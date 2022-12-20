Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Benjamin Damage, Kia, O-Wells, Mascha, Solid Blake und Virginia

- Advertisement -

Benjamin Damage

Benjamin Damage (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Chlär – Dance Instructor [NIX]

Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]

ASEC – Flies on Meat [ASEC]

Biri – Point Zero [Figure]

Surgeons Girl – Grass Labyrinth [Livity Sound]

Al Wootton – Artefacts [Trule]

Giant Swan – Fantasy Food [Keck]

Tensal – The Dark Welcome [ARTS]

Aquarian – Mutations II: Delicious Intent [Dekmantel]

Altinbas x Cirkle – Time in Motion [SK11]

LPs:

JakoJako – Metamorphose [BIGAMO MUSIK]

DJ Stingray 313 – Aqua Team (Reissue) [Micron Audio]

Stanislav Tolkachev – It Will Be Too Late Then [Kril Music]

Kia

Kia (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Kaspiann – Taming Submarines [Vala]

Konduku – Rosenmeer [Patterns of Perception]

Downstairs J – Mana 4000 [Suzi]

HOMI – SmallBisnes [Patterns of Perception]

Al Wootton – Temple Ball [Trule]

Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphinome [Ara]

Priori presents RED – Front the Swallow (Tris Remix) [NAFF]

Watching Airplanes – Drop by Drop [Banlieue Records]

Zara – Pirr [Pure Space]

Syz – Burner FM [Banoffee Pies Records]

LPs:

Velv.93 – Vollsma [Velv]

Angel Wash – Under Silver Colour [Felt Sense Records]

Billus – Shifting Sands [Animalia]

O-Wells

O-Wells (Foto: Pauline Schey)

EPs/Tracks:

Guillermo Lucena – Mi Corazon [Ozelot Ltd.]

Various Artists – No Pare, Sigue Sigue [TraTraTrax]

Otik – Crystal Clear / Rainbow Rhythm [!K7 Records]

Pearson Sound – Red Sky [Hessle Audio]

O-Wells – Five Suns [a.r.t.less]

Atrice – Backrooms [Ilian Tape]

Hajj – Drag Me Into the Void [YOUTH]

Nick Léon – Xtasis [TraTraTrax]

Robert Hood – Underestimated [M-Plant]

41ISSA & O-Wells – BKM [Live From Earth Klub]

LPs:

Zopelar – Charme [Tartelet Records]

Ludwig A.F. – Air [Exo Recordings]

Ulla – Foam [3XL]

Mascha

Mascha (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Introversion – Memories [ARTS]

Kr!z – Atlantis [Token]

Sanna Mun – Chiaroscuro [Katabasis]

Rotwang – Autumn Textures [Xelima Records]

Chontane – Sitka [Mutual Rytm]

Jon Hester – Blinker [Rekids]

Roaming Men – Modularz 68 – Astra Beta (Modularz)

Deniro – MPC Tracks 4 [Self Reflektion]

UVB – Love Beyond the Sword [Mord]

Groof – Staca [Trauma Collective]

LPs:

Caterina Barbieri – Spirit Exit [light-years]

Yan Cook – XXX LP [ARTS]

Various Artists – Staktic, b.mod, Stephen Disario, Nobel Cortex, Jack Fresia, FORUM, Ben Reymann, Ebass [Modular Side]

Solid Blake

Solid Blake (Foto: Fede Reyes & Rachel Israela)

EPs/Tracks:

Jabes – Body Said No [Timedance]

JLZ – Área 4 [International Chrome]

Loka – Energy Work (Anyanwu) [Micron Audio]

Adam & Steve – My Life [Adam & Steve]

Protect Ryan – DJ Weddings & Receptions [GutterFunk]

Interstellar Funk & Loradeniz – Lurking Orange [Artificial Dance]

Toma Kami & Sene – Abel Dans [Man Band]

Sister Zo – Jump In (Freak Shift) [3024]

Spray – Ratenplan [Craigie Knowes]

Tristan Arp x Kellen303 – Suspension of Disbelief [Unknown Untitled]

LPs:

Rroxymore – Perpetual Now [Smalltown Supersound]

V/A – It’s Not A Bug, It’s A Feature [Fever AM]

DJ Stingray 313 – Aqua Team (Reissue) [Micron Audio]

Virginia

Virginia (Foto: Stephan Redel)

EPs/Tracks:

Shcuro – Signs Of Unsettlement [Klakson]

Tom Carruthers – Programmed World [L.I.E.S]

The Melting Point Vol. 4 [Dame Music]

Böhm – Solar Cycle [Dolly]

Josh Caffe – Do You Want To Take Me Home (Steffi x Virginia Remix) [Phantasy Sound]

Dave Angel – Original Man [Something Happening Somewhere]

Head High + Virginia – Blind [Head High]

Marco Passarani – The Dot and the Circle [Klakson]

Leon De Winter – Apollo Jazz [Mint Condition]

Kosh – Square One [Convergence]

LPs:

Steffi – The Red Hunter [Candy Mountain]

Headrush – Full FX [L.I.E.S]

Decius – Ferte Linteum mix [Decius]