Your Love: First edition of the year, short interview with Tedd Patterson

Buckle up, house music lovers: This year’s first edition of Tama Sumo & Lakuti’s Your Love is just around the corner. On Friday, April 18, the two hosts will play Panorama Bar alongside two institutions from Napoli and New York: Gigi Testa and Tedd Patterson. Lakuti caught up with the latter for a short interview, Tama Sumo wrote an introduction for Tedd.

Tedd Patterson is a real New York institution with a long history as a DJ, label promoter and producer. His sets as well as his productions are about fusion and contrast, about shining light to many aspects of his musical repertoire.

Growing up in Savannah, Georgia, he was exposed to different types of music and had a deep passion for dancing from a very young age. Tedd discovered DJing in 1979 when he filled in for a DJ at a gay club and loved that DJing allowed him to express himself through music. When house music became more and more popular in Atlanta, he began incorporating more of it into his sets and also started working as a Billboard reporter back then. After moving to NYC in the 90’s, he became the in-house record promoter at Emotive Records and at Liquid Groove and helped both labels become established.

While doing so, Tedd also began his own journey as a DJ onto the main stage, playing at some of the most famous clubs in New York and also worldwide. Think Limelight, Club USA, the Tunnel, or Save the Robots, just to name a few. His signature party, „Vibal,“ earned him a 13-year residency at the legendary, sadly now defunct Cielo. He is now a resident at Ladyfags‘ Battle Hymn party in NYC.

Tedd also left a mark as a producer and remixer. He released on celebrated, taste-making labels such as Strictly Rhythm, Nervous, Stereo, Junior, Unquantize, or Rekids. His collaborations with Pete Heller, Eric Kupper and Chus & Ceballos brought some house classics to light. Tedd Patterson spoke to Lakuti about inspiration, changes in nightlife, and the differences between European and American dance floors.

Lakuti: After all these years of being a dj musician and producer , what has kept you motivated and inspired?

Tedd Patterson: My People. My Tribe. The House Music culture, producers, dancers–especially the dancers. The ones who can dance. And not the ones with the phones.

What are the changes you have seen in nightlife–positive and negative?

I’ve been at it since 1979 so too many to mention. But I will say on the positive tip, technology has afforded us musical freedom and expression from every direction. On the negative: People who can’t dance, too many at the party. And they have phones, did I

mention that?

What are the differences, if any , from playing in Europe as compared to New York & the USA at large?

Europe is massive! So every region is a bit different, but I will say that, for the most part, Europeans aren’t as jaded musically as Americans. Europeans bring the party to the party, Americans can expect you to deliver the party to them because they paid. NYC, San Fran and a couple other major cities are exceptions though. They bring it!



Who are the people that inspired you to both DJ and produce?

Tedd: Jellybean Benitez, Arthur Baker, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales, Bruce Forest–the

ones who came before me as great DJs and producers.

What can we look forward to from you both production wise and DJ wise in 2025?

Tedd: More collaborations, more vibrations, more globe trotting! TP on the loose in 25!

Your Love

April 18th

Panorama Bar