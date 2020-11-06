Liebe Leser*innen,

vielleicht ist es einigen von Euch schon aufgefallen: Groove gibt es inzwischen seit rund einem halben Jahr ausschließlich online. Wir möchten uns daher bei euch für das Vertrauen bedanken, das Ihr uns in Form Eures Abos entgegenbringt.

Vielleicht ist Euch aber auch aufgefallen, dass es gar nicht so einfach ist, auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben was die Clubkultur und unsere Features angeht. Wir können uns nicht auf die undurchsichtigen Algorithmen von Facebook und Co. verlassen, wenn es darum geht unseren Journalismus an Euch, unsere Leser*innen, zu verteilen.

Daher bringen wir unsere Features und die wichtigsten Nachrichten der Szene jetzt auf direkterem Wege zu Euch: mit einem monatlichen Newsletter.

Ihr bekommt mit dem Groove-Newsletter an jedem Mittwoch eine Zusammenfassung der Artikel im Abo-Bereich und der wichtigsten News direkt in euer E-Mail-Postfach.

Viele Grüße aus Berlin,

Laura Aha, Max Fritz, Raoul Kranz, Alexis Waltz