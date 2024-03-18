Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Len Faki, goldie, Choreophila, Makèz, PONY, Muallem und Polygonia

Len Faki

Len Faki (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Sound Stream – Love Jam (Hardspace Mix) [Hardspace]

Benales – Kinetic [Mitsubasa]

Len Faki – Don’t Be Stupid Day (Matthew Herbert Remix) [Figure]

Sven Väth – L’Esperanza (Hardspace Mix) [Cocoon]

Marcal – Exodia [Unreleased]

Vinicius Honorio feat. Theo Nasa – Endless Love [Figure]

Arkan – Plaintive [Unreleased]

Phara – Rhythm Sticks [Phaaar]

Dold – Smile [Fuse Imprint]

VOMFLIEGEL & Mwamwa – Dimmered Light [M4rlow]

Alben/Compilations:

Squarepusher – Dostrotime [WARP]

VA – 5 Years Of Danza Nativa [Danza Nativa]

Mjulev – Clouds Are The Better Birds [Never Late]

goldie

goldie (Foto: Josie Went)

Tracks/EPs:

Paperkraft – OK Corral [HOMAGE]

Suki – Elevate [Self-released]

Eoin DJ – Total Body ft. sensx [Radiant Records]

Escaflowne – Let Me Free [Self-released]

Mind of Jess – Leg Work [Limousine Dreams]

MoMa Ready – Stick Up Kids [Self-Released]

NIKS – Badness, Can’t Work [Black artist Database]

DART – Get up [HOMAGE]

DAWS – Early Desire [Duality Trax]

Luca Attanasio – Scrapyard Cam [R.A.N.D.]

Choreophila

Choreophila (Foto: Sina Lu)

Tracks/EPs:

Kyle Starkey – Your Party EP [Tidy Trax]

Surf 2 Glory – Dil-Doe EP [Club Heart Broken]

Herr Krank & Deborah Aime La Bagarre – Only Friends EP [Average Records]

Emma B – Melting Love EP [Shall Not Fade]

Spray – OT Rails EP [Self-Released]

Evolution – Photogenic [Deconstruction]

DJ Looney Tune – Workstation [Bonzai Records]

Namby Pamby – Girlz / Bang Bang EP [Tribal America]

Known Artist – ClubMix006 [Club Mix Records]

Match Box – Vantage Point EP [GODDEZZ]

Alben/Compilations:

Rollercoaster – The Album [Klubbkontrol]

I.C TRAX – VARIOUS ARTISTS Vol. 1 [I.C TRAX]

WAKE – Locked In The Safe Volume 1 [Self-released]

Makèz

Makèz (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Mr. G – Mr G’s Unreleased Dub Plates 1 (RSD 2023) [Phoenix G]

Dreamcastmoe – Molly’s Son [Ghostly International]

Makèz – Midnight Time EP (ft. AVA LAVÁ, Life on Planets & Joey Hotwax) [Heist Recordings]

VA – 10 Years D3 Elements Part 3 of 3 [D3 Elements]

Musclecars – Ha Ya! (Eternal Life) (ft. Natalie Greffel) [BBE Music]

Secret Identity – Body To Body [Bass Boy Records]

Ron Trent (Feat Harry Dennis) – Black Magic Woman (The Revisions EP) [Sacred Medicine]

Chez Damier presents Makèz – Balance EP (Inc Mr. G Dub) [Balance]

VA – Bobby Donny Ace Series 001 [Bobby Donny]

Elisa Elisa – Rave Call [Club Bad]

Alben/Compilations:

Nuyorican Soul – Nuyorican Soul [Talkin’ Loud]

D’Angelo – Voodoo [Cheeba Sound]

UR Presents Galaxy 2 Galaxy – A Hitech Jazz Compilation [Submerge Recordings]

PONY

PONY (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Cybernet – Saviour of the Night [Club Elevate]

LUXE & Angel D’lite – Enchanted EP [GODDEZZ]

Reenz – Alice In Acidland [Atom Trance Force]

Aeryeen – Alchemy (Sapphire Mix) [Self-released]

Feuerhake – Select [Free Form – FFR 055]

FLOR2K – Heaven [FLOR2K] [Self-released]

Mohajer & Lawrence Lee – Temporal Spell [UMAY]

Edvvin – Shake That Shimmy (Beau Didier Mix) [Self-released]

Alex Ranzino – Alex Ranzino (REVENGE6) [self reflektion]

Desire – Dancefloor is Queer EP [MARICAS]

Alben/Compilations:

Shape Shifter – SC [Blockchain Records]

Mikkel Rev – UTE13 [Ute.Rec]

MUALLEM

MUALLEM (Foto: Theresa Huenefeld)

Tracks/EPs:

Ed Davenport – Place Of Connect PT.1 [Childhood]

Thomass Jackson – UFO House Vol. 01 [Multi Culti World Records]

Orlando Voorn – Soul Society EP [Burek]

G Man – Quo Vadis (2023 Edition) [Back2Life]

Ceri – Can’t Pay My Bills [Find Your Own Records]

Skudge – The Wind [Syncrophone]

Oliver Bradford – Pacific Objectives [Freundinnen]

Christian AB – Red Tears [Lo Nota Del Diablo]

Polygonia – Otro Mundo [Bambe]

Cedric Vermue – Patterns (Donato Dozzy Rework) [Mylija]

Alben/Compilations:

Nídia – 95 Mindjeres [Príncipe]

Orlando Voorn – The Master 2 [Contrafact]

Seven Davis Jr – Stranger Than Fiction [Secret Angels]

Polygonia

Polygonia (Foto: Lindsey Wang)

Tracks/EPs:

aya – Dexxy Is A Midnight Runner [YCO]

James Harbrecht – Subject Matter [Schimmer Records]

Instruments of Discipline – Meteor Shower [Instruments Of Discipline]

Markus Suckut – Helix [Primordial State]

Kameliia – I Told You Twice [SK_eleven]

Fibre Optixx – Texas Chainsaw [KANN]

Decoder – 7th ritual [Fixed Rhythms]

Laima Adelaide – Convergence

Beste Hira – I Can [Beste Hira]

Mika Oki – Stuck In It [Maloca]

Alben/Compilations:

Aerae – Percussive Reverie [Annulled Music]

Octoptic – Movimiento [WVWV]