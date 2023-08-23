burger
Die Groove DJ–Charts mit DJ Senc, Emily Nash, Kasper Marott, Kris Baha, Nathalie Seres, Nyra und ORKA

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

DJ Senc

DJ Senc (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Sally C – Control [Big Saldo’s Chunkers]
Pipe Taslo – Palladium [Global North]
Jive Talk – Action Vest [Ghost Recs]
Boom Generation – Sleepwalkin’ [PROXY]
Miles – Nomad of the Universe [Sakskøbing]
Governed By Rhythm – Dynamics [Seven Hills]
Andy Kas – Checkpoint Two [System Error]
Lucia Palmerini – Dirty Melody (Trip To Paris) [Sleeve]
S.R. – Volume 2 (Side A) [SRV] 
Main Phase – This That [Instinct]

Alben/Compilations: 

Reformed Society – Basic Moves 19 [Basic Moves]
3.11 – Dissolve In Patience [PRS]
Mantaray – Numinous Island [Transmigration]

Emily Nash

Emiliy Nash (Foto: Amy Wheatly)


Tracks/EPs:

Emily Nash – Darkness (Ft. Charlotte Haining) [Ministry Of Sound]
Marie Davidson, Soulwax – Work It (Soulwax Remix) [Ninja Tune]
Honey Luv, Harry Romero – 365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive) (Harry Romero Remix) [Black Book Records] 
Chris Lorenzo – Pump [Late Checkout]
Skrillex, Boys Noize – Fine Day Anthem [OWSLA/Boysnoize Records / Atlantic, Inc]
Guy Gerber, Albertina, Michael Bibi – Bocat (Michael Bibi Remix) [Rumors]
Loco Dice – Definition [Desolat Music Group]
Yungness & Jaminn – Backroom [Hellbent Records]
Odd Mob, Birthdayy Partyy – Underground [Tinted Records]
Andruss – Frikitona [Drop Low Records]

Alben/Compilations: 

Gorgon City – Sirens [Virgin EMI Records] 
Billie Eilish – Don’t Smile At Me [Darkroom/Interscope Records] 
Chase & Status – No More Idols [Mercury Records Limited]

Kasper Marott

Kasper Marott (Foto: Sarah Brik)


Tracks/EPs:

Governed By Rhythm – Toltec Chants [Seven Hills]
Sam Brickel – Neo Cortex [Animalia]
PLO Man – Fig. 002 [Acting Press] 
Andreas Leifeld – Le Poison [Conflict] 
Oma Totem – ER 3 [Hivern Discs]
Illistines – Re Incarnated [La Escuela Moderna Discos] 
Cosmic Soup Sound System – Eddie De Boing De Boing [Mineral Cuts]
S.O.N.S – 뜨겁게 (hot) [Junction Forest]
Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream] 
HAN – Reflections Of The Outer Object [Mysticisms]

Alben/Compilations: 

Blue Lake – Sun Arcs [Total Union]
Code Industry – Structure [Dark Entries]
Cola Ren – Hailu [AMWAV]

Kris Baha

Kris Baha (Foto: Duran Levinson)


Tracks/EPs:

Phase Fatale – Nailed To The Net [Bite]
Meshes – I Need Your Body [Seeking The Velvet]
Andi + Machino – False Passion [Mannequinn]
Cardopusher –  Delusions [Evar Records]
Alen Skanner – A Million Ways [Ritmo Fatale]
Louisahhh x Maelstrom – I’m Not A Causality [RAAR]
Semantix – Whiplash [DKA]
Djedjotronic feat Rein – Smog On The Dancefloor [Italo Moderni]
Safety Trance x DJ Loser – Serpent’s Cell [Magdalena’s Apathy]
Kris Baha & Ghosts In The Machine – Flesh & Code [Power Station]

Alben/Compilations: 

Zanias – Chrysalis [Fleisch Berlin]
SDH – Fake Is Real [Avant!]
Unhuman & Petra Flurr – Mala Vida [Bite]

Nathalie Seres

Nathalie Seres (Foto: Rachel Israela)


Tracks/EPs:

Anz – Clearly Rushing [Hessle Audio]
Pangaea – Installation [Hessle Audio]
OSSX – Make Nice EP [Self-released]
Joy Orbison, Overmono, Kwengface – Freedom 2 [Kwengface LTD] 
Nathaniel S – Spirits [never not now] 
Head High – Break Away [Power House Records]
Nia Archives – Off Wiv Ya Headz [An Island / HIJINXX]
BBL Sound – BBS (Park End Refix) [Sneaker Social Club]
Riko – My Feeling [Self-released]
Courtesy – You’re Not Alone [Kulør]

Alben/Compilations:

Nathalie Seres – If There Is One (The Remixes) [never not now]
Gaskin – LOONEY TUNEZ VOL. 3 SUMMER ALBUM [Self-released]
VA – Club Designs [CDMUSIC]

Nyra

Nyra (Foto: Ryan Davis)


Tracks/EPs:

Hudson Mohawke – Bicstan [Warp]
Binary Digit – B4 [SUMMER TAPE]
Verraco – Our New Order [Insurgentes]
Anunaku – Venus [AD] 
Cktrl – Robyn [Touching Bass]
Courtesy – You’re Not Alone feat. Erika de Casier & August Rosenbaum [Kulør]
1morning – Agent Of Love [Self-released]
Spriitzz – Where R U (Ibiza Mix) [Radiant Records]
Amor Fati – Navarone Again [Deep Cover]
Lone – Stands Tidal Waves [R&S]

Alben/Compilations: 

Jason Kolàr – Modified Perspectives [Stroom]
Jex Opolis – Bad Timin’ Vol II [White Label]
VA – Planet Love Vol. 2 – Early Transmissions 1990–95 [Safe Trip]

ORKA

ORKA (Foto: neomrmedia)


Tracks/EPs:

Forest Swords – Butterfly Effect [Ninja Tune]
Zoë Mc Pherson – Lamella (Scratcha DVA Remix) [SFX]
Iceboy Violet – Black Gold (feat. Florence Sinclair) [Fixed Abode]
ORKA – Bird [Kervið]
Nia Archives – Bad Gyalz [HIJINXX/Island]
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam (HAAi Remix) [Darenote/BMG]
Supervisjón – AT TAKA LÁN [TUTL]
Minor Science – Workahol [AD 93]
Specimens – Kind of Grey [First Terrace Records]
Romy – The Sea [Young]

Alben/Compilations: 

Nico Niquo – Esperanto [Orange Milk]
Specimens – Power Pain Privilege [First Terrace Records]
Rutger Hauser – Good Sleep [scatterArchive]

