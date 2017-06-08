1. Eats Everything – Entrance Song

This was the track that not only introduced the world to Eats Everything, but also took Pets Recordings to the next level. It was initially sent to us by our friend Jessica (J. Phlip). She told us that a friend of hers was making music and could we give it s listen. On first listen were a little unsure, but then we played it our at a gig in Barcelona and it just blew the roof of the club. People were going crazy and we knew then that it was going to be a big one. Definitely the biggest record on the label to date.