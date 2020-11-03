Jennifer Touch (Berlin)
EPs:
- Lives of Angles – Red Suit (Dark Entries)
- Darf Vektor – Time Space Rhythm and Bass (M.U.S.A)
- The Actor – Picture 210 (demo) (Dark Entries)
- Portray Heads – 浮遊体 (Minimal Wave)
- Jakuzi – Koca bir saçmalık (City Slang)
- Jennifer Touch – Flatlands (FatCat Records)
- wisteria – Never Waved (Detriti Records)
- Interviews – Hi Boi (Bitterfeld)
- Mufti – Moonstruck (Her Majestys Ship)
- Richenel – I Won’t Bite (Music from Memory)
LPs:
- Lives Of Angels – Elevator to Eden (Dark Entries)
- Various Artists – Raval Rave Breakers Pt. 2 (M.U.S.A)
- Interviews – Bitterfeld#06 (Bitterfeld)
Neu Verboten (Zürich / Berlin)
EPs:
- Speaker Music – Amerikkka’s Bay (ft. Maia Sanaa) (Speaker Music)
- Marlene Stark – Just Change it (Lustpoderosa)
- Amygdala – Indefinable Bonds (Self Released)
- Steve Marie – Devil Inside (PHLX001)
- Hermeth – Strictly Acid (Brainwaves)
- Parco Palaz – Sword (Akoya Circles)
- Lumpex- Smieszki (Gentrified Underground)
- Tagliabue – Mistica (Lustpoderosa)
- R Epee & Grauzone – E-Bear (ILG003X)
- Lila Tequila – Comprame Eso (New World Dysorder)
LPs:
- DJ WEB – Living Ions In Death Bodys (Libertine Records/ Traditions)
- Les Points, Gentrified Underground, Infoline – La Luna Sotto II Ponte (Infoline 003)
- Noemi Buchi – Tap 02 (Light Of Other Days)
Phara (Brüssel)
EPs:
- Eric Fetcher – Krell Lab pt.I (Key Vinyl)
- Border One – Radon (Token)
- Philipp Gorbachev – Kolokol Remixes (PG TU)
- Divide – Geostorm (Mindtrip)
- Various – Marc04 (Demarcation)
- Bam Bam – Where’s Your Child (Back To LIfe)
- Im Kellar – Free Entrance EP (Moustache)
- Setaoc Mass – Neo Noir (SK Eleven)
- Inigo Kennedy – Arcadian Falls (Voltage Imprint)
- Phara – The Great Attractor EP (Soma)
LPs:
- Roman Flügel – Tracks On Delivery (Sister Midnight)
- Legowelt – Unconditional Contours (OUS023)
- Various Artists – Techniques. A Techno-Pop Selection from the USA: 1982 – 1990
Que Sakamoto (Tokyo)
EPs:
- Que Sakamoto+NT-Madakimaranai (Siamese Twins)
- Mogambo – कोबरा (Cobra) (Benedikt Frey Remix) (Siamese Twins)
- Bss – Bredius 1998 (Hivern Discs)
- Die Orangen – Zwel (Smagghe&Cross Remix) (Malka Tuti)
- Odd List – Vacation (The Trilogy Tapes)
- LOUH – I Am The Moonchild (Les Points)
- Flegon – Double Play (khidja Remix) (Ransom Note)
- Identified Patient – Never Deposit (Dekmantel)
- PBR Streetgang – Zoot Module Johnny Aux Remix) (Kurtz Records)
- S.M.,Sacha Mambo – Les Forces Du Desordre (Macadam Mambo)
LPs:
- Eddie Ladoire and Pierre Bastien – Phantoms (UJNSQ)
- EP 4 – Found Tapes (Telegraph)
- Haruomi Hosono – Philharmony (¥・E・N)
Red Axes (Tel Aviv)
EPs:
- Sam Brickel, Jack Brickel – Resurgence (Animalia)
- Jon Jones – Warrandyte Bridge Reno Southern (Exposure Records)
- Polito – Hornet’s Web (Butter Sessions)
- Maruwa – Ultraworld (Goddezz)
- Bliss Inc. – Hacking The Planet (Sansibar Remix) (Radiant Love)
- The God Squad – Floored (RE) (THANK YOU)
- Nick Mackrory – No answer (colona-records)
- The Vendetta Suite – Shut Up Ya Doors Dub (Nocturne)
- Gel Set – This Is Between (2MR)
- Schaltkreis Wassermann – Nonstop (Benedikt Frey Remix) (Hyper music)
LPs:
- IDMEMO – A Future Of Nostalgia (Above Board)
- Ixna – Knotpop (Concentric Circles)
- Vanessa Worm – Vanessa 77 (opimo music)