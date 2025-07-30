Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Beau Didier, Chontane, Lesterr, Mathias Schaffhäuser, RNGD und Zombies In Miami

Beau Didier
EPs
Boyca – The Queeralizer [Is Serving]
Vilchezz – Neoplan EP [Transition]
Cow – Screentime [Concrete Berlin]
Bidoben – Torment [Sublunar Records]
Disx3 – Brothers In Mind EP [Tresor]
Flits – First Contact EP [Planet Rhythm]
Hyden – Subduct EP [Maison Close Records]
Isaiah – Eternal Pulse EP [Self-released]
Sons of Hidden – VRDS001 [Vulged Records / Unreleased]
Klint – Cheetah EP [Kowboi Records]
Alben/Compilations
VA – VLGDVA001 [Vulged Records / Unreleased]
Maõh – Native Call [Primal Instinct]
The Advent – T.R.I.N.I.T.Y. [Tresor]
Chontane
Eps
Ribé & Roll Dann – KLOCKWORKS 40 [Klockworks]
Altinbas – Eclipse [Observer Station]
Architectural – Smoking Fetish Close Up [Non Series]
Vinicus Honorio – Stark Reality [SK_eleven]
Arkan – Gaman [Drawner]
Human Safari – Culture Shock [Mutual Rytm]
Fireground – Smile As One [Ilian Tape]
Markus Suckut – Moments [Fuse]
Chontane – TANE04 [TANE]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Klubnacht 01 [Ostgut Ton]
Ø [Phase] – White Pills [Modwerks]
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke – Tall Tales [Warp]
Lesterr
Eps
Powel – Cold Night Walk [Satya]
Christopher Rau – Talk [Smallville Records]
Philipp Priebe – A Functional Piece Of A Different Nature [Stólar]
Lesterr – Verloren [Ornaments]
Freund Der Familie – Thyll / youANDme Remix [Freund Der Familie]
Model 500 – Starlight [Intrusion[Detroit]]
Støll – Discovery [From Any Direction]
Amas – TMV [Amas_Studio]
Blind Observatory – Entropy Of Me [Gravitational Multiplex]
Fenin – Es Gibt Schlimmeres / Map.ache Remix [Shitkatapult]
Alben/Compilations
The Notwist – Neon Golden [Big Store, City Slang]
DJ Koze – Amygdala [Pampa]
AzudemSK – Blessed In Dreck [HHV Records]
Mathias Schaffhäuser
Eps
MJSB – 5 Rhythms [Create Define Release]
Mystery Tiime – Everything [Vicious Charm]
PBJ – Recons [Facts Imprint]
Will Hofbauer – Do Not Eat EP [Aus Music]
Mix’Elle – Spiritual Rhythms [ANGEL]
Low End Activist – Superwave EP [Best Intentions]
Todh Teri – The Return Of Neela Devi [Masala Movement]
While My Sequencer Gently Bleeps – Last Night A Bassline Saved My Life [Unsure]
Kasper Bjørke – Conversations / Johannes Albert Disco Mix [hfn]
Alben/Compilations
Polygonia – Dream Horizons [Dekmantel]
VA – Astral Projections [Alien Communications]
Content Provider – Endless Summer [Bokeh Versions x Drowned By Locals]
RNGD
EPs
Phil Berg – Thrust E.P. [Phorum]
Yan Cook – Eyes Adjust To The Dark [ARTSCORE]
Augusto Taito – Deep Blue E.P. [Dynamic Reflection Morphologies]
Mist Gasp – Werk 003 [Bliepwerk]
RNGD – Direct Source [Koryu Budo]
Oxygeno – Catharsis E.P. [Soma Records]
Takt – Imbalance E.P. [PRTL WRX]
Sigvard – Fractal Descent [EvilGroove]
JSPRV35 – Basilisk E.P. [V35]
Versalife – The Parallax Effect Pt.2 [Apnea]
Alben/Compilations
Slam – Dark Channel [Soma]
Surgeon – Shell-Wave [Tresor]
Lewis Fautzi – Unwritten Chapters [Faut Section]
Zombies In Miami
EPs
Makhina – Aura Protocol [Re-Leaf Records]
Zombies in Miami – Feeling the Heat [Creatures of the Night Records]
Cinthie – Look Mom! No Piano Pt. 2 [803 Crystal Grooves]
Marius Acke – Crucial Traxx 01 [Happiness Therapy]
Route 8 – Fermentation Bread Music [Gestalt Records]
Julie Desire – Call Me Back [CORRESPONDANT]
Aidan Knox – Lost & Found [Hydrangea Records]
DJ WARNING – Cinematic Dance Music [Gyration Station]
Emma B – Feelings [Shall Not Fade]
Ayū – Neon Affair (Remixes) [HARMONY Records]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Moxie – The Sound Of Love International 007 [Love International Recordings]
VA – Running Back Mastermix: Marcel Dettmann – Edits & Cuts [Running Back]
VA – SEVEN – VA 02 [SEVEN Records]