Anastasia Kristensen (Kopenhagen)

EPs:

  1. Alloy Sea – Petrichor (FEVER AM)
  2. Sansibar – Game Over (Avoidance)
  3. B FROM E – You’re a Star (Buddhahood)
  4. Nandele – FF EP (Cotch International)
  5. Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
  6. Razzler Man – Swahili, Stolen Colleciton Vol.2 (Super Kitchen)
  7. Plush Managements Inc – Magic Plush (Plush Records)
  8. iota – PS004 (Pure Space Records)
  9. Billie Jo – Ne Plus Ultra EP (Unitas Multiplex)
  10. MS-DOS – CD / DIR (MS-DOS)

LPs:

  1. V/A – Rewire & Acquire, presented by Anastasia Kristensen
  2. TYGAPAW – Run 2 U (Naafi)
  3. DJ KICKS – Avalon Emerson (!K7 Music)

Monoloc (Berlin)

EPs:

  1. Blitzkrieg Baby – Cannibal Commando (Ancient Method RMX) (Aufnahme + Wiedergabe)
  2. MRD – 10 days (AUTO)
  3. Randomer – Fat purple figs (Headstrong)
  4. YA – Rise of Azshara (Voxnox rec)
  5. Viper Diva – En Y (Saika)
  6. Hypnoskull – Damals (Infidel Bodies)
  7. James Bong – Rate (Float Rec)
  8. VC-118A – Crunch (Delsin)
  9. In Verruf – Zerfall (R-Label Group)
  10. Matt French – Die Rakete (Tora Tora Tora)

LPs:

  1. Black Kolor – Awakening (Hands)
  2. Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion)
  3. Rhys Fulber- Ostalgia (Sonic Groove)

The Drifter (Dublin / Berlin)

EPs:

  1. Calibre – Planet Hearth (Signature)
  2. AKSK – Special Times & Places (Running Back)
  3. Al Pagoda – Black (Bigamo)
  4. Gayana – Last Song (Lipelis Remix) (Huntleys & Palmers)
  5. Damian Lazarus – Mountain (Tornado Wallace Remix) (Crosstown Rebels)
  6. Dornbirn78 – Love Bomb (Boys’ Shorts Remix) (Codek Records)
  7. Pye Corner Audio – Resist (John Talabot Remix) (Lapsus Records)
  8. Mother Of Mars – Space Without A Shadow (Ran$om Note)
  9. Cosmo Vitelli – Tisja (I’m a Cliche)
  10. Leafar Legov – Fade (Giegling)

LPs:

  1. AKSK – Things We Do (Running Back)
  2. Al Pagoda – Lucky Veil (Bigamo)
  3. Calibre – Planet Hearth (Signature)

Vaal (London)

EPs:

  1. 404 Guild – Morning Mist (Vaal Remix) (Dirty Hit)
  2. Austra – Risk it (Haai remix) (Domino)
  3. 404 Guild – Paradise drive (Dirty Hit)
  4. Daniel Avery – Infinite future (Phantasy Sound)
  5. Underworld – STAR
  6. Brian Eno, Roger Eno – Ultramarine (Deutsche Grammophon)
  7. Autechre – F7 (Mute)
  8. Vaal – 4th Gen Smart Phone (Pale Blue Dot)
  9. Pye Corner Audio – Weather the storm (Lapsus Records)
  10. 404 Guild – Peanuts (Dirty Hit)

LPs:

  1. Maenad Veyl – Reassessment (Veyl)
  2. Daniel Avery – Love + Light (Phantasy Sound)
  3. These New Puritans – The Cut (Infectious Music)

Public Possession (München)

EPs:

  1. DJ Deep – Vaincre (Childhood) 
  2. Gacha Bakradze – Western Arrogance (Die Orakel)
  3. DJ City – Your Love (Public Possession)
  4. Nice Girl – Whistling Thorn (Public Possession)
  5. De Ambassade – Standhouden (Knekelhuis)
  6. Slow Glass – A Million Pieces (LOOD)
  7. E-Unity – Duo Road (Temet)
  8. Ruth Poiss – Untitled (Wake Dream)
  9. BIRTHDAY – Powerhouse (Public Possession)
  10. Various Artists – Kommerz Season 1 Anti-Virus (Kommerz) 

LPs:

  1. L.F.T. – Blood in the Grass (Osàre! Editions)
  2. Various Artists – Chill Pill Volume II Compilation (Public Possession)
  3. Zenker Brothers – Cosmic Transmission (Ilian Tape)