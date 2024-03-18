burger
Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Len Faki, goldie, Choreophila, Makèz, PONY, Muallem und Polygonia

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Len Faki

Len Faki (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Sound Stream – Love Jam (Hardspace Mix) [Hardspace]
Benales – Kinetic [Mitsubasa]
Len Faki – Don’t Be Stupid Day (Matthew Herbert Remix) [Figure]
Sven Väth – L’Esperanza (Hardspace Mix) [Cocoon]
Marcal – Exodia [Unreleased]
Vinicius Honorio feat. Theo Nasa – Endless Love [Figure]
Arkan – Plaintive [Unreleased]
Phara – Rhythm Sticks [Phaaar]
Dold – Smile [Fuse Imprint]
VOMFLIEGEL & Mwamwa – Dimmered Light [M4rlow]

Alben/Compilations:

Squarepusher – Dostrotime [WARP]
VA – 5 Years Of Danza Nativa [Danza Nativa]
Mjulev – Clouds Are The Better Birds [Never Late]

goldie

goldie (Foto: Josie Went)

Tracks/EPs:

Paperkraft – OK Corral [HOMAGE]
Suki – Elevate [Self-released]
Eoin DJ – Total Body ft. sensx [Radiant Records]
Escaflowne – Let Me Free [Self-released]
Mind of Jess – Leg Work [Limousine Dreams]
MoMa Ready – Stick Up Kids [Self-Released]
NIKS – Badness, Can’t Work [Black artist Database]
DART – Get up [HOMAGE]
DAWS – Early Desire [Duality Trax]
Luca Attanasio – Scrapyard Cam [R.A.N.D.]

Choreophila

Choreophila (Foto: Sina Lu)

Tracks/EPs:

Kyle Starkey – Your Party EP [Tidy Trax]
Surf 2 Glory – Dil-Doe EP [Club Heart Broken]
Herr Krank & Deborah Aime La Bagarre – Only Friends EP [Average Records]
Emma B – Melting Love EP [Shall Not Fade]
Spray – OT Rails EP [Self-Released]
Evolution – Photogenic [Deconstruction]
DJ Looney Tune – Workstation [Bonzai Records]
Namby Pamby – Girlz / Bang Bang EP [Tribal America]
Known Artist – ClubMix006 [Club Mix Records]
Match Box – Vantage Point EP [GODDEZZ]

Alben/Compilations:

Rollercoaster – The Album [Klubbkontrol]
I.C TRAX – VARIOUS ARTISTS Vol. 1 [I.C TRAX]
WAKE – Locked In The Safe Volume 1 [Self-released]

Makèz

Makèz (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Mr. G – Mr G’s Unreleased Dub Plates 1 (RSD 2023) [Phoenix G]
Dreamcastmoe – Molly’s Son [Ghostly International]
Makèz – Midnight Time EP (ft. AVA LAVÁ, Life on Planets & Joey Hotwax) [Heist Recordings]
VA – 10 Years D3 Elements Part 3 of 3 [D3 Elements]
Musclecars – Ha Ya! (Eternal Life) (ft. Natalie Greffel) [BBE Music]
Secret Identity – Body To Body [Bass Boy Records]
Ron Trent (Feat Harry Dennis) – Black Magic Woman (The Revisions EP) [Sacred Medicine]
Chez Damier presents Makèz – Balance EP (Inc Mr. G Dub) [Balance]
VA – Bobby Donny Ace Series 001 [Bobby Donny]
Elisa Elisa – Rave Call [Club Bad]

Alben/Compilations:

Nuyorican Soul – Nuyorican Soul [Talkin’ Loud]
D’Angelo – Voodoo [Cheeba Sound]
UR Presents Galaxy 2 Galaxy – A Hitech Jazz Compilation [Submerge Recordings]

PONY

PONY (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Cybernet – Saviour of the Night [Club Elevate]
LUXE & Angel D’lite – Enchanted EP [GODDEZZ]
Reenz – Alice In Acidland [Atom Trance Force]
Aeryeen – Alchemy (Sapphire Mix) [Self-released]
Feuerhake – Select [Free Form – FFR 055]
FLOR2K – Heaven [FLOR2K] [Self-released]
Mohajer & Lawrence Lee – Temporal Spell [UMAY]
Edvvin – Shake That Shimmy (Beau Didier Mix) [Self-released]
Alex Ranzino – Alex Ranzino (REVENGE6) [self reflektion]
Desire – Dancefloor is Queer EP [MARICAS]

Alben/Compilations:

Shape Shifter – SC [Blockchain Records]
Mikkel Rev – UTE13 [Ute.Rec]

MUALLEM

MUALLEM (Foto: Theresa Huenefeld)

Tracks/EPs:

Ed Davenport – Place Of Connect PT.1 [Childhood]
Thomass Jackson – UFO House Vol. 01 [Multi Culti World Records]
Orlando Voorn – Soul Society EP [Burek]
G Man – Quo Vadis (2023 Edition) [Back2Life]
Ceri – Can’t Pay My Bills [Find Your Own Records]
Skudge – The Wind [Syncrophone]
Oliver Bradford – Pacific Objectives [Freundinnen]
Christian AB – Red Tears [Lo Nota Del Diablo]
Polygonia – Otro Mundo [Bambe]
Cedric Vermue – Patterns (Donato Dozzy Rework) [Mylija]

Alben/Compilations:

Nídia – 95 Mindjeres [Príncipe]
Orlando Voorn – The Master 2 [Contrafact]
Seven Davis Jr – Stranger Than Fiction [Secret Angels]

Polygonia

Polygonia (Foto: Lindsey Wang)

Tracks/EPs:

aya – Dexxy Is A Midnight Runner [YCO]
James Harbrecht – Subject Matter [Schimmer Records]
Instruments of Discipline – Meteor Shower [Instruments Of Discipline]
Markus Suckut – Helix [Primordial State]
Kameliia – I Told You Twice [SK_eleven]
Fibre Optixx – Texas Chainsaw [KANN]
Decoder – 7th ritual [Fixed Rhythms]
Laima Adelaide – Convergence
Beste Hira – I Can [Beste Hira]
Mika Oki – Stuck In It [Maloca]

Alben/Compilations:

Mjulev – Clouds Are The Better Birds [Never Late]
Aerae – Percussive Reverie [Annulled Music]
Octoptic – Movimiento [WVWV]

