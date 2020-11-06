Anastasia Kristensen (Kopenhagen)
EPs:
- Alloy Sea – Petrichor (FEVER AM)
- Sansibar – Game Over (Avoidance)
- B FROM E – You’re a Star (Buddhahood)
- Nandele – FF EP (Cotch International)
- Roza Terenzi – Stylish Tantrum (Step Ball Chain)
- Razzler Man – Swahili, Stolen Colleciton Vol.2 (Super Kitchen)
- Plush Managements Inc – Magic Plush (Plush Records)
- iota – PS004 (Pure Space Records)
- Billie Jo – Ne Plus Ultra EP (Unitas Multiplex)
- MS-DOS – CD / DIR (MS-DOS)
LPs:
- V/A – Rewire & Acquire, presented by Anastasia Kristensen
- TYGAPAW – Run 2 U (Naafi)
- DJ KICKS – Avalon Emerson (!K7 Music)
Monoloc (Berlin)
EPs:
- Blitzkrieg Baby – Cannibal Commando (Ancient Method RMX) (Aufnahme + Wiedergabe)
- MRD – 10 days (AUTO)
- Randomer – Fat purple figs (Headstrong)
- YA – Rise of Azshara (Voxnox rec)
- Viper Diva – En Y (Saika)
- Hypnoskull – Damals (Infidel Bodies)
- James Bong – Rate (Float Rec)
- VC-118A – Crunch (Delsin)
- In Verruf – Zerfall (R-Label Group)
- Matt French – Die Rakete (Tora Tora Tora)
LPs:
- Black Kolor – Awakening (Hands)
- Hadone – And Then You Were None (Taapion)
- Rhys Fulber- Ostalgia (Sonic Groove)
The Drifter (Dublin / Berlin)
EPs:
- Calibre – Planet Hearth (Signature)
- AKSK – Special Times & Places (Running Back)
- Al Pagoda – Black (Bigamo)
- Gayana – Last Song (Lipelis Remix) (Huntleys & Palmers)
- Damian Lazarus – Mountain (Tornado Wallace Remix) (Crosstown Rebels)
- Dornbirn78 – Love Bomb (Boys’ Shorts Remix) (Codek Records)
- Pye Corner Audio – Resist (John Talabot Remix) (Lapsus Records)
- Mother Of Mars – Space Without A Shadow (Ran$om Note)
- Cosmo Vitelli – Tisja (I’m a Cliche)
- Leafar Legov – Fade (Giegling)
LPs:
- AKSK – Things We Do (Running Back)
- Al Pagoda – Lucky Veil (Bigamo)
- Calibre – Planet Hearth (Signature)
Vaal (London)
EPs:
- 404 Guild – Morning Mist (Vaal Remix) (Dirty Hit)
- Austra – Risk it (Haai remix) (Domino)
- 404 Guild – Paradise drive (Dirty Hit)
- Daniel Avery – Infinite future (Phantasy Sound)
- Underworld – STAR
- Brian Eno, Roger Eno – Ultramarine (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Autechre – F7 (Mute)
- Vaal – 4th Gen Smart Phone (Pale Blue Dot)
- Pye Corner Audio – Weather the storm (Lapsus Records)
- 404 Guild – Peanuts (Dirty Hit)
LPs:
- Maenad Veyl – Reassessment (Veyl)
- Daniel Avery – Love + Light (Phantasy Sound)
- These New Puritans – The Cut (Infectious Music)
Public Possession (München)
EPs:
- DJ Deep – Vaincre (Childhood)
- Gacha Bakradze – Western Arrogance (Die Orakel)
- DJ City – Your Love (Public Possession)
- Nice Girl – Whistling Thorn (Public Possession)
- De Ambassade – Standhouden (Knekelhuis)
- Slow Glass – A Million Pieces (LOOD)
- E-Unity – Duo Road (Temet)
- Ruth Poiss – Untitled (Wake Dream)
- BIRTHDAY – Powerhouse (Public Possession)
- Various Artists – Kommerz Season 1 Anti-Virus (Kommerz)
LPs:
- L.F.T. – Blood in the Grass (Osàre! Editions)
- Various Artists – Chill Pill Volume II Compilation (Public Possession)
- Zenker Brothers – Cosmic Transmission (Ilian Tape)