Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Claus, CRYME, J.Manuel, Phase Fatale, Regal und Yamour

Katharina Pittack

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Claus

Claus (Foto: 36 Frames)

EPs

Naboklage – Let Me Cook [Lambratech]
Yan Cook – Eyes Adjust To The Dark [Artscore]
ANNA Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]
Sample Junkie – Now Work [Das Booty]
Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Jiggy Bow [Wajang]
Nikk – Down In The Shadows [Spandau20]
Pugilist – Monument [Ruff Kutz]
J.Manuel – Tufted [Spandau20]
Lindenberg Support – Blue 001 (Live) [Self-released]
Yanamaste – Lahante [Mutual Rytm]

Alben/Compilations

Lewis Fautzi – Unwritten Chapters [Faut Section]
MUADEEP – Darker Than Illusions [YUKU]
CausaliDox – In No Memory [EC Underground]

CRYME

CRYME (Foto: Mara Menzel)

EPs

Tal Fussman, No Disco – No Disco [SEVEN]
UFO Space – 15 Years Together [UFO Space]
Ian Oskadev – Wonderful Life [RAWAX]
Posture x Sparkly Pony – Sweat Repetition [SEVEN]
thurlow joyce – bootleg mosaics [thurlow joyce]
Christoph Faust – A Late Summer Night [Faust Format]
Sam Goku – Explorations01 [Sam Goku]
Yesca – YESCA1 [Yesca]
Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love on The Rocks]
Andre Zimmer – Saved My Life [Big Trouble Records]

Alben/Compilations

PLOT – PLOT VA001 [Fundraiser] [vPLOT Records]
Greenman – Greenmania [Greenman]

J. Manuel

J. Manuel (Foto: Ronja Kappl)

EPs

Anna Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]
FJAAK & J.Manuel – Binder [Tectonic]
Anna Z & J.Manuel – Vert [Ghosttown]
Simo Cell – Paris Funk Express [TEMƎT]
Peder Mannerfelt & Dyslecta – Records & Vibes [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
Lurka – DreamR [Grace]
Wordcolour – DiPT [TiHKAL]
ex_libris – #13-20 [Wetlands]
Shapednoise – I Saw The Light (feat. Loraine James & Moor Mother) [WEIGHT LOOMING]
Impérieux – Fena [Hessle Audio]

Alben/Compilations

Abdullah Miniawy – Peacock dreams أَحْلَامُ الطَّاوُوسِ [PPL Songs / Aghani El Khalq أغاني الخلق]
Abul Modgard – Quiet Pieces [Soft Echoes]
VA – Planet Mu 30 [Planet Mu]

Phase Fatale

Phase Fatale (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Terence Fixmer – Magnetic North [Novamute]
Setaoc Mass – Where The Rainbow Begins [SK_eleven]
Amorphic & Tensal – Highland Frequencies [Mord]
VA – Covalence Series 1 [Molecular]
Oscar Mulero / P.E.A.R.L. – Above Us Today [Falling Ethics]
Regent – Permean [Mutual Rytm]
P.H.A.Z.E.R. – City Lights [Kazerne]
Vromo – Undertones [V35]
Dark Vektor / Robert Cosmic – Verdades Incómodas [Aspecto Humano]
Nastya Vogan / Phase Fatale – Transitioning Territory [Standard Deviation]

Alben/Compilations

Provoker – Mausoleum [Year0001]
Rosa Damask – Adore You [Downwards]
Vulkanski – Holy Mess Chronicles [KHIDI]

Regal

Regal (Foto: Juanma Alvarado)

EPs

Alarico – Carnal Fever [Primal Instinct]
DEAS – Cabrio [Arts Recordings]
Obscure Shape & AMIYE – Spuren Des Werdens [Backspin]
Cirkle – Argus [Temporal Variation]
Steve Redhead – Running In Circles [Perc Trax]
Human Safari – Fragments [Mutual Rytm]
Obscure Shape & AMIYE – Von Hoffnung Getragen [Backspin]
Regal – Avalanche [Backspin]
Marco Bailey – Hustler [Primate]
Oxia – Bouni [Monoïd]

Alben/Compilations

Obscure Shape – Zwei Gesichter [Backspin]
Human Safari – Culture Shock [Mutual Rytm]
West Code – Docta Junks [boisha]

Yamour

Yamour (Foto: Privat)

Eps

Wulf N Bear – Raptures Of The Deep (+ Craig Richards Remix) [20/20 Vision]
Ecstasy Boys – Selections Vol. 1 [Glossy Mistakes]
Chris Doria – MP07 [Magic Power]
Sluts’n’Strings & 909 – Summerbreeze [Time To Impact]
S.A.M. – Mastermind [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Marcal – Nature Of Future [Spazio Disponibile]
Chlär – Topography EP [Mote Evolver]
Commodo x Gantz – 89! Gloom [Ilian Tape]
Omid Geadizadeh – Like The Sea Knows Blue / ‎مثل دریا که آبی را می شناسد‎ [Wah Wah Wino]
SnPLO – The cocaines [Pin]

Alben/Compilations

Aleksi Perälä – Cycles [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
Ø – Metri [Sähkö Recordings]
Civilistjävel! – Brödföda [FELT]

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

