Foto: Yonathan Baraki (Catz ´N Dogz)
Grzegorz Demianczuk and Wojciech Taranczuk teamed up in 2007. Ever since then, they have not only left their imprint on the European House scene with their productions and sets as Catz ´N Dogz, but have also released a slew of international hit records through their own Pets Recordings label. With the new, 16 track compilation Friends of PETS featuring contributions by The Analog Roland Orchestra, Jacek Sienkiewicz, Adam Port & Jennifer Touch amongst others on the horizon, the two Poles select the ten records that have shaped the
10. Black Loops – Blomst
This is actually from one of the most recent Pet’s releases. We’ve been following Black Loops for a long time, super talented and friends of our berlin hair dresser. We were lucky enough to receive an excellent EP, featuring this track and released it together with a beautiful video.
9. Thorsteinsson – I Don’t Care
We listen to a lot of music when we travel and I remember that I was listening all the time to one EP from Thorsteinsson that I’d got as a promo from somewhere. After about half year of listening to it we decided to send him an email to ask if he had some music that we could potentially release. We received a demo and loved it so much that we agreed to release a full LP on Pets. He embodies the true meaning of an artist, such an amazing talent. The remixes by Cab Drivers, Geeeman and Ashworth are also great.
8. HNNY – Brasilian Sound
HNNY’s productions are always special. He uses the most perfect samples in his music, he’s a great selector of music and his mixes are mind-blowing. The whole EP is like a short story. This has been one of the best-selling records on Pets.
7. Axel Boman – It Starts With The Stomach
Axel Boman is one of our dearest friends. We love his productions and DJ sets and we’re very proud to have this track on the label. We were playing it a lot and I don’t think we will ever stop. It’s amazing.
6. Thomas Schumacher – Hush (Catz ´N Dogz 2013 Remix)
We were having dinner before a DJ gig in Germany with Thomas Schumacher and we were discussing some oldschool Techno tracks with him and of course our stories about his older project Elektrochemie LK, which we know from VIVA Zwei. Thomas told us he still had the samples on his DAT and we made the edit in the studio, which went on to become a big hit.
5. Maribou State & Pedestrian – Mask
We met Maribou State & Pedestrian somewhere in London at a gig. After receiving the demo from their manager we fell in love with this song. We always try to mix the genres on Pets, because we don’t want to be known as one-genre label. There is just too much good music. The song was played a lot on the radio and has an amazing video.
4. Martin Dawson – Think About It (Maceo Plex Remix)
One of our dearest friends from Berlin, Martin Dawson. He was one of the most talented producers we know and just an amazing person. Very warm and ultra friendly. Unfortunately Martin passed away but his great music stays with us forever. This remix from Maceo Plex is another track has been played by many.
3. KiNK – Fantasia
We’ve known Strahil a very long time and have always admired his live sets and technical studio skills. We loved „Fantasia“ and it also connected with us on another level, because one of our favourite tunes from Poland’s Communist era was also called „Fantasia“. KiNK’s „Fantasia“ has been one of the most successful records for the label and played by pretty much every DJ across all genres.
2. Viadrina – Better (Arto Mwambe Remix)
Unfortunately Viadrina doesn’t exist anymore. We met the guys in Poland and helped them release some music outside the local scene. The original demo we received was very nice, but it was the remix from Arto Mwambe that really blew us away. Was and still is a huge track. Evergreen.
1. Eats Everything – Entrance Song
This was the track that not only introduced the world to Eats Everything, but also took Pets Recordings to the next level. It was initially sent to us by our friend Jessica (J. Phlip). She told us that a friend of hers was making music and could we give it s listen. On first listen were a little unsure, but then we played it our at a gig in Barcelona and it just blew the roof of the club. People were going crazy and we knew then that it was going to be a big one. Definitely the biggest record on the label to date.