Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Beau Didier, Chontane, Lesterr, Mathias Schaffhäuser, RNGD und Zombies In Miami

Beau Didier

Beau Didier (Foto: Gonçalo Duarte)

EPs

Boyca – The Queeralizer [Is Serving]

Vilchezz – Neoplan EP [Transition]

Cow – Screentime [Concrete Berlin]

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar Records]

Disx3 – Brothers In Mind EP [Tresor]

Flits – First Contact EP [Planet Rhythm]

Hyden – Subduct EP [Maison Close Records]

Isaiah – Eternal Pulse EP [Self-released]

Sons of Hidden – VRDS001 [Vulged Records / Unreleased]

Klint – Cheetah EP [Kowboi Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – VLGDVA001 [Vulged Records / Unreleased]

Maõh – Native Call [Primal Instinct]

The Advent – T.R.I.N.I.T.Y. [Tresor]

Chontane

Chontane (Foto: Marc Schäfer)

Eps

Ribé & Roll Dann – KLOCKWORKS 40 [Klockworks]

Altinbas – Eclipse [Observer Station]

Architectural – Smoking Fetish Close Up [Non Series]

Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar]

Vinicus Honorio – Stark Reality [SK_eleven]

Arkan – Gaman [Drawner]

Human Safari – Culture Shock [Mutual Rytm]

Fireground – Smile As One [Ilian Tape]

Markus Suckut – Moments [Fuse]

Chontane – TANE04 [TANE]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Klubnacht 01 [Ostgut Ton]

Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke – Tall Tales [Warp]

Lesterr

Lesterr (Foto: Presse)

Eps

Powel – Cold Night Walk [Satya]

Christopher Rau – Talk [Smallville Records]

Philipp Priebe – A Functional Piece Of A Different Nature [Stólar]

Lesterr – Verloren [Ornaments]

Freund Der Familie – Thyll / youANDme Remix [Freund Der Familie]

Model 500 – Starlight [Intrusion[Detroit]]

Støll – Discovery [From Any Direction]

Amas – TMV [Amas_Studio]

Blind Observatory – Entropy Of Me [Gravitational Multiplex]

Fenin – Es Gibt Schlimmeres / Map.ache Remix [Shitkatapult]

Alben/Compilations

The Notwist – Neon Golden [Big Store, City Slang]

DJ Koze – Amygdala [Pampa]

AzudemSK – Blessed In Dreck [HHV Records]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Matthias Schaffhauser (Foto: Presse)

Eps

MJSB – 5 Rhythms [Create Define Release]

Mystery Tiime – Everything [Vicious Charm]

PBJ – Recons [Facts Imprint]

Will Hofbauer – Do Not Eat EP [Aus Music]

Mix’Elle – Spiritual Rhythms [ANGEL]

Low End Activist – Superwave EP [Best Intentions]

Todh Teri – The Return Of Neela Devi [Masala Movement]

While My Sequencer Gently Bleeps – Last Night A Bassline Saved My Life [Unsure]

Kasper Bjørke – Conversations / Johannes Albert Disco Mix [hfn]

Alben/Compilations

Polygonia – Dream Horizons [Dekmantel]

VA – Astral Projections [Alien Communications]

Content Provider – Endless Summer [Bokeh Versions x Drowned By Locals]

RNGD

RNGD (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Phil Berg – Thrust E.P. [Phorum]

Yan Cook – Eyes Adjust To The Dark [ARTSCORE]

Augusto Taito – Deep Blue E.P. [Dynamic Reflection Morphologies]

Mist Gasp – Werk 003 [Bliepwerk]

RNGD – Direct Source [Koryu Budo]

Oxygeno – Catharsis E.P. [Soma Records]

Takt – Imbalance E.P. [PRTL WRX]

Sigvard – Fractal Descent [EvilGroove]

JSPRV35 – Basilisk E.P. [V35]

Versalife – The Parallax Effect Pt.2 [Apnea]

Alben/Compilations

Slam – Dark Channel [Soma]

Surgeon – Shell-Wave [Tresor]

Lewis Fautzi – Unwritten Chapters [Faut Section]

Zombies In Miami

Zombies In Miami (Foto: James Ornelas)

EPs

Makhina – Aura Protocol [Re-Leaf Records]

Zombies in Miami – Feeling the Heat [Creatures of the Night Records]

Cinthie – Look Mom! No Piano Pt. 2 [803 Crystal Grooves]

Marius Acke – Crucial Traxx 01 [Happiness Therapy]

Route 8 – Fermentation Bread Music [Gestalt Records]

Julie Desire – Call Me Back [CORRESPONDANT]

Aidan Knox – Lost & Found [Hydrangea Records]

DJ WARNING – Cinematic Dance Music [Gyration Station]

Emma B – Feelings [Shall Not Fade]

Ayū – Neon Affair (Remixes) [HARMONY Records]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Moxie – The Sound Of Love International 007 [Love International Recordings]

VA – Running Back Mastermix: Marcel Dettmann – Edits & Cuts [Running Back]

VA – SEVEN – VA 02 [SEVEN Records]