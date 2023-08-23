DJ Senc

DJ Senc (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Sally C – Control [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]

Pipe Taslo – Palladium [Global North]

Jive Talk – Action Vest [Ghost Recs]

Boom Generation – Sleepwalkin’ [PROXY]

Miles – Nomad of the Universe [Sakskøbing]

Governed By Rhythm – Dynamics [Seven Hills]

Andy Kas – Checkpoint Two [System Error]

Lucia Palmerini – Dirty Melody (Trip To Paris) [Sleeve]

S.R. – Volume 2 (Side A) [SRV]

Main Phase – This That [Instinct]

Alben/Compilations:

Reformed Society – Basic Moves 19 [Basic Moves]

3.11 – Dissolve In Patience [PRS]

Mantaray – Numinous Island [Transmigration]

Emily Nash

Emiliy Nash (Foto: Amy Wheatly)



Tracks/EPs:

Emily Nash – Darkness (Ft. Charlotte Haining) [Ministry Of Sound]

Marie Davidson, Soulwax – Work It (Soulwax Remix) [Ninja Tune]

Honey Luv, Harry Romero – 365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive) (Harry Romero Remix) [Black Book Records]

Chris Lorenzo – Pump [Late Checkout]

Skrillex, Boys Noize – Fine Day Anthem [OWSLA/Boysnoize Records / Atlantic, Inc]

Guy Gerber, Albertina, Michael Bibi – Bocat (Michael Bibi Remix) [Rumors]

Loco Dice – Definition [Desolat Music Group]

Yungness & Jaminn – Backroom [Hellbent Records]

Odd Mob, Birthdayy Partyy – Underground [Tinted Records]

Andruss – Frikitona [Drop Low Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Gorgon City – Sirens [Virgin EMI Records]

Billie Eilish – Don’t Smile At Me [Darkroom/Interscope Records]

Chase & Status – No More Idols [Mercury Records Limited]

Kasper Marott

Kasper Marott (Foto: Sarah Brik)



Tracks/EPs:

Governed By Rhythm – Toltec Chants [Seven Hills]

Sam Brickel – Neo Cortex [Animalia]

PLO Man – Fig. 002 [Acting Press]

Andreas Leifeld – Le Poison [Conflict]

Oma Totem – ER 3 [Hivern Discs]

Illistines – Re Incarnated [La Escuela Moderna Discos]

Cosmic Soup Sound System – Eddie De Boing De Boing [Mineral Cuts]

S.O.N.S – 뜨겁게 (hot) [Junction Forest]

Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream]

HAN – Reflections Of The Outer Object [Mysticisms]

Alben/Compilations:

Blue Lake – Sun Arcs [Total Union]

Code Industry – Structure [Dark Entries]

Cola Ren – Hailu [AMWAV]

Kris Baha

Kris Baha (Foto: Duran Levinson)



Tracks/EPs:

Phase Fatale – Nailed To The Net [Bite]

Meshes – I Need Your Body [Seeking The Velvet]

Andi + Machino – False Passion [Mannequinn]

Cardopusher – Delusions [Evar Records]

Alen Skanner – A Million Ways [Ritmo Fatale]

Louisahhh x Maelstrom – I’m Not A Causality [RAAR]

Semantix – Whiplash [DKA]

Djedjotronic feat Rein – Smog On The Dancefloor [Italo Moderni]

Safety Trance x DJ Loser – Serpent’s Cell [Magdalena’s Apathy]

Kris Baha & Ghosts In The Machine – Flesh & Code [Power Station]

Alben/Compilations:

Zanias – Chrysalis [Fleisch Berlin]

SDH – Fake Is Real [Avant!]

Unhuman & Petra Flurr – Mala Vida [Bite]

Nathalie Seres

Nathalie Seres (Foto: Rachel Israela)



Tracks/EPs:

Anz – Clearly Rushing [Hessle Audio]

Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]

OSSX – Make Nice EP [Self-released]

Joy Orbison, Overmono, Kwengface – Freedom 2 [Kwengface LTD]

Nathaniel S – Spirits [never not now]

Head High – Break Away [Power House Records]

Nia Archives – Off Wiv Ya Headz [An Island / HIJINXX]

BBL Sound – BBS (Park End Refix) [Sneaker Social Club]

Riko – My Feeling [Self-released]

Courtesy – You’re Not Alone [Kulør]

Alben/Compilations:

Nathalie Seres – If There Is One (The Remixes) [never not now]

Gaskin – LOONEY TUNEZ VOL. 3 SUMMER ALBUM [Self-released]

VA – Club Designs [CDMUSIC]

Nyra

Nyra (Foto: Ryan Davis)



Tracks/EPs:

Hudson Mohawke – Bicstan [Warp]

Binary Digit – B4 [SUMMER TAPE]

Verraco – Our New Order [Insurgentes]

Anunaku – Venus [AD]

Cktrl – Robyn [Touching Bass]

Courtesy – You’re Not Alone feat. Erika de Casier & August Rosenbaum [Kulør]

1morning – Agent Of Love [Self-released]

Spriitzz – Where R U (Ibiza Mix) [Radiant Records]

Amor Fati – Navarone Again [Deep Cover]

Lone – Stands Tidal Waves [R&S]

Alben/Compilations:

Jason Kolàr – Modified Perspectives [Stroom]

Jex Opolis – Bad Timin’ Vol II [White Label]

VA – Planet Love Vol. 2 – Early Transmissions 1990–95 [Safe Trip]

ORKA

ORKA (Foto: neomrmedia)



Tracks/EPs:

Forest Swords – Butterfly Effect [Ninja Tune]

Zoë Mc Pherson – Lamella (Scratcha DVA Remix) [SFX]

Iceboy Violet – Black Gold (feat. Florence Sinclair) [Fixed Abode]

ORKA – Bird [Kervið]

Nia Archives – Bad Gyalz [HIJINXX/Island]

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam (HAAi Remix) [Darenote/BMG]

Supervisjón – AT TAKA LÁN [TUTL]

Minor Science – Workahol [AD 93]

Specimens – Kind of Grey [First Terrace Records]

Romy – The Sea [Young]

Alben/Compilations:

Nico Niquo – Esperanto [Orange Milk]

Specimens – Power Pain Privilege [First Terrace Records]

Rutger Hauser – Good Sleep [scatterArchive]