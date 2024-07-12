Yamour: GROOVE Podcast 424

Yamour represents Berlin’s electronic music scene in a very apt way. Without making a fuss, she delivered quality vinyl-only sets over the last years and steadily earned a reputation as a trustworthy DJ for every occasion, well versed in House and Techno alike.

When spinning, she creates a steadfast flow that is so much more than its flawless components, drawing on all time classics and recent records that have a certain rawness to them. Yamour’s sets never appear to be sterile, but are seething with the rich history of rave, emphasizing its core values.

What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

Most importantly, it needed to have a nice, steady groove.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

I recorded the mix in my apartment in Berlin-Neukölln. The setup consists of two Technics turntables (1210MK2 + 1200MK2), an Ecler NUO 3 mixer and Fluid Audio FX80 monitor speakers.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

It’s tough choosing favorites like that because it will inevitably leave out lots of other great experiences. I’m just grateful that I can do what I love the most on a regular basis, meet like-minded people along the way and travel to nice places with my record bag.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

Quite frankly, I own very few records that I consider as “secret weapons”. It’s my job and a privilege sharing the music that I’m playing. However, this handful of records, I’ll have to keep to myself.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

– Edward – Streams Of Time (Trelik)

– Terre Thaemlitz – Tranquilizer EP 1 (Comatonse)

– Scan 7 – Black Moon Rising (Underground Resistance)

What do you have coming up?

The second edition of Good2U Festival is just around the corner! I’m curating the musical program together with Tom who is a booker at Paloma in Kreuzberg. Good2U is a boutique festival in the woods, with a former GDR warehouse in the heart of the location. The idea is to enjoy an intimate summer festival with quality music and the best vibes. Counting the days for this one!

Track listing:

Killer Loop – Someone (Juan Atkins Remix)

DiB – Servicedeck 002

K’Alexi Shelby – The Dancer (Grand High Priest Mix)

Suburban Knight – Winds Of Fear (Eddie Fowlkes Edit)

Circadian Rhythms – One Step To Nowhere

Mark Ambrose – Ghosts In Space

FadeFace – Amazonia

D&B – Symbiosis II

Losoul – Open Door

Edward – Time

Cari Lekebusch – Green Light

Smooth And Simmonds – The Four Seasons (Warehouse Mix)

M.P – No Bullshit

Ricardo Villalobos – 808 The Bassqueen (Queen Of Bass Mix)