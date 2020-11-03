Jennifer Touch (Berlin)

Jennifer Touch (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Lives of Angles – Red Suit (Dark Entries)
  2. Darf Vektor – Time Space Rhythm and Bass (M.U.S.A)
  3. The Actor – Picture 210 (demo) (Dark Entries)
  4. Portray Heads – 浮遊体 (Minimal Wave)
  5. Jakuzi – Koca bir saçmalık (City Slang)
  6. Jennifer Touch – Flatlands (FatCat Records)
  7. wisteria – Never Waved (Detriti Records)
  8. Interviews – Hi Boi (Bitterfeld)
  9. Mufti – Moonstruck (Her Majestys Ship)
  10. Richenel – I Won’t Bite (Music from Memory)

LPs:

  1. Lives Of Angels – Elevator to Eden (Dark Entries)
  2. Various Artists – Raval Rave Breakers Pt. 2 (M.U.S.A)
  3. Interviews – Bitterfeld#06 (Bitterfeld)

Neu Verboten (Zürich / Berlin)

Neu Verboten (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Speaker Music – Amerikkka’s Bay (ft. Maia Sanaa) (Speaker Music)
  2. Marlene Stark – Just Change it (Lustpoderosa)
  3. Amygdala – Indefinable Bonds (Self Released)
  4. Steve Marie – Devil Inside (PHLX001)
  5. Hermeth – Strictly Acid (Brainwaves)
  6. Parco Palaz – Sword (Akoya Circles)
  7. Lumpex- Smieszki (Gentrified Underground)
  8. Tagliabue – Mistica (Lustpoderosa)
  9. R Epee & Grauzone – E-Bear (ILG003X)
  10. Lila Tequila – Comprame Eso (New World Dysorder)

LPs:

  1. DJ WEB – Living Ions In Death Bodys (Libertine Records/ Traditions)
  2. Les Points, Gentrified Underground, Infoline – La Luna Sotto II Ponte (Infoline 003)
  3. Noemi Buchi –  Tap 02 (Light Of Other Days)

Phara (Brüssel)

Phara (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Eric Fetcher – Krell Lab pt.I  (Key Vinyl)
  2. Border One – Radon (Token)
  3. Philipp Gorbachev – Kolokol Remixes (PG TU) 
  4. Divide – Geostorm (Mindtrip)   
  5. Various – Marc04 (Demarcation)
  6. Bam Bam – Where’s Your Child (Back To LIfe)
  7. Im Kellar – Free Entrance EP (Moustache)
  8. Setaoc Mass – Neo Noir (SK Eleven)
  9. Inigo Kennedy – Arcadian Falls (Voltage Imprint)
  10. Phara – The Great Attractor EP (Soma)

LPs:

  1. Roman Flügel – Tracks On Delivery (Sister Midnight)
  2. Legowelt – Unconditional Contours (OUS023)
  3. Various Artists – Techniques. A Techno-Pop Selection from the USA: 1982 – 1990

Que Sakamoto (Tokyo) 

Que Sakamoto (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Que Sakamoto+NT-Madakimaranai (Siamese Twins)
  2. Mogambo – कोबरा (Cobra) (Benedikt Frey Remix) (Siamese Twins)
  3. Bss – Bredius 1998 (Hivern Discs)
  4. Die Orangen – Zwel (Smagghe&Cross Remix) (Malka Tuti)
  5. Odd List – Vacation (The Trilogy Tapes)
  6. LOUH – I Am The Moonchild (Les Points)
  7. Flegon – Double Play (khidja Remix) (Ransom Note)
  8. Identified Patient – Never Deposit (Dekmantel)
  9. PBR Streetgang – Zoot Module Johnny Aux Remix) (Kurtz Records)
  10. S.M.,Sacha Mambo – Les Forces Du Desordre (Macadam Mambo)

LPs:

  1. Eddie Ladoire and Pierre Bastien – Phantoms (UJNSQ)
  2. EP 4 – Found Tapes (Telegraph)
  3. Haruomi Hosono – Philharmony (¥・E・N)

Red Axes (Tel Aviv)

Red Axes (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Sam Brickel, Jack Brickel – Resurgence (Animalia)
  2. Jon Jones  – Warrandyte Bridge Reno Southern (Exposure Records)
  3. Polito – Hornet’s Web (Butter Sessions)
  4. Maruwa – Ultraworld (Goddezz)
  5. Bliss Inc. – Hacking The Planet (Sansibar Remix) (Radiant Love)
  6. The God Squad – Floored (RE) (THANK YOU)
  7. Nick Mackrory – No answer (colona-records)
  8. The Vendetta Suite – Shut Up Ya Doors Dub (Nocturne)
  9. Gel Set – This Is Between (2MR)
  10. Schaltkreis Wassermann – Nonstop (Benedikt Frey Remix) (Hyper music)

LPs:

  1. IDMEMO – A Future Of Nostalgia (Above Board)
  2. Ixna – Knotpop (Concentric Circles)
  3. Vanessa Worm – Vanessa 77 (opimo music)