Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Benjamin Damage, Kia, O-Wells, Mascha, Solid Blake und Virginia

Nathanael Stute

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022
Benjamin Damage

Benjamin Damage (Foto: Presse)
Benjamin Damage (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Chlär – Dance Instructor [NIX]
Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]
ASEC – Flies on Meat [ASEC]
Biri – Point Zero [Figure]
Surgeons Girl – Grass Labyrinth [Livity Sound]
Al Wootton – Artefacts [Trule]
Giant Swan – Fantasy Food [Keck]
Tensal – The Dark Welcome [ARTS]
Aquarian – Mutations II: Delicious Intent [Dekmantel]
Altinbas x Cirkle – Time in Motion [SK11]

LPs:

JakoJako – Metamorphose [BIGAMO MUSIK]
DJ Stingray 313 – Aqua Team (Reissue) [Micron Audio]
Stanislav Tolkachev – It Will Be Too Late Then [Kril Music]

Kia

Kia (Foto: Presse)
Kia (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Kaspiann – Taming Submarines [Vala]
Konduku – Rosenmeer [Patterns of Perception]
Downstairs J – Mana 4000 [Suzi]
HOMI – SmallBisnes [Patterns of Perception]
Al Wootton – Temple Ball [Trule]
Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphinome [Ara]
Priori presents RED – Front the Swallow (Tris Remix) [NAFF]
Watching Airplanes – Drop by Drop [Banlieue Records]
Zara – Pirr [Pure Space]
Syz – Burner FM [Banoffee Pies Records]

LPs:

Velv.93 – Vollsma [Velv]
Angel Wash – Under Silver Colour [Felt Sense Records]
Billus – Shifting Sands [Animalia]

O-Wells

O-Wells (Foto: Pauline Schey)
O-Wells (Foto: Pauline Schey)

EPs/Tracks:

Guillermo Lucena – Mi Corazon [Ozelot Ltd.]
Various Artists – No Pare, Sigue Sigue [TraTraTrax]
Otik – Crystal Clear / Rainbow Rhythm [!K7 Records]
Pearson Sound – Red Sky [Hessle Audio]
O-Wells – Five Suns [a.r.t.less]
Atrice – Backrooms [Ilian Tape]
Hajj – Drag Me Into the Void [YOUTH]
Nick Léon – Xtasis [TraTraTrax]
Robert Hood – Underestimated [M-Plant]
41ISSA & O-Wells – BKM [Live From Earth Klub]

LPs:

Zopelar – Charme [Tartelet Records]
Ludwig A.F. – Air [Exo Recordings]
Ulla – Foam [3XL]

Mascha

Mascha (Foto: Presse)
Mascha (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Introversion – Memories [ARTS]
Kr!z – Atlantis [Token]
Sanna Mun – Chiaroscuro [Katabasis]
Rotwang – Autumn Textures [Xelima Records]
Chontane – Sitka [Mutual Rytm]
Jon Hester – Blinker [Rekids]
Roaming Men – Modularz 68 – Astra Beta (Modularz)
Deniro – MPC Tracks 4 [Self Reflektion]
UVB – Love Beyond the Sword [Mord]
Groof – Staca [Trauma Collective]

LPs:

Caterina Barbieri – Spirit Exit [light-years]
Yan Cook – XXX LP [ARTS]
Various Artists – Staktic, b.mod, Stephen Disario, Nobel Cortex, Jack Fresia, FORUM, Ben Reymann, Ebass [Modular Side]

Solid Blake

Solid Blake (Foto: Fede Reyes & Rachel Israela)
Solid Blake (Foto: Fede Reyes & Rachel Israela)

EPs/Tracks:

Jabes – Body Said No [Timedance]
JLZ – Área 4 [International Chrome]
Loka – Energy Work (Anyanwu) [Micron Audio]
Adam & Steve – My Life [Adam & Steve]
Protect Ryan – DJ Weddings & Receptions [GutterFunk]
Interstellar Funk & Loradeniz – Lurking Orange [Artificial Dance]
Toma Kami & Sene – Abel Dans [Man Band]
Sister Zo – Jump In (Freak Shift) [3024]
Spray – Ratenplan [Craigie Knowes]
Tristan Arp x Kellen303 – Suspension of Disbelief [Unknown Untitled]

LPs:

Rroxymore – Perpetual Now [Smalltown Supersound]
V/A – It’s Not A Bug, It’s A Feature [Fever AM]
DJ Stingray 313 – Aqua Team (Reissue) [Micron Audio]

Virginia

Virginia (Foto: Stephan Redel)
Virginia (Foto: Stephan Redel)

EPs/Tracks:

Shcuro – Signs Of Unsettlement [Klakson]
Tom Carruthers – Programmed World [L.I.E.S]
The Melting Point Vol. 4 [Dame Music]
Böhm – Solar Cycle [Dolly]
Josh Caffe – Do You Want To Take Me Home (Steffi x Virginia Remix) [Phantasy Sound]
Dave Angel – Original Man [Something Happening Somewhere]
Head High + Virginia – Blind [Head High]
Marco Passarani – The Dot and the Circle [Klakson]
Leon De Winter – Apollo Jazz [Mint Condition]
Kosh – Square One [Convergence]

LPs:

Steffi – The Red Hunter [Candy Mountain]
Headrush – Full FX [L.I.E.S]
Decius – Ferte Linteum mix [Decius]

