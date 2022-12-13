burger
Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ben Sims, Chontane, DJ Normal 4, DJ Jus-Ed, Paula Koski und Younger Than Me

Nathanael Stute

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022
Ben Sims

Ben Sims (Foto: Marie Staggat)
Ben Sims (Foto: Marie Staggat)

EPs/Tracks:

Alarico – La Vaca Vega [Neighbourhood]
Jeroen Search – Backchannel [Eternal Friction]
Inox Traxx – A Mystery Inspired Her [Symbolism]
Marcel Dettmann feat. Ryan Elliot – Water [Dekmantel]
Rebecca Delle Piane – Tool 3 [Symbolism]
Unknown Swing Sessions – A1 [Neighbourhood]
Mark Broom – Nothing To Do [Hardgroove]
Ben Sims – Wipe Out [Illegal Alien]
Marco Bruno – Stepback [Hardgroove]
The Hayden Andre Project – Tribal Life (Mark Broom Edit) [Strobe]

LPs:

Nuron / Fugue – Dat Tapes 1993-1994 [De:Tuned]
Marcel Dettmann – Fear of Programming [Dekmantel]
Jeroen Search – The Cosmic Time [Prophet]

Chontane

Chontane (Foto: Voltage Agency)
Chontane (Foto: Voltage Agency)

EPs/Tracks:

Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]
Chontane – Sycamore [Mutual Rytm]
Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past II [Mutual Rytm]
Rosati – The Alarm [Be As One]
ANNĒ – 1990 [SOMA]
Fadi Mohem – Mohem 001 [MOHEM]
Franz Jäger – Polished Cavern Groove [MALöR]
Invexis – Odysee [Mutual Rytm]
Drexciya – Hydro Doorways [Tresor 129]
Deetron pres. Soulmate – Tribe One [Ilian Tape]

LPs:

Sedvs – Paradise Lost [Bare Hands]
Vril & Rødhåd – Out Of Place Artefacts II [WSNWG]
VA – Artificial Intelligence [Warp]

DJ Normal 4

DJ Normal 4 (Foto: DJ Normal 4)
DJ Normal 4 (Foto: DJ Normal 4)

EPs/Tracks:

K.O.P. 32 – Pluie Rouge EP [Mana Abundance]
Trancesetters Of Westphalia – Pulse Of The Trees EP [Junction Forest]
Younger Than Me – WAR1206 [Warning]
Tadan, V2 – Mora Door EP [area127]
MIJU x MKDSL – Metatron [headroom rec.]
Maara – Fancy Feast EP [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Shjva – Untitled [Brutaż]
Dave Angel – Original Man [Something Happening, Somewhere]
Slacker – Damage To Be Undone [Soft Raw]
Paramida – Moonrise VII [Love On The Rocks]

LPs:

LSW – Mir Tut Alles Weh [candomblé]
VA – Cauldron Cooking Compilation [Mana Abundance]
Noda & Wolfers – Tascam Space Season [Nightwind Records]

DJ Jus-Ed

DJ Jus-Ed (Foto: Presse)
DJ Jus-Ed (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Jus-Ed – NO HEAT [Underground Quality]
Jkriv & Peter Matson – Bigtime [ALMA]
Glenn Underground – Changes (GU’s Personal Sax Mix) [Strictly Jaz Unit Muzic]
N’Dambi – Can’t Change Me (Ron Trent Remix) [R2 Records]
DJ Jauche – February 1989 [Flaneurecordings]
Orlando Voorn – Vertigo [Deeptrax Records]
Simon Hinter – Helena [Freerange Records]
Jon Hester – Haze [Redkids]
Son Of Sound – Go Get Yours [District 30 Records]
Fouk – Kill Frenzy [Heist Recordings]

LPs:

Fish Go Deep – This Bit of Earth [Go Deep]
José Roberto Trio – José Roberto Trio [Far Out Recordings]
Machillado – Beardsley Place [Machira]

Paula Koski

Paula Koski (Foto: Terese Bygg)
Paula Koski (Foto: Terese Bygg)

EPs/Tracks:

NO! – Blmstry [No!]
Dxrvo – 27 004 [Luminal Rec]
Sanna Mun – Initiation [Modwerks]
Altinbas & Cirkle – Time In Motion [SK Eleven]
Decoder – Kanavugal [Float Records]
Decka – Tar 9 [Tar Hallow]
Hurdslenk – Zones [Out Of Place]
David Mijatovic – Differential [Secession]
Sigvard – Bionic Outlaws [Revolt]
Mary Yuzovskaya – Cosy [Kvalia]

LPs:

Translate – Vanishing Figures [Semantica]
Drexciya – Harnessed The Storm [Tresor]
Jeroen Search – The Cosmic Time [Prophet]

Younger Than Me

Younger Than Me (Foto: Presse)
Younger Than Me (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Younger Than Me – War1206 [Warning]
Amniote x Ute – Fundraiser Compilation Vol. I [Amniote X Ute]
Babylon X – Truckupidööm [Tofistock]
Anderson – Sunbeam [Haŵs]
Evelyn – Entry Plug [Maison Fauna]
Drummy – Double Stop [Kindergarten Record]
FEAR-E – Horns Crew Go Wild [Das Booty]
Maruwa – Liquid Night [X-Kalay]
VA – No Digging After Midnight [Virtual Forest Records]
Rumu – Wightman Wibble EP [Scuffed Recordings]

LPs:

Dreamcastmoe – Sound Is Like Water [Ghostly International]
Loyle Carner – Hugo [Universal Music Operations Limited]
Taylor Deupree & Marcus Fischer – Februarys [Dauw]

