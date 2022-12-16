Die Groove DJ-Charts mit David Elimelech, Elisa Bee, Poly Chain, Radio Slave, Red Rack’em und Sassy J

- Advertisement -

David Elimelech

David Elimelech (Foto: Susan Eline)

EPs/Tracks:

Yvonne Turner – Just Us (EP) [Strong Enough]

Abacus – The Lower End Theory [NDATL Muzik]

Mike Lindup – Time To Let Go (Louie Vega Remix) [Vega Records]

Jordan Zawideh – Ce Es Music [No Label]

Stasis – From A Failing Light [De:tuned]

Forbidden Overture – Turned On! [Dark Entries]

VA – Tracks From The Dungeon Vol 2 [L.A. Club Resource]

Mano De Fuego – UR Presenta Mano De Fuego [Underground Resistance]

Garrett David – Live, Live [Mate]

Musclecars – Street Dreams (Deluxe) [Toucan Sounds]

Dasco – Powerful Woman [Shall Not Fade]

LPs:

Ron Trent presents Warm – What Do The Stars Say To You [Night Time Stories]

Hieroglyphic Being – The Shittest Sounds U Don’t Ever Want 2 Hear With Spiritual Name Titles 2 Prove How Deep I Am [Mathematics Recordings]

Tom Carruthers – Programmed World [L.I.E.S. Records]

Elisa Bee

Elisa Bee (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Nocow – Kali [p-ertönen]

Locked Club – Smog Izdevatsya [System 108]

Rolando – Assignment Funk [R3 Roland Rocha Records]

Lauren Flax – Sweat (Techno Mix) [Super Rhythm Trax]

Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell – Pondus [Symbolism]

ANNĒ – Rosette [HardGroove]

Truncate – Work Ya Ass (Manao & Elektor Remix) [Truncate]

Marcal – Infectious [Mind Medizin Records]

Matrefakt – Done By Design [Attitudes To Life]

Zisko – Hearth to the Groove [Bipolar Disorder Records]

LPs:

Lefto presents ‘The Beauty Is Inside’ [BBE Music]

Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo [Loma Vista Recordings]

Duval Timothy – Meeting With a Judas Tree [Carrying Colour]

Poly Chain

Poly Chain (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

fjaartaf – My Dream Is Clipping Again [4UA]

Yanamaste – Eminence Grise [Khidi]

Ben Pest – Amirite [Mechatronica]

Union of Trident – Padaye Raketa [Progressive Future]

V.A. – Yhdessä [Savy Records]

Blush Response & Unhuman – Behelit [Liber Null]

Raavel – INSECT REPLICANT [Juicy Gang]

Koloah feat. Туча – Воїн [Self Released]

DJ Praxiz – Лиловый Шар [Orbitraxx]

Reptant – The Clique’s Clack [Trust]

LPs:

Gabor Lazar – Boundary Object [Planet Mu]

Xades – Shaded [Kommerz Records]

Volodymyr Gnatenko – Rainalice [Kalahary Oyster Cult]

Radio Slave

Radio Slave (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Mark Broom – Late Night Rave Muncher [RSPX]

Radio Slave – Don’t You Know [Rekids]

Dave Angel – Glide [Rekids]

Slam – My Body [RSPX]

Radio Slave – F__K EM [RSPX]

Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke [L.I.E.S]

Star B – Love Will Remain The Same [Rekids]

Daniel Wang – DSDN [Paloma]

Kusp – Oxytocin (Radio Slave Remix) [Suara]

Omar S & Troi Alexis – Can’t Explain [FXHE]

LPs:

Galcher Lustwerk – 100% Galcher [Ghostly]

Jay Sound – Home [Jay Sound]

Wajeed – Memoirs Of Hi Tech Jazz [Tresor]

Red Rack’em

Red Rack’em (Foto: Sean Delahay)

EPs/Tracks:

Piers Kirwan – See U Standin [Boogie Cafe]

Paranoid London with Mutado Pitando – Suck A Dick (Vocal) [Paranoid London Recordings]

Art Of Tones VS Chatobaron – La Chatte Au Baron [Frappe]

Seven Davis Jr – Wendy Lisa [Secret Angels Records]

Mosca – Foot Clan [Rent]

Void Complet – Picture This [Unreleased]

Sam Redmore feat. Sanity MC – One More Time (Red Rack’em Remix) [Jalapeno Records]

Soul Designer – The Soul Is Back (Underground Resistance Remix) [Third Ear]

Summer Walker – Me (Leonce Refix) [Bandcamp]

Red Rack’em – Jury (Wonky Version) [Unreleased]

LPs:

Italo Brutalo – Heartware [Bungalo Disco]

Zeitgeist Freedom Exchange – Sci-Fi Directions [Kryptox]

Run Logan Run – Nature Will Take Care Of You [Worm Discs]

Sassy J

Sassy J (Foto: Privat)

EPs/Tracks:

Liv.e – Wild Animals [In Real Life Music]

Nom-Ra – Orbital Chant [Deepblak]

GB – Yamaheaters EP [Technoindigenous Studies]

Brassfoot – Leven [Apron]

Theo Parrish – Cleo’s Theme [Sound Signature]

Ron Morelli – Gun Smoke (Raw Mix) [L.I.E.S]

DJ Stingray 313 – Star Chart [Micron Audio]

K15 – Ritual III [Esencia]

RTSAK – Give It Up (Original) [Cachette]

Wishlist – R357 [AN1MA]

LPs:

dego – Love Was Never Your Goal [2000Black]

Hieroglyphic Being – There Is No Acid In This House [Soul Jazz Records]

Grupo Um – Starting Point [Far Out]