burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit David Elimelech, Elisa Bee, Poly Chain, Radio Slave, Red Rack’em und Sassy J

Nathanael Stute

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022
- Advertisement -

David Elimelech

David Elimelech (Foto: Susan Eline)
David Elimelech (Foto: Susan Eline)

EPs/Tracks:

Yvonne Turner – Just Us (EP) [Strong Enough]
Abacus – The Lower End Theory [NDATL Muzik]
Mike Lindup – Time To Let Go (Louie Vega Remix) [Vega Records]
Jordan Zawideh – Ce Es Music [No Label]
Stasis – From A Failing Light [De:tuned]
Forbidden Overture – Turned On! [Dark Entries]
VA – Tracks From The Dungeon Vol 2 [L.A. Club Resource]
Mano De Fuego – UR Presenta Mano De Fuego [Underground Resistance]
Garrett David – Live, Live [Mate]
Musclecars – Street Dreams (Deluxe) [Toucan Sounds]
Dasco – Powerful Woman [Shall Not Fade]

LPs:

Ron Trent presents Warm – What Do The Stars Say To You [Night Time Stories]
Hieroglyphic Being – The Shittest Sounds U Don’t Ever Want 2 Hear With Spiritual Name Titles 2 Prove How Deep I Am [Mathematics Recordings]
Tom Carruthers – Programmed World [L.I.E.S. Records]

Elisa Bee

Elisa Bee (Foto: Presse)
Elisa Bee (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Nocow – Kali [p-ertönen]
Locked Club – Smog Izdevatsya [System 108]
Rolando – Assignment Funk [R3 Roland Rocha Records]
Lauren Flax – Sweat (Techno Mix) [Super Rhythm Trax]
Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Pondus [Symbolism]
ANNĒ – Rosette [HardGroove]
Truncate – Work Ya Ass (Manao & Elektor Remix) [Truncate]
Marcal – Infectious [Mind Medizin Records]
Matrefakt – Done By Design [Attitudes To Life]
Zisko – Hearth to the Groove [Bipolar Disorder Records]

LPs:

Lefto presents ‘The Beauty Is Inside’ [BBE Music]
Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo [Loma Vista Recordings]
Duval Timothy – Meeting With a Judas Tree [Carrying Colour]

Poly Chain

Poly Chain (Foto: Presse)
Poly Chain (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

fjaartaf – My Dream Is Clipping Again [4UA]
Yanamaste – Eminence Grise [Khidi]
Ben Pest – Amirite [Mechatronica]
Union of Trident – Padaye Raketa [Progressive Future]
V.A. – Yhdessä [Savy Records]
Blush Response & Unhuman – Behelit [Liber Null]
Raavel – INSECT REPLICANT [Juicy Gang]
Koloah feat. Туча – Воїн [Self Released]
DJ Praxiz – Лиловый Шар [Orbitraxx]
Reptant – The Clique’s Clack [Trust]

LPs:

Gabor Lazar – Boundary Object [Planet Mu]
Xades – Shaded [Kommerz Records]
Volodymyr Gnatenko – Rainalice [Kalahary Oyster Cult]

Radio Slave

Radio Slave (Foto: Presse)
Radio Slave (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Mark Broom – Late Night Rave Muncher [RSPX]
Radio Slave – Don’t You Know [Rekids]
Dave Angel – Glide [Rekids]
Slam – My Body [RSPX]
Radio Slave – F__K EM [RSPX]
Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke [L.I.E.S]
Star B – Love Will Remain The Same [Rekids]
Daniel Wang – DSDN [Paloma]
Kusp – Oxytocin (Radio Slave Remix) [Suara]
Omar S & Troi Alexis – Can’t Explain [FXHE]

LPs:

Galcher Lustwerk – 100% Galcher [Ghostly]
Jay Sound – Home [Jay Sound]
Wajeed – Memoirs Of Hi Tech Jazz [Tresor]

Red Rack’em

Red Rack'em (Foto: Sean Delahay)
Red Rack’em (Foto: Sean Delahay)

EPs/Tracks:

Piers Kirwan – See U Standin [Boogie Cafe]
Paranoid London with Mutado Pitando – Suck A Dick (Vocal) [Paranoid London Recordings]
Art Of Tones VS Chatobaron – La Chatte Au Baron [Frappe]
Seven Davis Jr – Wendy Lisa [Secret Angels Records]
Mosca – Foot Clan [Rent]
Void Complet – Picture This [Unreleased]
Sam Redmore feat. Sanity MC – One More Time (Red Rack’em Remix) [Jalapeno Records]
Soul Designer – The Soul Is Back (Underground Resistance Remix) [Third Ear]
Summer Walker – Me (Leonce Refix) [Bandcamp]
Red Rack’em – Jury (Wonky Version) [Unreleased]

LPs:

Italo Brutalo – Heartware [Bungalo Disco]
Zeitgeist Freedom Exchange – Sci-Fi Directions [Kryptox]
Run Logan Run – Nature Will Take Care Of You [Worm Discs]

Sassy J

Sassy J (Foto: Privat)
Sassy J (Foto: Privat)

EPs/Tracks:

Liv.e – Wild Animals [In Real Life Music]
Nom-Ra – Orbital Chant [Deepblak]
GB – Yamaheaters EP [Technoindigenous Studies]
Brassfoot – Leven [Apron]
Theo Parrish – Cleo’s Theme [Sound Signature]
Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke (Raw Mix) [L.I.E.S]
DJ Stingray 313 – Star Chart [Micron Audio]
K15 – Ritual III [Esencia]
RTSAK – Give It Up (Original) [Cachette]
Wishlist – R357 [AN1MA]

LPs:

dego – Love Was Never Your Goal [2000Black]
Hieroglyphic Being – There Is No Acid In This House [Soul Jazz Records]
Grupo Um – Starting Point [Far Out]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

DJ Pierre: Charts From The Past (November/Dezember 2002)

DJ Pierre wurde im Kassel der 1990er groß und spielte sich bald durch die weite Technoszene. 2002 listete er seine Monatsfavoriten auf.
Wencke Riede -

Features

[REWIND 2022]: Techno-Mode: Wieso wir alle gleich aussehen

Exklusiv
In der Technoszene geht es längst nicht mehr um individuellen Ausdruck und gemeinsames Feiern, sondern um Kommerz und Konformismus.

[REWIND22]: Cultural Appropriation: Drake und Beyoncé werden House-Musik nicht retten

Exklusiv
Groove+ Tragen Popstars wie Beyoncé und Drake zur Popularität von House bei oder handelt es sich bei ihrer Sound-Entlehnung um Pseudo-Aneignung?

Manuel Göttschings „E2-E4”: Tanz’ die Sphärenharmonien

Feature
Wir führen in das Album ein, mit dem Manuel Göttsching elektronische Musik und Clubkultur bis heute prägt.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto