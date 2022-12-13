Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ben Sims, Chontane, DJ Normal 4, DJ Jus-Ed, Paula Koski und Younger Than Me

- Advertisement -

Ben Sims

EPs/Tracks:

Alarico – La Vaca Vega [Neighbourhood]

Jeroen Search – Backchannel [Eternal Friction]

Inox Traxx – A Mystery Inspired Her [Symbolism]

Marcel Dettmann feat. Ryan Elliot – Water [Dekmantel]

Rebecca Delle Piane – Tool 3 [Symbolism]

Unknown Swing Sessions – A1 [Neighbourhood]

Mark Broom – Nothing To Do [Hardgroove]

Ben Sims – Wipe Out [Illegal Alien]

Marco Bruno – Stepback [Hardgroove]

The Hayden Andre Project – Tribal Life (Mark Broom Edit) [Strobe]

LPs:

Nuron / Fugue – Dat Tapes 1993-1994 [De:Tuned]

Marcel Dettmann – Fear of Programming [Dekmantel]

Jeroen Search – The Cosmic Time [Prophet]

Chontane

EPs/Tracks:

Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]

Chontane – Sycamore [Mutual Rytm]

Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past II [Mutual Rytm]

Rosati – The Alarm [Be As One]

ANNĒ – 1990 [SOMA]

Fadi Mohem – Mohem 001 [MOHEM]

Franz Jäger – Polished Cavern Groove [MALöR]

Invexis – Odysee [Mutual Rytm]

Drexciya – Hydro Doorways [Tresor 129]

Deetron pres. Soulmate – Tribe One [Ilian Tape]

LPs:

Sedvs – Paradise Lost [Bare Hands]

Vril & Rødhåd – Out Of Place Artefacts II [WSNWG]

VA – Artificial Intelligence [Warp]

DJ Normal 4

EPs/Tracks:

K.O.P. 32 – Pluie Rouge EP [Mana Abundance]

Trancesetters Of Westphalia – Pulse Of The Trees EP [Junction Forest]

Younger Than Me – WAR1206 [Warning]

Tadan, V2 – Mora Door EP [area127]

MIJU x MKDSL – Metatron [headroom rec.]

Maara – Fancy Feast EP [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Shjva – Untitled [Brutaż]

Dave Angel – Original Man [Something Happening, Somewhere]

Slacker – Damage To Be Undone [Soft Raw]

Paramida – Moonrise VII [Love On The Rocks]

LPs:

LSW – Mir Tut Alles Weh [candomblé]

VA – Cauldron Cooking Compilation [Mana Abundance]

Noda & Wolfers – Tascam Space Season [Nightwind Records]

DJ Jus-Ed

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Jus-Ed – NO HEAT [Underground Quality]

Jkriv & Peter Matson – Bigtime [ALMA]

Glenn Underground – Changes (GU’s Personal Sax Mix) [Strictly Jaz Unit Muzic]

N’Dambi – Can’t Change Me (Ron Trent Remix) [R2 Records]

DJ Jauche – February 1989 [Flaneurecordings]

Orlando Voorn – Vertigo [Deeptrax Records]

Simon Hinter – Helena [Freerange Records]

Jon Hester – Haze [Redkids]

Son Of Sound – Go Get Yours [District 30 Records]

Fouk – Kill Frenzy [Heist Recordings]

LPs:

Fish Go Deep – This Bit of Earth [Go Deep]

José Roberto Trio – José Roberto Trio [Far Out Recordings]

Machillado – Beardsley Place [Machira]

Paula Koski

EPs/Tracks:

NO! – Blmstry [No!]

Dxrvo – 27 004 [Luminal Rec]

Sanna Mun – Initiation [Modwerks]

Altinbas & Cirkle – Time In Motion [SK Eleven]

Decoder – Kanavugal [Float Records]

Decka – Tar 9 [Tar Hallow]

Hurdslenk – Zones [Out Of Place]

David Mijatovic – Differential [Secession]

Sigvard – Bionic Outlaws [Revolt]

Mary Yuzovskaya – Cosy [Kvalia]

LPs:

Translate – Vanishing Figures [Semantica]

Drexciya – Harnessed The Storm [Tresor]

Younger Than Me

EPs/Tracks:

Younger Than Me – War1206 [Warning]

Amniote x Ute – Fundraiser Compilation Vol. I [Amniote X Ute]

Babylon X – Truckupidööm [Tofistock]

Anderson – Sunbeam [Haŵs]

Evelyn – Entry Plug [Maison Fauna]

Drummy – Double Stop [Kindergarten Record]

FEAR-E – Horns Crew Go Wild [Das Booty]

Maruwa – Liquid Night [X-Kalay]

VA – No Digging After Midnight [Virtual Forest Records]

Rumu – Wightman Wibble EP [Scuffed Recordings]

LPs:

Dreamcastmoe – Sound Is Like Water [Ghostly International]

Loyle Carner – Hugo [Universal Music Operations Limited]

Taylor Deupree & Marcus Fischer – Februarys [Dauw]