Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Fred P, Gregor Tresher, Machine Woman, Molly, NVST und Schwefelgelb

Fred P

Fred P (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs/Tracks:

Jerome Sydenham – CODA [Ibadan Sound]

Fred P – Deeper Meaning [Shall Not Fade]

Dego – Warp 7 [2000BLACK]

Steffi – Agent Of Change [Candy Mountain]

Kyle Hall – Alignment [Forget The Clock]

Fred P – In The Flow [Private Society]

Delfonic – Bring On The Music [Night Shift Spain]

Joaquin Joe Clausell – Subtle Light (Take Two) [Sacred Rhythms]

Fred P – Wonderful & New [Private Society]

Dana Run – The Spirit [Smallville Germany]

LPs:

Ron Trent presents WARM – What Do The Stars Say To You [Night Time Stories]

Robert Owens – Naked PT.1 [Musical Directions]

Fred P – Abstract Soul [Private Society]

Gregor Tresher

Gregor Tresher (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Paul Ritch – Infectious [Revolt]

B.Riley – In Through The Outdoor (Deraout Remix) [Cmd Cntrl]

Laurent Garnier – Liebe Grüße Aus Cucuron [Code3 QR]

Marcel Dettmann – Batteries Not Included [Dekmantel]

Dense & Pika – Shank [Uncage]

Axones – Narcosis [Alleanza]

Heiko Laux – Procrastinator [Kanzleramt]

Per Hammar – Returnation [Dirty Hands]

Sama – Tripping Over Wires [Maximalist Minimalist]

Gregor Tresher – Quiet Distortion (Bart Skils Remix) [Break New Soil]

LPs:

Paul Ritch – Substance [Revolt]

Marcel Dettmann – Fear Of Programming [Dekmantel]

Pig+Dan & Gregor Tresher – Soulcatcher [Truesoul]

Machine Woman

Machine Woman (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Buena Tarde – E N [Take Away Jazz Records]

Anna Kost – Let Me Be [Hotflush]

Tom Jarmey / Ocean Stirs – Pressure [Another Place]

LSMarley – Rite [self release]

ROMsets – Lagg [Take Away Jazz Records]

Surgeons Girl – Ash To Soil [Lapsus Records]

Tiro! – Bailando con Mis Hombres [Roses Are Red]

Dr Mystery – Modern Love [Left, Right & Centre]

Korea Town Acid – Cast Pearls Before Swine [URBNET]

Stella Explorer – Kill It Before It Dies [YEAR0001]

LPs:

Sijya – Young Hate [Accidental Records]

Actress – Dummy Corporation [Ninja Tune]

E-Saggila – Blaze [Northern Electronics]

Molly

Molly (Foto: Charlotte Yonga)

EPs/Tracks:

Calibre – Has to Happen [Signature]

Ben Kaczor – Tramuntana [Dial Rec]

Simoncino – All My Soul [Skylax]

Philipp Priebe – Schimmer [Stolar]

Molly – Palm Tree Right [Km4.5d]

A Guy Called Gerald – At The Mambo [Velocity Press]

Mark Ambrose – Dream Mode [Curated By Time]

Biosphere – Monju-1 [Biophon]

Move D & DMan – All You Can Beat [Smallville]

Jozef K & Tin Man – Perfectly Symmetrical Acid (Evigt Mörker Remix) [Sungate]

LPs:

Lord Of The Isles – Night Of The Endless Beyond [ESP Institute]

Ben Kaczor – Petrovo Uho [Dial Rec]

Fred P – Signs & Wonders [Private Society]

NVST

NVST (Foto: Jurre Nieuwenhuis)

EPs/Tracks:

Dalle Béton – Les Aléas Du Vin Nat [Krakzh]

GiGi FM – 22 Tear Drops [Bambe]

IC-RED – GOODFUN [South of North]

Phil In A Maze – Share The Snare [Self-released]

Yozzy – Metro City Bay Area [Tresor]

Flore – The Switcher [Polaar]

Emma DJ & Toma Kami – Julia Bashmore [Youth]

Xades – Holding Back [Kommerz Records]

Cassius Select – Where Your Money At (Remix) [Self-released]

Nina Archives – Forbbiden Feelingz [Self-released]

LPs:

Puce Mary – Stuck [Self-released]

Lostsoundbytes – Parallel Intrusion [Big Science]

Zohar – Object [Self-released]

Schwefelgelb

Schwefelgelb (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

ANNĒ – 1990 [Soma Records]

Sanna Mun – Excavation [Modwerks]

Schwefelgelb – Whirlpool-Gedanken [n-PLEX]

Michael Klein – In My Own Eyes [Second State]

Curious Knees aka Tafkamp – NL-D1U-22-01001 [Tar Hallow]

RLGN & Locked Club – 2040 [Don’t]

USAW – Solinga [OECUS]

Jacobworld – Division [Emerald]

Oxygeno – Thirty Against One [Lost Verses]

Audio Units – Phaiden Island [PHTM]

LPs:

AgainstMe – Synopsis [Subsist]

Sedvs – Paradise Lost [Bare Hands Records]

Rotor Militia – Acoustic Movements [Polar Vortex]