Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Barbara Nicole, Deniz Arslan, Josh Wink, Nick Höppner und PAREKA

Barbara Nicole

Barbara Nicole (Foto: Presse)

EPs

VA – Rare Dance Music [Public Possession]

Green Velvet, Carl Craig – Rosalie [Relief Records]

Mike Simonetti, CLAAP! – Priest / Groove (Acid Crasher) [Slacker 85]

Marie Davidson – Fun Times [DEEWEE]

Red Axes, A.Lonzo – Hey [fabric Originals]

Adam Port, Santé – Faire Des Siennes [Rockets & Ponies]

Róisín Murphy – You Knew (Remixes [Mickey Murphy’s Daughter]

Damian Lazarus – Magickal [Crosstown Rebels]

VA – Musek03 [Musek]

Lime – Angel Eyes [Unidisc Music]

Alben/Compilations

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics [Rabid Records]

No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom LP [Interscope Records]

Nicolas Jaar – Sirens [Other People]

Deniz Arslan

Deniz Arslan (Foto: Tobias König)

EPs

VA – Freedom Party Volume Two [Freedom Party]

freesi – Plastic Feeling EP [Zissou Records]

Patrice Scott ‎– Solitude [Sistrum Recordings]

Danny Son – Whispers Of Sundown [ATTNAUTICA]

Anthony Nicholson – Sound Theories Vol. 1 [Circular Motion Recordings]

DJ Romain – The Lost D.A.T.S. (Part 2) [Hard Times]

David Böning – Down to Join [Chiwax]

Roy Davis Jr. – Classics Remastered [All That Jelly]

Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love On The Rocks]

KLEO – Acid Coolada [Call 4 Rhythm Netherlands]

Alben/Compilations

Vick Lavender – The Time Traveler [Sophisticado Recordings]

VA – 90’s House & Garage Vol.3 – Compiled by Jeremy Underground [Z Records]

VA – Echoes Of Italy In Wonderland Early 90s House Vibes (Vol. 1 Artists In Wonderland) [Space Echo Italy]

Josh Wink

Josh Wink (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Qess – I Keep Coming Back (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Ovum Recordings]

Will Clarke – Holding On (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Armada Music]

VA – [QR]D.024.HDZ.25 [COD3 QR]

Josh Wink – Wisdom Comes (Original) [Ovum Recordings]

Jamie Bissmire – Tales From The Edge [TNR MEDIA]

Dino Sabatini – Dryalus [Outis Music]

Declan James – Activation [Edit Select]

Greg Gow – Night Shadows [Restructed Recordings]

Stefan Braatz & Dj Red-Eye – Say Less (Josh Wink Interpretation) [Ovum Recordings]

Death in Vegas – Acid Rejects Vol. 1 [Drone]

Alben/Compilations

MF DOOM, Madlib – Madvillainy Demos [Stones Throw]

MIKE – Showbiz! [10K Global]

Mac Miller – Ballonerism [Warner Records]

Nick Höppner

Nick Höppner (Foto: Marion Kavi)

EPs

Brother Nebula – God’s Green Earth [Touch From A Distance]

Ryan James Ford – Räfflade [Blue Hour Music]

Piezo – Ecstatic Nostalgia [Dekmantel]

Operator – Cala Serena [Ilian Tape]

VA – Paerels III (Nous’klaer Audio)

softi – illusion [Cozi] Conzi – AU2 EP [Bait]

Guava – Wilga [Faux Poly]

Gzardin – RM12032 [R.A.N.D. Muzik]

Sleep D – Big Sky, Liquid Sun [Butter Sessions]

Alben/Compilations

Ariel Kalma & Asa Tone – O [Music Mosaic]

VA – Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience) [DECIUS]

H.A.N.K. – The Big Melt [Music From Memory]

PAREKA

PAREKA (Foto: Yamour)

EPs

A4 – Lights At Night [Voyager_recordings]

Arthur Robert – Hydrostatic Equilibrium [hereandthere]

Dold – Rider [Fuse Imprint]

VA – BIN005 [BINÄR]

GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène]

Justine Perry – Intuition EP [Dynamic Reflection]

Kr!z – Ipso Facto [Token]

VA – Prime EP [PoleGroup]

Rod Modell – AI-35: Ghost Lights [Astral Industries]

Translate – Induccion Al Sueño [EVOD]

Alben/Compilations

Ben Klock, Fadi Mohem – LAYER ONE [LAYER Records]

Nørbak – Casa LP [HAYES]

Steve Roach – Structures From Silence [Projekt]