “The Journey”. I played it a lot everywhere!

Graumann – Bro House (Urge To Dance)

Urge To Dance has been releasing great music and I love Selderv and Fec’s interpretations on Graumann’s EP.

What do you have coming up?

I have a remix coming up very soon for talented Argentinians Agustin Giri and Last Men On Earth’s “Silencio” on Mira’s label Kiosk ID. I love both LMOE and Agustin Giri’s music a lot and it was both a pleasure and an honour to remix them, especially with the likes of one of my personal heroes Mira.

I also have a remix coming up soon for Motip White on the Montréal based XYZ label. Speaking of Montréal so much, I also want to mention that I will soon play an all night long set at Stereo Bar at the end of August. This will also be my return to America after taking some months off and touring only in Europe.

We also started playing showcases, first one being at Off Week in Barcelona. We are now planning something special for ADE, and my intention is to keep going to fortify Marginalia’s mission of showcasing new talent, not only on digital platforms but also in clubs and at festivals.

Track listing:

Diploid & Ben Biron – DJ Producer Musician [Upcoming Marginalia]

Gespona – Bucht der Träumer [Stil Vor Talent]

Latteo feat D’aria – Easy To Please feat D’aria (Yet More Remix) [Upcoming Marginalia]

Accent – Love

Agustin Giri, Last Men On Earth – Silencio (Elif Remix) [Upcoming Kiosk ID]

Nael & Yonn – Malditos Cambios [Upcoming Marginalia]

ID ID – Underground [Upcoming Marginalia]

TOMA – 1byOne [Upcoming Marginalia]

Paul Schmidpeter – No More Words (Murat Uncuoglu Remix) [Upcoming Marginalia]

Abuk – Don’t Say [Amancay]

Gespona, Martin Cozar – Resilience [Kiosk ID]

Husa & Zeyada – Release The Beast (Elif Remix) [MDLBEAST Records]

Evade – Your New Vice [Marginalia]

Numen – You Got The Funk [Upcoming Marginalia]

MANTi – Radiate [Upcoming Marginalia]

Althoff – Neblina (Xinobi Remix) [Marginalia]

Husa & Zeyada – A Little Fun (Gespona & Elif Remix) [IAMHER]

Manendria – Claudio [Upcoming Marginalia]

Gespona – Step Out [Rummel]

Komilev – Skrilla [Upcoming Marginalia]

Ayan – Brownian Motion (EdOne Remix) [Upcoming Marginalia]

Yamil, Thimble – Sun Shine [Pieces of Life]

Squire – Hundred Falls (Luke Alessi Remix) [Mobilee]

Pysh, Bondar feat Lazarusman – Say Yes (Doctor Dru Remix) [Atmosphere Records]