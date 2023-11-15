Die Groove DJ Charts mit Fraenz, Iron Curtis, Lady Tazz, Radio Slave, Sevensol und Trance Wax

Fraenz

Frank (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Isaiah – Latin Guitar (Late Summer Edit) [Self-released]

Alec Dienaar – Bring It Back [AKTIVV]

VSSR – Koeta [Antidote]

Isaiah – Ahh [Self-released]

The Chronics – Adrenaline Martini (Julian Muller Remix) [Selected]

Chlär & Frederic. – Good Question [Deestricted]

DJ Swisherman – Pourin Up [Deadline Records]

Slone – Indigo [Autonome Records]

Juri Heidemann – Hemero [Vault Sessions Collective]

Edvvin – Parapapaya [Potop]

Alben/Compilations:

VA 001 – Antidote [ANTIDOTE Records]

Alarico – Drops Of You [Mutual Rytm]

Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past II [Mutual Rytm]

Iron Curtis

Iron Curtis (Foto: Mareike Gleisbau)

Tracks/EPs:

Fabio Monesi – Jack The Crow [L.I.E.S]

Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert feat. Zoot Woman – Something Unique – The Remixes [Frank Music]

Genius of Time – CS70 House [Aniara]

Bw Bwi – Polyvers – [Hot Haus]

Fantastic Man – The Beach [Basic Spirit]

DJ Chrysalis – Orion’s Belt I Think (Fast Mix) [KANN]

Tom Carruthers – Enemy Detected [Non Stop Rhythm]

Frits Wentink, Malin Genie – Teardrop Renaissance [Self-released]

Fred P – Day Break EP [Shall Not Fade] (Unreleased)

Iron Curtis – Klein Bottle [Passagen Rec.]

Alben/Compilations:

Session Victim – low key, low pressure [NIGHT TIME STORIES]

Boozoo Bajou – Finistere [Piloton]

Joe Davies aka DJ Assam – Shields In Full Sunlight LP [Smallville]

Lady Tazz

Lady Tazz (Foto: Timo Gerber, Director & Stylist: Behnam Samrad, H&M: Tina Pachta, Gianluca Venerdini)

Tracks/EPs:

Åre:gone – Blow Me Away [Abstraction]

Alarico – AF 97 [Klockworks]

Michael Klein – Sirena [RSPX]

Confidential Recipe – Gimme Ya [Dance Trax]

Elisa Bee – Devotion [Hardgroove]

TWR72 – Boot (H) [Float Records]

Mark Williams – I Feel So High [ANAOH]

Tobhias Guerrero – You Re So Groovy Baby (William Arist Remix) [Ghetto Rhythm Records]

Maccari – Deep Convotulion (Blasha & Allatt Remix) [Mind Medizin Records]

GABI – Clavo (Original Mix) [Untitled Rhythms]

Alben/Compilations:

Marilyn Manson – The Golden Age of Grotesque [Nothing/Interscope]

Beyoncé – Lemonade [Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records]

Deep Dish – Goerge Is [Thrive/Positiva/EMI]

Radio Slave

Radio Slave (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Radio Slave – Wake Up (Superpitcher Remix) [Rekids]

2000 & One – Wan Moro Poku (Riva Starr Remix) [Rekids]

HUD – Sugar (DJ Deep Mix) [Rekids]

Radio Slave vs Audion – Mouth To Mouth [Rekids]

Tony Touch & Louie Vega – Apaga La Luz (David Guetta Remix / Radio Slave Edit) [Self-released]

Delano Smith – The Bassline [Upstairs Asylum]

Uncertain – Alert [RSPX]

Soft Cell – Memorabilia (The Hacker Remix) [Vertigo]

D’Julz – Ruff [Chiwax]

Jackin Trax, Don Rimini – Ruthless Boogie [RSPX]

Alben/Compilations:

Delano Smith & Norm Talley – Straight Up No Chaser [Upstairs Asylum]

Fish Go Deep – What I Mean By Beautiful [Go Deep]

Dasha Rush – Contemplating [Raster]

Sevensol

Sevensol (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Tiago Walter – Could Be [Jisul]

Fantastic Man – Spiritual Guidance [Basic Spirit]

Credit 00 & Wolf Müller – Funk The System [Rat Life Records]

Elissa Suckdog – Igittigitt [Dog]

DJ Balduin – HIGH (Tibi Dabo Remix) (KANN)

Paige Tomlinson – Rocked It (Koko Remix) [Dansu Discs]

DJ Autopay – Trope 3 [T4T LUV NRG]

Red Pig Flower – We need space [Adam’s Bite]

Pangaea – The Slip [Hessle Audio]

Regularfantasy & Priori – Running Around (Priori’s Definitely Canadian House Remix) [Naff]

Alben/Compilations:

Joe Davis – Shields In Full Sunlight [Smallville]

Pangaea – Changing Channels [Hessle Audio]

Megalon – Collected Eps (Part 1) [Above Board Projects]

Trance Wax

Trance Wax (Foto: Rob Jones)

Tracks/EPs:

Trance Wax – Rhythm Of The Night [Armada Music]

Armin Van Buuren – Communication [Cyber]

System F – Out Of The Blue [Tsunami]

Sasha – Xpander [Deconstruction]

Atlantis – Fiji (Lange Remix) [Inferno]

Bloc Party – Banquet [Wichita]

Tiësto – Obsession [Dance Jive]

GTR – Mistral [Five AM]

York – The Awakening (Quake Remix) [Manifesto]

James Holden & Thompson – Nothing (93 Returning Mix) [Loaded]

Alben/Compilations:

Chicane – Behind The Sun [Xtravaganza]

Burial – Untrue [Hyperdub]

ATB – Movin’ Melodies [Kontor]