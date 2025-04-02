Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Barbara Nicole, Deniz Arslan, Josh Wink, Nick Höppner und PAREKA

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Barbara Nicole

Barbara Nicole (Foto: Presse)

EPs

VA – Rare Dance Music [Public Possession]
Green Velvet, Carl Craig – Rosalie [Relief Records]
Mike Simonetti, CLAAP! – Priest / Groove (Acid Crasher) [Slacker 85]
Marie Davidson – Fun Times [DEEWEE]
Red Axes, A.Lonzo – Hey [fabric Originals]
Adam Port, Santé – Faire Des Siennes [Rockets & Ponies]
Róisín Murphy – You Knew (Remixes [Mickey Murphy’s Daughter]
Damian Lazarus – Magickal [Crosstown Rebels]
VA – Musek03 [Musek]
Lime – Angel Eyes [Unidisc Music]

Alben/Compilations

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics [Rabid Records]
No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom LP [Interscope Records]
Nicolas Jaar – Sirens [Other People]

Deniz Arslan

Deniz Arslan (Foto: Tobias König)

EPs

VA – Freedom Party Volume Two [Freedom Party]
freesi – Plastic Feeling EP [Zissou Records]
Patrice Scott ‎– Solitude [Sistrum Recordings]
Danny Son – Whispers Of Sundown [ATTNAUTICA]
Anthony Nicholson – Sound Theories Vol. 1 [Circular Motion Recordings]
DJ Romain – The Lost D.A.T.S. (Part 2) [Hard Times]
David Böning – Down to Join [Chiwax]
Roy Davis Jr. – Classics Remastered [All That Jelly]
Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love On The Rocks]
KLEO – Acid Coolada [Call 4 Rhythm Netherlands]

Alben/Compilations

Vick Lavender – The Time Traveler [Sophisticado Recordings]
VA – 90’s House & Garage Vol.3 – Compiled by Jeremy Underground [Z Records]
VA – Echoes Of Italy In Wonderland Early 90s House Vibes (Vol. 1 Artists In Wonderland) [Space Echo Italy]

Josh Wink

Josh Wink (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Qess – I Keep Coming Back (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Ovum Recordings]
Will Clarke – Holding On (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Armada Music]
VA – [QR]D.024.HDZ.25 [COD3 QR]
Josh Wink – Wisdom Comes (Original) [Ovum Recordings]
Jamie Bissmire – Tales From The Edge [TNR MEDIA]
Dino Sabatini – Dryalus [Outis Music]
Declan James – Activation [Edit Select]
Greg Gow – Night Shadows [Restructed Recordings]
Stefan Braatz & Dj Red-Eye – Say Less (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Ovum Recordings]
Death in Vegas – Acid Rejects Vol. 1 [Drone]

Alben/Compilations

MF DOOM, Madlib – Madvillainy Demos [Stones Throw]
MIKE – Showbiz! [10K Global]
Mac Miller – Ballonerism [Warner Records]

Nick Höppner

Nick Höppner (Foto: Marion Kavi)

EPs

Brother Nebula – God’s Green Earth [Touch From A Distance]
Ryan James Ford – Räfflade [Blue Hour Music]
Piezo – Ecstatic Nostalgia [Dekmantel]
Operator – Cala Serena [Ilian Tape]
VA – Paerels III (Nous’klaer Audio)
softi – illusion [Cozi] Conzi – AU2 EP [Bait]
Guava – Wilga [Faux Poly]
Gzardin – RM12032 [R.A.N.D. Muzik]
Sleep D – Big Sky, Liquid Sun [Butter Sessions]

Alben/Compilations

Ariel Kalma & Asa Tone – O [Music Mosaic]
VA – Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience) [DECIUS]
H.A.N.K. – The Big Melt [Music From Memory]

PAREKA

PAREKA (Foto: Yamour)

EPs

A4 – Lights At Night [Voyager_recordings]
Arthur Robert – Hydrostatic Equilibrium [hereandthere]
Dold – Rider [Fuse Imprint]
VA – BIN005 [BINÄR]
GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène]
Justine Perry – Intuition EP [Dynamic Reflection]
Kr!z – Ipso Facto [Token]
VA – Prime EP [PoleGroup]
Rod Modell – AI-35: Ghost Lights [Astral Industries]
Translate – Induccion Al Sueño [EVOD]

Alben/Compilations

Ben Klock, Fadi Mohem – LAYER ONE [LAYER Records]
Nørbak – Casa LP [HAYES]
Steve Roach – Structures From Silence [Projekt]

