Your Love: Six tracks that inspired Tama Sumo and Lakuti

While we usually introduce Tama Sumo’s and Lakuti’s guests before an edition of Your Love, it’s the two hosts‘ turn to speak this time. Before the party going down on Friday with Kléo and Marcellus Pittman, they have picked three tracks that inspired them to take up DJing–and that embody the spirit of Your Love, be they house, funk, or soul.

1) Farley Jack Master Funk & Jessie Saunders feat. Darryl Pandy – Love Can’t Turn Around (1986)

This tune holds an important place in the history of house music as the first record in that genre to cross over from the US clubs to the UK Singles Chart.

Seeing Darryl Pandy perform on television on the UK’s Top of the pops completely changed my life in a profound way. Here was this unapologetic, larger than life character who had the elders shaking their heads in disapproval, not quite understanding what they were watching or what they were disapproving of. It was like seeing Sylvester on the telly when I was younger. Both spoke to my queerness and helped me eventually live my life authentically. Lakuti

Adeva – Respect (1989)

I got into house music end of the 80s, long before i started DJing and Adeva’s remake of Aretha Franklin’s „Respect“ was certainly one of the songs back at this time that I was obsessed with. I loved her strong voice, the groove of the song, the lyrics and also how she presented herself. Adeva, not only with this song, also with her whole album Adeva! gave me–as a young woman just finding herself–a full package of female empowerment, strength, independence and kind of an absolution to demand your place in the world as a woman. I loved this era where you had so many strong and adorable female house singers. Tama Sumo

Ten City – That’s The Way Love Is (1989)

Ten City was one of the few house groups to reach mainstream success back then. It became a huge hit in South Africa and was constantly being played on the radio and it would be played at parties in the townships and in clubs that I frequented downtown. I was in my teens and I was obsessed with the album, even before I got to go clubbing, especially this particular cut. Later on when I could hit the clubs, as soon as I heard those opening strings, I would leave whatever I was doing and rush to the dance floor. There is something so hopeful and joyful about the song, its message and that utterly irresistible Byron Stingily voice. Lakuti

Lil Louis – Music Takes U Away (1988)

It was the title already that resonated with me because music for me has this magic ability to catapult you into other worlds in seconds. And of course I loved the music itself as it has to give a lot on different emotional levels: It serves soul and funk with a good portion of rawness and quirkiness and a lot of power. Tama Sumo

Fingers Inc – Mystery Of Love (1988)

I still get goosebumps when hearing the tune. Larry Heard has by and large been my biggest inspiration when it comes to electronic music. It felt like a whole full circle moment when we invited him to come perform live at Berghain when we launched our cultural platform, Bring Down the Walls, back in 2018. His music was huge in South Africa. I remember hearing „Washing Machine“ for the very first time. It was the most alien thing that I ever got to hear. „Can You Feel It“ deeply resonated with us in South Africa living under Apartheid when it came out. „Mystery of Love“ though was the one that truly engulfed my heart in such a deeply profound way. Lakuti

Underground Resistance – Jupiter Jazz (1992)

What a sonic experience! This track always makes me wanna dance and feels like it gives you a hug. It is also one typical example for my musical journey over the years: growing up in a little Bavarian village with no great access to music–and no internet at this time!–, I came very late to the party when it comes to a deeper knowledge of Disco, Soul, Funk, and Jazz. It was house and techno music that made me curious about it and discover a lot of the music it is rooted in. So I had a bit of a backwards journey, and this track is one of the examples for it. Tama Sumo

Your Love

Panorama Bar

September 18 2025, 10PM