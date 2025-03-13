Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Plant Texture, Earwax, Isaiah, LO-LOW, mp.ulle und Vindya

DJ Plant Texture
EPs
Opal Sunn – Elastic – Phase I – III [Test Pressing Recordings]
D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]
LDS – power of 2 [Tresor Recordings]
Stojche – Stomping Ground [Mutual Rytm]
Ron Morelli – Extinctionist [L.I.E.S. Records]
Dario Zenker – IT068 Tube Travel [Ilian Tape]
Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]
Josi Devil – Make It Better / Restless Sleep [Hessle Audio]
Victor Fernandez – Dissonant Realities [South Signature Records]
The Minimalist vs. The Sixth Sense – Deep Impact EP [AR028] [The Sixth Sense // Akashic Records]
Alben/Compilations
Shinichi Atobe – Discipline [DDS]
Norman McLaren – Rythmetic: The Compositions of Norman McLaren [Universal]
Myriad Myriads – All The Hits [Wrong Speed Records]
Earwax
EPs
Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]
Taken 2024 – TAR 26 [Tar Hallow]
Vorm in Geluid – Vorm in Geluid Volume 01 [Will & Ink]
Fadi Mohem – Mohem 04 EP [Mohem]
Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero EP [Dolly]
Stenny – Maha EP [Ilian Tape]
Telegrama – Amazonas [Milagrosa MM™]
Lenson & 543FF – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]
Architectural – Love Drums Massacre EP [Non Series]
Augusto Taito – Kazerne 014 [KAZERNE]
Alben/Compilations
Ron Trent – Lift Off [Rush Hour]
Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]
Mr. G – The Fifth Chakra (Ambient Space Tek) [Phoenix G]
Isaiah
EPs
Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]
Contakt – Contrast EP [MALöR Records]
Regal86 – 4X4 [Self-released]
Ketch & Hertz Collision – Anechoic [Self-released]
Obscure Shape – Reborn Identity EP [Frenzy Recordings]
VA – Essential Memories EP Part VI [EMERALD]
Luigi Madonna – Over The Sky EP [Planet Rhythm]
Lasse – Rogue EP [Self-released]
Flits – Adrenaline EP [Self-released]
Beau Didier – Not House Music EP [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations
Alarico – Sonora [Primal Instinct]
DJ Dextro – Best 15 tracks of DJ Dextro Codein Music 2024 [Self-released]
VA – Tribal Beats Vol. 2 [AURA]
LO-LOW
EPs
LSDXOXO – BODY MODS [Self-released]
D.Dan – sequence.01 [summerpup]
DJ Babatr – The Journey [Paryìa]
Yazzus – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 21 [STEEL CITY DANCE DISCS]
Polygonia – Living Patterns [ara]
BIG J – CLUB FOOLS VOL.3 [JIALING]
Stef De Haan – BLOOD MOON [De Reunie Amsterdam]
Bambii – Infinity Club [Innovative Leisure]
MarcelDune – Buy Success [Intrepid Skin]
Jacklyn – Sonic Waves [Jacklyn L]
Alben/Compilations
TYGAPAW – GET FREE [N.A.A.F.I.]
Yves Tumor – Heaven To A Tortured Mind [Warp Records]
John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]
mp.ulle
EPs
Rhadow – Fragments EP [Sintope Vinyl Serie]
Patrick Specke – (G)oing (C)oncern (P)rinciple [Desolat]
Olga Korol, Per Hammar – DH007 – Na Zara EP [Dirty Hands]
Zendid – The Distance [Elephant Moon]
Salomo, Reece Walker – Bumper 2 Bumper Two [Long Vehicle]
Annina – Soft Baddies [Zapped Records]
Alexander Skancke – Three Four Five Six (Silverplan EP) [Quirk]
Monika Ross, Maik Yells – Date EP [Fa>le Records]
Lydia Eisenblätter – Go High [Shall Not Fade]
Apollonia – Tour à Tour [Apollonia]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Créme Hours Vol.1 [Créme Club]
VA – Vaertism003 [vaertism]
VA – 20 Years Raum Musik [Raum Musik]
Vindya
EPs
Tièmoko Konè – Altercation [Drawn Records]
Confusion & Ebass – Dual Vision [SK11X030] [SK_eleven]
Inox Traxx – Snap Into My Sonic EP [Snap Into My Sonic]
Joline Scheffer – Internal Fomo Kompass [K S R]
Human Safari – Sax Paradiso [R&S Records]
Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK11X028]
Noah Tauber – Sleep Is The Enemy [Anfang]
Hurdslenk – Twenty Cycles – [Frenzy Recordings]
Decoder, Jay York – Distance [Toca]
JACKLYN – SONIC WAVES [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations
GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène]
VA – Fuga V [Token Records]
VA – Brillo en Silencio VA [NYXII Records]