Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Cringey, DJ Spit, DJ Sun, Erik Jabari, Nastia Reigel und VILLA

DJ Cringey
EPs
RADAR – VOID [Powertrance]
Ueberrest – R009 [44 Label Group]
Fenrick – Bounce Driver [Carouse]
Bae Blade – Power Play EP [Hot Haus / Unknown to the Unknown]
Somewhen – 44009 [44 Label Group]
Dr. G – Plan A [Tribe]
N00M1 – Rockin‘ [Techno Germany Records]
Mha Iri – Come With Me EP [Why Don’t You Dance?]
BIXBITA – Got Me Dancing [Selected (Berlin)]
Portex – Trust [SLASH]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Vol. 5 [Polyamor Berlin]
VA – ONES and ZEROS [OAZ]
VA – SESHVA02 [SESH]
DJ Spit
EPs
Muskila – Jah Nam [Yuku]
SIM & Siu Mata – U See B [Wajang]
Pol Desmond – Baua [Ecco Records]
Tsepo & Ineffekt – Something Bubbly / There You Go [Self-released]
Main Phase & Talons – First Touch Archives 001 [Self-released]
Tribal Life – 140 RIDDIMS 4 U V.3 [Self-released]
Identified Patient – Reset [Dekmantel]
badsista – Cuteboyz [Self-released]
Sobolik – Heavy Eyes [Clasico Records]
DJ Spit & Mathis Ruffing – Playmakers EP [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations
VA – TD10 [Timedance]
Night Tapes – portals//polarities [Nettwerk]
DJ Sun
EPs
SVNX – Beneath It All [Otium Records]
Ikari – When It’s Over [NIX]
Ribé & Roll Dann – Klockworks35 [Klockworks]
Fergus Sweetland – Fergus Sweetland [Hayes]
Bidoben – Places We Become EP [Clergy]
Funkhaus – ätom.01 [ätom]
Ottagone – Ottagone.03 [Ottagone]
Terminus & Justyn Nell – Computer Mechanics [New Rhythmic]
Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]
Yaleesa Hall x Malin Genie – Lucas [Will & Ink]
Alben/Compilations
Jeff Mills & Tony Allen – Tomorrow Comes The Harvest [Blue Note]
Per Hammar – Generation Drive [Sushitech]
Kenny Larkin – Azimuth [Warp]
Erik Jabari
EPs
Kliche – Dabrea [Blank Mind]
Beatrice M. & Jan Loup – Shallow, Light & Safe EP [Garmo]
Quince & Sayne – Work [Nowhere]
Peverelist – Pulse Decay E.P. [Livity Sound]
Forest Drive West – Terminus EP [R&S]
Naturalisten – Forms [E2-E8]
Konrad Wehrmeister – EP1 [ASC]
Gamma Intel – Time Loop [Nerve Collect]
Yoikol – Berlin Echo Chamber [Hotflush ]
The Advent & Raffaele Attanasio – Coordinated Beatdown [South Signature]
Alben/Compilations
Mu Tate – Wanting Less [Warm Winters Ltd.]
Disarstar – Hamburger Aufstand [Four Music Local]
Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]
Nastia Reigel
EPs
Daniel Avery & Cecile Believe – Rapture In Blue [Domino]
Adiel – Nightride [PIAS Électronique]
Trade – Half Nelson [Works The Long Nights]
Inox Traxx & Rødhåd – Silvene [WSNWG]
Ilario Alicante – Confused [Virgo]
Polygonia – Atropa Belladonna [Timedance]
Anthony Naples – Silas [ANS Recordings]
Mia Koden – Movements [Self-released]
Vana Imago – Sintesi [TCR]
Kirsty Hawkshaw – Night Theme (Paradox Remix) [Paradox Music]
Alben/Compilations
Rosa Damask – Adore You [Downwards]
Nastia Reigel – Identity [Infrastructure New York]
Blawan – SickElixir [XL Recordings]
VILLA
EPs
seigg – atöm.02 [Molekül]
Kabay – Existential Archetypes [Vault Records]
Hyden – To Whom It May Concern [Mutual Rytm]
Disguised – Indigo [Inherit]
VIL & Cravo – Carícia 001 [Carícia Records]
FENIMORE – Tracer EP [GRÜV]
FANK – Badlands EP [boisha]
BENZA – Dancefloor Oriented [SMILE SESSIONS]
Earwax – Upstairs Downstairs [dolly records]
VILLA – Finally Lost Vision EP [OKTOGON]
Alben/Compilations
Mac Declos – Nothing Stands Still [Mama Told Ya]
Nørbak – Suave [NRBK]
Zero Idea – Xpressions [Zero Idea]