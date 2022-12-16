Die Groove DJ-Charts mit David Elimelech, Elisa Bee, Poly Chain, Radio Slave, Red Rack’em und Sassy J

David Elimelech
EPs/Tracks:
Yvonne Turner – Just Us (EP) [Strong Enough]
Abacus – The Lower End Theory [NDATL Muzik]
Mike Lindup – Time To Let Go (Louie Vega Remix) [Vega Records]
Jordan Zawideh – Ce Es Music [No Label]
Stasis – From A Failing Light [De:tuned]
Forbidden Overture – Turned On! [Dark Entries]
VA – Tracks From The Dungeon Vol 2 [L.A. Club Resource]
Mano De Fuego – UR Presenta Mano De Fuego [Underground Resistance]
Garrett David – Live, Live [Mate]
Musclecars – Street Dreams (Deluxe) [Toucan Sounds]
Dasco – Powerful Woman [Shall Not Fade]
LPs:
Ron Trent presents Warm – What Do The Stars Say To You [Night Time Stories]
Hieroglyphic Being – The Shittest Sounds U Don’t Ever Want 2 Hear With Spiritual Name Titles 2 Prove How Deep I Am [Mathematics Recordings]
Tom Carruthers – Programmed World [L.I.E.S. Records]
Elisa Bee
EPs/Tracks:
Nocow – Kali [p-ertönen]
Locked Club – Smog Izdevatsya [System 108]
Rolando – Assignment Funk [R3 Roland Rocha Records]
Lauren Flax – Sweat (Techno Mix) [Super Rhythm Trax]
Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Pondus [Symbolism]
ANNĒ – Rosette [HardGroove]
Truncate – Work Ya Ass (Manao & Elektor Remix) [Truncate]
Marcal – Infectious [Mind Medizin Records]
Matrefakt – Done By Design [Attitudes To Life]
Zisko – Hearth to the Groove [Bipolar Disorder Records]
LPs:
Lefto presents ‘The Beauty Is Inside’ [BBE Music]
Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo [Loma Vista Recordings]
Duval Timothy – Meeting With a Judas Tree [Carrying Colour]
Poly Chain
EPs/Tracks:
fjaartaf – My Dream Is Clipping Again [4UA]
Yanamaste – Eminence Grise [Khidi]
Ben Pest – Amirite [Mechatronica]
Union of Trident – Padaye Raketa [Progressive Future]
V.A. – Yhdessä [Savy Records]
Blush Response & Unhuman – Behelit [Liber Null]
Raavel – INSECT REPLICANT [Juicy Gang]
Koloah feat. Туча – Воїн [Self Released]
DJ Praxiz – Лиловый Шар [Orbitraxx]
Reptant – The Clique’s Clack [Trust]
LPs:
Gabor Lazar – Boundary Object [Planet Mu]
Xades – Shaded [Kommerz Records]
Volodymyr Gnatenko – Rainalice [Kalahary Oyster Cult]
Radio Slave
EPs/Tracks:
Mark Broom – Late Night Rave Muncher [RSPX]
Radio Slave – Don’t You Know [Rekids]
Dave Angel – Glide [Rekids]
Slam – My Body [RSPX]
Radio Slave – F__K EM [RSPX]
Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke [L.I.E.S]
Star B – Love Will Remain The Same [Rekids]
Daniel Wang – DSDN [Paloma]
Kusp – Oxytocin (Radio Slave Remix) [Suara]
Omar S & Troi Alexis – Can’t Explain [FXHE]
LPs:
Galcher Lustwerk – 100% Galcher [Ghostly]
Jay Sound – Home [Jay Sound]
Wajeed – Memoirs Of Hi Tech Jazz [Tresor]
Red Rack’em
EPs/Tracks:
Piers Kirwan – See U Standin [Boogie Cafe]
Paranoid London with Mutado Pitando – Suck A Dick (Vocal) [Paranoid London Recordings]
Art Of Tones VS Chatobaron – La Chatte Au Baron [Frappe]
Seven Davis Jr – Wendy Lisa [Secret Angels Records]
Mosca – Foot Clan [Rent]
Void Complet – Picture This [Unreleased]
Sam Redmore feat. Sanity MC – One More Time (Red Rack’em Remix) [Jalapeno Records]
Soul Designer – The Soul Is Back (Underground Resistance Remix) [Third Ear]
Summer Walker – Me (Leonce Refix) [Bandcamp]
Red Rack’em – Jury (Wonky Version) [Unreleased]
LPs:
Italo Brutalo – Heartware [Bungalo Disco]
Zeitgeist Freedom Exchange – Sci-Fi Directions [Kryptox]
Run Logan Run – Nature Will Take Care Of You [Worm Discs]
Sassy J
EPs/Tracks:
Liv.e – Wild Animals [In Real Life Music]
Nom-Ra – Orbital Chant [Deepblak]
GB – Yamaheaters EP [Technoindigenous Studies]
Brassfoot – Leven [Apron]
Theo Parrish – Cleo’s Theme [Sound Signature]
Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke (Raw Mix) [L.I.E.S]
DJ Stingray 313 – Star Chart [Micron Audio]
K15 – Ritual III [Esencia]
RTSAK – Give It Up (Original) [Cachette]
Wishlist – R357 [AN1MA]
LPs:
dego – Love Was Never Your Goal [2000Black]
Hieroglyphic Being – There Is No Acid In This House [Soul Jazz Records]
Grupo Um – Starting Point [Far Out]