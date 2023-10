Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Alicea, DJ Swagger, Hyas, Jaymie Silk, Riviera Records und Syz

Alicea

Alicea.

Tracks/EPs:

Mython – Stalker [Out Rage Records]

Dylan Fogarty – Someday (Volpe Remix) [Disintegrated]

Efesian – Can’t be Stopped [Self Release]

Matisa – Tongue [Gudu Records]

Peryl & Rodhad – KALLAIT 05 [WS NWG]

polygonia, Popp – Onyx [Squama]

131 bpm – Anoyx [Body Language Berlin]

Elli Acula – BFF [Spandau20]

Subradeon – Keep Fighting [Subradeon Records]

Ollie Lishman, 6 Sense – HEAVY HITTAZ [Self Release]

Alben/Compilations:

Ferdinger – Second Nature [Life in Patterns]

Cyber Dystopia – Marcal [Enemy Records]

Shinedoe – Freedom Riders Various Artist Remixes [Music That Moves Amsterdam]

DJ Swagger

DJ Swagger.

Tracks/EPs:

Kasien – Do What I Like [KASIEN / Cloud X]

Steve Smith, Vital Information NYC – Mr. Pc [BFM Jazz]

Wolfacejoeyy – Company [wrldvsme]

Michael Franks – Summer In New York [Shanachie]

Aaron Frazer – Bring You A Ring [Dead Oceans]

Mac DeMarco, Ryan Paris – Simply Paradise [Mac’s Record Label]

Yes – Roundabout [Atlantic Records]

DJ Swagger – Time To Duel [Goddess Music]

Interstate, RR – Sensitive [Goddess Music]

DJ Swagger & Henry Greenleaf – Black Pegasus [Kommerz Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Henry Greenleaf – Dog Eared EP [YUKU]

Pale Jay – Bewilderment [Karma Chief Records]

Charlie Haden, Kenny Barron – Night And The City [Verve]

Hyas

Hyas, Bardouin Music.

Tracks/EPs:

Satanicpornocultshop – Hot Musique [NEJI]

Dario Zenker – Jah True [ILIAN TAPE]

Béatrice M – Crossing The Rubicon (NVST Amen Opening Edition) [152BPM] [KRAKZH]

Sage Introspeskt – WTP Dub [Self Release]

Dylan Fogarty – Hidden [Hardline]

Jafu – Duo Tone [Self Release]

Slickshoota – Hovercraft [Teklife]

Buckley – Bonkers Dub [Ec2a]

Less-O – Cabalgada [Jupiter4]

Regal86 – Protection (Intro) [Self Release]

Alben/Compilations:

Dario Zenker – Reflection [ILIAN TAPE]

Skee Mask & MJK presents: Patchworks vol.1 [Obligated Records]

VA – Bardouin VA003 [Bardouin Music]

Jaymie Silk

Jaymie Silk.

Tracks/EPs:

Logic1000 – Grown on Me [Therapy]

HAAi – Shine [K7 Music]

Jaymie Silk – I Feel U [Three Six Zero Recordings]

Sansibar – My Boom (Reptant’s Lizard Tech Mix) [Warning]

Cauxs – Two Steppa [Transition]

Kettama – Fallen Angel [Steel City Dance Discs]

Bored Lord – My Prayers [Self released]

Samet Gunal – Poolboy (Shero Remix) [Dessert Berlin]

Julian Muller – Feel Like Singing feat Sandy B [Nervous Records]

KH38- Jack It Up It´s Just Acid On My D*ck [Self Release]

Alben/Compilations:

Oak City Slums – Smoak City [Self Release]

Fireground – IT 059 – Memories [Ilian Tape]

Julian Muller – S.M.F 01 [Self Release]

Syz

Syz

Tracks/EPs:

Longeez – Less Ordinary [Hardline Sounds]

Big Kani – Frequency [Self Release]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Phowa [WAJANG]

Shoal – Gerakan [Tikita]

Riko Dan – One By One (prod. Skee Mask & MJK) [Obligated Records]

Fergus Sweetland – Nine Four [HAYES]

Eich – Bleak [Rinse FM]

Baraka – Queen (Blu:sh Remix) [Baraka]

Burna – Nightfall [Self Release]

NIKS – Riding Senses [Self Release]

Alben/Compilations:

Ayesha – Rhythm is Memor [Kindergarten]

Pangaea – Changing Channels [Hessle Audio]

Various Artists – WZY3.5 Compilation [Woozy]

Riviera Records

Rivera Records in München (Foto: Sonja Guggenberg)

Tracks/EPs:

Christian AB – Red Tears [La Nota Del Diablo]

Adi – Life at the Cookie Squad [Different Times]

Ed Davenport – Place of Connect. PT.1 [CHILDHOOD]

Charonne – Stranger than Paradise [Velvet Spirit]

Ebeats – Twilight Expanse [Cartulis Music]

Sterac – Lightworks [Reclaim Your City]

Gwenan & Camiflage – For Playful Manners [Basic Moves]

Cosmica Bandida – Lagrimas Saladas [Terra Magicas Rec.]

Dold – Kompass [Key Vinyl]

Robert Dietz – RIP To My Idea Of You [Nous’klaer Audio]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ Balduin – Concrete Mimosa [KANN]

Eli Escobar – The Beach Album [Self Release]

