Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Claus, CRYME, J.Manuel, Phase Fatale, Regal und Yamour

Claus

Claus (Foto: 36 Frames)

EPs

Naboklage – Let Me Cook [Lambratech]

Yan Cook – Eyes Adjust To The Dark [Artscore]

ANNA Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]

Sample Junkie – Now Work [Das Booty]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – Jiggy Bow [Wajang]

Nikk – Down In The Shadows [Spandau20]

Pugilist – Monument [Ruff Kutz]

J.Manuel – Tufted [Spandau20]

Lindenberg Support – Blue 001 (Live) [Self-released]

Yanamaste – Lahante [Mutual Rytm]

Alben/Compilations

Lewis Fautzi – Unwritten Chapters [Faut Section]

MUADEEP – Darker Than Illusions [YUKU]

CausaliDox – In No Memory [EC Underground]

CRYME

CRYME (Foto: Mara Menzel)

EPs

Tal Fussman, No Disco – No Disco [SEVEN]

UFO Space – 15 Years Together [UFO Space]

Ian Oskadev – Wonderful Life [RAWAX]

Posture x Sparkly Pony – Sweat Repetition [SEVEN]

thurlow joyce – bootleg mosaics [thurlow joyce]

Christoph Faust – A Late Summer Night [Faust Format]

Sam Goku – Explorations01 [Sam Goku]

Yesca – YESCA1 [Yesca]

Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love on The Rocks]

Andre Zimmer – Saved My Life [Big Trouble Records]

Alben/Compilations

PLOT – PLOT VA001 [Fundraiser] [vPLOT Records]

Greenman – Greenmania [Greenman]

J. Manuel

J. Manuel (Foto: Ronja Kappl)

EPs

Anna Z – Hyber [Distorted Waves]

FJAAK & J.Manuel – Binder [Tectonic]

Anna Z & J.Manuel – Vert [Ghosttown]

Simo Cell – Paris Funk Express [TEMƎT]

Peder Mannerfelt & Dyslecta – Records & Vibes [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Lurka – DreamR [Grace]

Wordcolour – DiPT [TiHKAL]

ex_libris – #13-20 [Wetlands]

Shapednoise – I Saw The Light (feat. Loraine James & Moor Mother) [WEIGHT LOOMING]

Impérieux – Fena [Hessle Audio]

Alben/Compilations

Abdullah Miniawy – Peacock dreams أَحْلَامُ الطَّاوُوسِ [PPL Songs / Aghani El Khalq أغاني الخلق]

Abul Modgard – Quiet Pieces [Soft Echoes]

VA – Planet Mu 30 [Planet Mu]

Phase Fatale

Phase Fatale (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Terence Fixmer – Magnetic North [Novamute]

Setaoc Mass – Where The Rainbow Begins [SK_eleven]

Amorphic & Tensal – Highland Frequencies [Mord]

VA – Covalence Series 1 [Molecular]

Oscar Mulero / P.E.A.R.L. – Above Us Today [Falling Ethics]

Regent – Permean [Mutual Rytm]

P.H.A.Z.E.R. – City Lights [Kazerne]

Vromo – Undertones [V35]

Dark Vektor / Robert Cosmic – Verdades Incómodas [Aspecto Humano]

Nastya Vogan / Phase Fatale – Transitioning Territory [Standard Deviation]

Alben/Compilations

Provoker – Mausoleum [Year0001]

Rosa Damask – Adore You [Downwards]

Vulkanski – Holy Mess Chronicles [KHIDI]

Regal

Regal (Foto: Juanma Alvarado)

EPs

Alarico – Carnal Fever [Primal Instinct]

DEAS – Cabrio [Arts Recordings]

Obscure Shape & AMIYE – Spuren Des Werdens [Backspin]

Cirkle – Argus [Temporal Variation]

Steve Redhead – Running In Circles [Perc Trax]

Human Safari – Fragments [Mutual Rytm]

Obscure Shape & AMIYE – Von Hoffnung Getragen [Backspin]

Regal – Avalanche [Backspin]

Marco Bailey – Hustler [Primate]

Oxia – Bouni [Monoïd]

Alben/Compilations

Obscure Shape – Zwei Gesichter [Backspin]

Human Safari – Culture Shock [Mutual Rytm]

West Code – Docta Junks [boisha]

Yamour

Yamour (Foto: Privat)

Eps

Wulf N Bear – Raptures Of The Deep (+ Craig Richards Remix) [20/20 Vision]

Ecstasy Boys – Selections Vol. 1 [Glossy Mistakes]

Chris Doria – MP07 [Magic Power]

Sluts’n’Strings & 909 – Summerbreeze [Time To Impact]

S.A.M. – Mastermind [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Marcal – Nature Of Future [Spazio Disponibile]

Chlär – Topography EP [Mote Evolver]

Commodo x Gantz – 89! Gloom [Ilian Tape]

Omid Geadizadeh – Like The Sea Knows Blue / ‎مثل دریا که آبی را می شناسد‎ [Wah Wah Wino]

SnPLO – The cocaines [Pin]

Alben/Compilations

Aleksi Perälä – Cycles [Repetitive Rhythm Research]

Ø – Metri [Sähkö Recordings]

Civilistjävel! – Brödföda [FELT]