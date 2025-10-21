Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Cringey, DJ Spit, DJ Sun, Erik Jabari, Nastia Reigel und VILLA

DJ Cringey

DJ Cringey (Foto: Alma Leandra)

EPs

RADAR – VOID [Powertrance]

Ueberrest – R009 [44 Label Group]

Fenrick – Bounce Driver [Carouse]

Bae Blade – Power Play EP [Hot Haus / Unknown to the Unknown]

Somewhen – 44009 [44 Label Group]

Dr. G – Plan A [Tribe]

N00M1 – Rockin‘ [Techno Germany Records]

Mha Iri – Come With Me EP [Why Don’t You Dance?]

BIXBITA – Got Me Dancing [Selected (Berlin)]

Portex – Trust [SLASH]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Vol. 5 [Polyamor Berlin]

VA – ONES and ZEROS [OAZ]

VA – SESHVA02 [SESH]

DJ Spit

DJ Spit (Foto: Kane Holz)

EPs

Muskila – Jah Nam [Yuku]

SIM & Siu Mata – U See B [Wajang]

Pol Desmond – Baua [Ecco Records]

Tsepo & Ineffekt – Something Bubbly / There You Go [Self-released]

Main Phase & Talons – First Touch Archives 001 [Self-released]

Tribal Life – 140 RIDDIMS 4 U V.3 [Self-released]

Identified Patient – Reset [Dekmantel]

badsista – Cuteboyz [Self-released]

Sobolik – Heavy Eyes [Clasico Records]

DJ Spit & Mathis Ruffing – Playmakers EP [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

VA – TD10 [Timedance]

Night Tapes – portals//polarities [Nettwerk]

DJ Sun

DJ Sun (Foto: Alizée Quinche)

EPs

SVNX – Beneath It All [Otium Records]

Ikari – When It’s Over [NIX]

Ribé & Roll Dann – Klockworks35 [Klockworks]

Fergus Sweetland – Fergus Sweetland [Hayes]

Bidoben – Places We Become EP [Clergy]

Funkhaus – ätom.01 [ätom]

Ottagone – Ottagone.03 [Ottagone]

Terminus & Justyn Nell – Computer Mechanics [New Rhythmic]

Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]

Yaleesa Hall x Malin Genie – Lucas [Will & Ink]

Alben/Compilations

Jeff Mills & Tony Allen – Tomorrow Comes The Harvest [Blue Note]

Per Hammar – Generation Drive [Sushitech]

Kenny Larkin – Azimuth [Warp]

Erik Jabari

Erik Jabari (Foto: sandy_cliff)

EPs

Kliche – Dabrea [Blank Mind]

Beatrice M. & Jan Loup – Shallow, Light & Safe EP [Garmo]

Quince & Sayne – Work [Nowhere]

Peverelist – Pulse Decay E.P. [Livity Sound]

Forest Drive West – Terminus EP [R&S]

Naturalisten – Forms [E2-E8]

Konrad Wehrmeister – EP1 [ASC]

Gamma Intel – Time Loop [Nerve Collect]

Yoikol – Berlin Echo Chamber [Hotflush ]

The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Coordinated Beatdown [South Signature]

Alben/Compilations

Mu Tate – Wanting Less [Warm Winters Ltd.]

Disarstar – Hamburger Aufstand [Four Music Local]

Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]

Nastia Reigel

Nastia Reigel (Foto: Masha Demianova)

EPs

Daniel Avery & Cecile Believe – Rapture In Blue [Domino]

Adiel – Nightride [PIAS Électronique]

Trade – Half Nelson [Works The Long Nights]

Inox Traxx & Rødhåd – Silvene [WSNWG]

Ilario Alicante – Confused [Virgo]

Polygonia – Atropa Belladonna [Timedance]

Anthony Naples – Silas [ANS Recordings]

Mia Koden – Movements [Self-released]

Vana Imago – Sintesi [TCR]

Kirsty Hawkshaw – Night Theme (Paradox Remix) [Paradox Music]

Alben/Compilations

Rosa Damask – Adore You [Downwards]

Nastia Reigel – Identity [Infrastructure New York]

Blawan – SickElixir [XL Recordings]

VILLA

VILLA (Foto: Ruth Neubert)

EPs

seigg – atöm.02 [Molekül]

Kabay – Existential Archetypes [Vault Records]

Hyden – To Whom It May Concern [Mutual Rytm]

Disguised – Indigo [Inherit]

VIL & Cravo – Carícia 001 [Carícia Records]

FENIMORE – Tracer EP [GRÜV]

FANK – Badlands EP [boisha]

BENZA – Dancefloor Oriented [SMILE SESSIONS]

Earwax – Upstairs Downstairs [dolly records]

VILLA – Finally Lost Vision EP [OKTOGON]

Alben/Compilations

Mac Declos – Nothing Stands Still [Mama Told Ya]

Nørbak – Suave [NRBK]

Zero Idea – Xpressions [Zero Idea]