Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Plant Texture, Earwax, Isaiah, LO-LOW, mp.ulle und Vindya

DJ Plant Texture

DJ PLANT TEXTURE (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Opal Sunn – Elastic – Phase I – III [Test Pressing Recordings]

D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]

LDS – power of 2 [Tresor Recordings]

Stojche – Stomping Ground [Mutual Rytm]

Ron Morelli – Extinctionist [L.I.E.S. Records]

Dario Zenker – IT068 Tube Travel [Ilian Tape]

Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]

Josi Devil – Make It Better / Restless Sleep [Hessle Audio]

Victor Fernandez – Dissonant Realities [South Signature Records]

The Minimalist vs. The Sixth Sense – Deep Impact EP [AR028] [The Sixth Sense // Akashic Records]

Alben/Compilations



Shinichi Atobe – Discipline [DDS]

Norman McLaren – Rythmetic: The Compositions of Norman McLaren [Universal]

Myriad Myriads – All The Hits [Wrong Speed Records]

Earwax

Earwax (Foto: Martjn Kuyvenhov)

EPs

Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]

Taken 2024 – TAR 26 [Tar Hallow]

Vorm in Geluid – Vorm in Geluid Volume 01 [Will & Ink]

Fadi Mohem – Mohem 04 EP [Mohem]

Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero EP [Dolly]

Stenny – Maha EP [Ilian Tape]

Telegrama – Amazonas [Milagrosa MM™]

Lenson & 543FF – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]

Architectural – Love Drums Massacre EP [Non Series]

Augusto Taito – Kazerne 014 [KAZERNE]

Alben/Compilations

Ron Trent – Lift Off [Rush Hour]

Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]

Mr. G – The Fifth Chakra (Ambient Space Tek) [Phoenix G]

Isaiah

Isaiah (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]

Contakt – Contrast EP [MALöR Records]

Regal86 – 4X4 [Self-released]

Ketch & Hertz Collision – Anechoic [Self-released]

Obscure Shape – Reborn Identity EP [Frenzy Recordings]

VA – Essential Memories EP Part VI [EMERALD]

Luigi Madonna – Over The Sky EP [Planet Rhythm]

Lasse – Rogue EP [Self-released]

Flits – Adrenaline EP [Self-released]

Beau Didier – Not House Music EP [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Alarico – Sonora [Primal Instinct]

DJ Dextro – Best 15 tracks of DJ Dextro Codein Music 2024 [Self-released]

VA – Tribal Beats Vol. 2 [AURA]

LO-LOW

LO-LOW (Foto: Stylian)

EPs

LSDXOXO – BODY MODS [Self-released]

D.Dan – sequence.01 [summerpup]

DJ Babatr – The Journey [Paryìa]

Yazzus – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 21 [STEEL CITY DANCE DISCS]

Polygonia – Living Patterns [ara]

BIG J – CLUB FOOLS VOL.3 [JIALING]

Stef De Haan – BLOOD MOON [De Reunie Amsterdam]

Bambii – Infinity Club [Innovative Leisure]

MarcelDune – Buy Success [Intrepid Skin]

Jacklyn – Sonic Waves [Jacklyn L]

Alben/Compilations

TYGAPAW – GET FREE [N.A.A.F.I.]

Yves Tumor – Heaven To A Tortured Mind [Warp Records]

John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]

mp.ulle

mp.ulle (Foto: Sam Müller)

EPs

Rhadow – Fragments EP [Sintope Vinyl Serie]

Patrick Specke – (G)oing (C)oncern (P)rinciple [Desolat]

Olga Korol, Per Hammar – DH007 – Na Zara EP [Dirty Hands]

Zendid – The Distance [Elephant Moon]

Salomo, Reece Walker – Bumper 2 Bumper Two [Long Vehicle]

Annina – Soft Baddies [Zapped Records]

Alexander Skancke – Three Four Five Six (Silverplan EP) [Quirk]

Monika Ross, Maik Yells – Date EP [Fa>le Records]

Lydia Eisenblätter – Go High [Shall Not Fade]

Apollonia – Tour à Tour [Apollonia]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Créme Hours Vol.1 [Créme Club]

VA – Vaertism003 [vaertism]

VA – 20 Years Raum Musik [Raum Musik]

Vindya

Vindya (Foto: Jake Heath)

EPs

Tièmoko Konè – Altercation [Drawn Records]

Confusion & Ebass – Dual Vision [SK11X030] [SK_eleven]

Inox Traxx – Snap Into My Sonic EP [Snap Into My Sonic]

Joline Scheffer – Internal Fomo Kompass [K S R]

Human Safari – Sax Paradiso [R&S Records]

Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK11X028]

Noah Tauber – Sleep Is The Enemy [Anfang]

Hurdslenk – Twenty Cycles – [Frenzy Recordings]

Decoder, Jay York – Distance [Toca]

JACKLYN – SONIC WAVES [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène]

VA – Fuga V [Token Records]

VA – Brillo en Silencio VA [NYXII Records]