Die Groove DJ Charts mit Fraenz, Iron Curtis, Lady Tazz, Radio Slave, Sevensol und Trance Wax

Ameera Lumb

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Fraenz

Frank (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Isaiah – Latin Guitar (Late Summer Edit) [Self-released]
Alec Dienaar – Bring It Back [AKTIVV]
VSSR – Koeta [Antidote]
Isaiah – Ahh [Self-released]
The Chronics – Adrenaline Martini (Julian Muller Remix) [Selected]
Chlär & Frederic. – Good Question [Deestricted]
DJ Swisherman – Pourin Up [Deadline Records]
Slone – Indigo [Autonome Records]
Juri Heidemann – Hemero [Vault Sessions Collective]
Edvvin – Parapapaya [Potop]

Alben/Compilations:

VA 001 – Antidote [ANTIDOTE Records]
Alarico – Drops Of You [Mutual Rytm]
Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past II [Mutual Rytm]

Iron Curtis

Iron Curtis (Foto: Mareike Gleisbau)

Tracks/EPs:

Fabio Monesi – Jack The Crow [L.I.E.S]
Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert feat. Zoot Woman – Something Unique – The Remixes [Frank Music]
Genius of Time – CS70 House [Aniara]
Bw Bwi – Polyvers – [Hot Haus]
Fantastic Man – The Beach [Basic Spirit]
DJ Chrysalis – Orion’s Belt I Think (Fast Mix) [KANN]
Tom Carruthers – Enemy Detected [Non Stop Rhythm]
Frits Wentink, Malin Genie – Teardrop Renaissance [Self-released]
Fred P – Day Break EP [Shall Not Fade] (Unreleased)
Iron Curtis – Klein Bottle [Passagen Rec.]

Alben/Compilations:

Session Victim – low key, low pressure [NIGHT TIME STORIES]
Boozoo Bajou – Finistere [Piloton]
Joe Davies aka DJ Assam – Shields In Full Sunlight LP [Smallville]

Lady Tazz

Lady Tazz (Foto: Timo Gerber, Director & Stylist: Behnam Samrad, H&M: Tina Pachta, Gianluca Venerdini)

Tracks/EPs:

Åre:gone – Blow Me Away [Abstraction]
Alarico – AF 97 [Klockworks]
Michael Klein – Sirena [RSPX]
Confidential Recipe – Gimme Ya [Dance Trax]
Elisa Bee – Devotion [Hardgroove]
TWR72 – Boot (H) [Float Records]
Mark Williams – I Feel So High [ANAOH]
Tobhias Guerrero – You Re So Groovy Baby (William Arist Remix) [Ghetto Rhythm Records]
Maccari – Deep Convotulion (Blasha & Allatt Remix) [Mind Medizin Records]
GABI – Clavo (Original Mix) [Untitled Rhythms]

Alben/Compilations:

Marilyn Manson – The Golden Age of Grotesque [Nothing/Interscope]
Beyoncé – Lemonade [Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records]
Deep Dish – Goerge Is [Thrive/Positiva/EMI]

Radio Slave

Radio Slave (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Radio Slave – Wake Up (Superpitcher Remix) [Rekids]
2000 & One – Wan Moro Poku (Riva Starr Remix) [Rekids]
HUD – Sugar (DJ Deep Mix) [Rekids]
Radio Slave vs Audion – Mouth To Mouth [Rekids]
Tony Touch & Louie Vega – Apaga La Luz (David Guetta Remix / Radio Slave Edit) [Self-released]
Delano Smith – The Bassline [Upstairs Asylum]
Uncertain – Alert  [RSPX]
Soft Cell – Memorabilia (The Hacker Remix) [Vertigo]
D’Julz – Ruff [Chiwax]
Jackin Trax, Don Rimini – Ruthless Boogie [RSPX]

Alben/Compilations:

Delano Smith & Norm Talley – Straight Up No Chaser [Upstairs Asylum]
Fish Go Deep – What I Mean By Beautiful [Go Deep]
Dasha Rush – Contemplating [Raster]

Sevensol

Sevensol (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Tiago Walter – Could Be [Jisul]
Fantastic Man – Spiritual Guidance [Basic Spirit]
Credit 00 & Wolf Müller – Funk The System [Rat Life Records]
Elissa Suckdog – Igittigitt [Dog]
DJ Balduin – HIGH (Tibi Dabo Remix) (KANN)
Paige Tomlinson – Rocked It (Koko Remix) [Dansu Discs]
DJ Autopay – Trope 3 [T4T LUV NRG]
Red Pig Flower – We need space [Adam’s Bite]
Pangaea – The Slip [Hessle Audio]
Regularfantasy & Priori – Running Around (Priori’s Definitely Canadian House Remix) [Naff]

Alben/Compilations:

Joe Davis – Shields In Full Sunlight [Smallville]
Pangaea – Changing Channels [Hessle Audio]
Megalon – Collected Eps (Part 1) [Above Board Projects]

Trance Wax

Trance Wax (Foto: Rob Jones)

Tracks/EPs:

Trance Wax – Rhythm Of The Night [Armada Music]
Armin Van Buuren – Communication [Cyber]
System F – Out Of The Blue [Tsunami]
Sasha – Xpander [Deconstruction]
Atlantis – Fiji (Lange Remix) [Inferno]
Bloc Party – Banquet [Wichita]
Tiësto – Obsession [Dance Jive]
GTR – Mistral [Five AM]
York – The Awakening (Quake Remix) [Manifesto]
James Holden & Thompson – Nothing (93 Returning Mix) [Loaded]

Alben/Compilations:

Chicane – Behind The Sun [Xtravaganza]
Burial – Untrue [Hyperdub]
ATB – Movin’ Melodies [Kontor]

