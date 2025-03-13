Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Plant Texture, Earwax, Isaiah, LO-LOW, mp.ulle und Vindya

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

DJ Plant Texture

DJ PLANT TEXTURE (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Opal Sunn – Elastic – Phase I – III [Test Pressing Recordings]
D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]
LDS – power of 2 [Tresor Recordings]
Stojche – Stomping Ground [Mutual Rytm]
Ron Morelli – Extinctionist [L.I.E.S. Records]
Dario Zenker – IT068 Tube Travel [Ilian Tape]
Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]
Josi Devil – Make It Better / Restless Sleep [Hessle Audio]
Victor Fernandez – Dissonant Realities [South Signature Records]
The Minimalist vs. The Sixth Sense – Deep Impact EP [AR028] [The Sixth Sense // Akashic Records]

Alben/Compilations

Shinichi Atobe – Discipline [DDS]
Norman McLaren – Rythmetic: The Compositions of Norman McLaren [Universal]
Myriad Myriads – All The Hits [Wrong Speed Records]

Earwax

Earwax (Foto: Martjn Kuyvenhov)

EPs

Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]
Taken 2024 – TAR 26 [Tar Hallow]
Vorm in Geluid – Vorm in Geluid Volume 01 [Will & Ink]
Fadi Mohem – Mohem 04 EP [Mohem]
Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero EP [Dolly]
Stenny – Maha EP [Ilian Tape]
Telegrama – Amazonas [Milagrosa MM™]
Lenson & 543FF – Pleistocene Future 8 [Pleistocene Future]
Architectural – Love Drums Massacre EP [Non Series]
Augusto Taito – Kazerne 014 [KAZERNE]

Alben/Compilations

Ron Trent – Lift Off [Rush Hour]
Shed – The 030-Files [The Final Experiment]
Mr. G – The Fifth Chakra (Ambient Space Tek) [Phoenix G]

Isaiah

Isaiah (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Augusto Taito – TAR028 [Tar Hallow]
Contakt – Contrast EP [MALöR Records]
Regal86 – 4X4 [Self-released]
Ketch & Hertz Collision – Anechoic [Self-released]
Obscure Shape – Reborn Identity EP [Frenzy Recordings]
VA – Essential Memories EP Part VI [EMERALD]
Luigi Madonna – Over The Sky EP [Planet Rhythm]
Lasse – Rogue EP [Self-released]
Flits – Adrenaline EP [Self-released]
Beau Didier – Not House Music EP [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

Alarico – Sonora [Primal Instinct]
DJ Dextro – Best 15 tracks of DJ Dextro Codein Music 2024 [Self-released]
VA – Tribal Beats Vol. 2 [AURA]

LO-LOW

LO-LOW (Foto: Stylian)

EPs

LSDXOXO – BODY MODS [Self-released]
D.Dan – sequence.01 [summerpup]
DJ Babatr – The Journey [Paryìa]
Yazzus – Steel City Dance Discs Volume 21 [STEEL CITY DANCE DISCS]
Polygonia – Living Patterns [ara]
BIG J – CLUB FOOLS VOL.3 [JIALING]
Stef De Haan – BLOOD MOON [De Reunie Amsterdam]
Bambii – Infinity Club [Innovative Leisure]
MarcelDune – Buy Success [Intrepid Skin]
Jacklyn – Sonic Waves [Jacklyn L]

Alben/Compilations

TYGAPAW – GET FREE [N.A.A.F.I.]
Yves Tumor – Heaven To A Tortured Mind [Warp Records]
John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]

mp.ulle

mp.ulle (Foto: Sam Müller)

EPs

Rhadow – Fragments EP [Sintope Vinyl Serie]
Patrick Specke – (G)oing (C)oncern (P)rinciple [Desolat]
Olga Korol, Per Hammar – DH007 – Na Zara EP [Dirty Hands]
Zendid – The Distance [Elephant Moon] 
Salomo, Reece Walker – Bumper 2 Bumper Two [Long Vehicle]
Annina – Soft Baddies [Zapped Records]
Alexander Skancke – Three Four Five Six (Silverplan EP) [Quirk]
Monika Ross, Maik Yells – Date EP [Fa>le Records]
Lydia Eisenblätter – Go High [Shall Not Fade]
Apollonia – Tour à Tour [Apollonia]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Créme Hours Vol.1 [Créme Club]
VA – Vaertism003 [vaertism]
VA – 20 Years Raum Musik [Raum Musik]

Vindya

Vindya (Foto: Jake Heath)

EPs

Tièmoko Konè – Altercation [Drawn Records]
Confusion & Ebass – Dual Vision [SK11X030] [SK_eleven]
Inox Traxx – Snap Into My Sonic EP [Snap Into My Sonic]
Joline Scheffer – Internal Fomo Kompass [K S R]
Human Safari – Sax Paradiso [R&S Records]
Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK11X028]
Noah Tauber – Sleep Is The Enemy [Anfang]
Hurdslenk – Twenty Cycles – [Frenzy Recordings]
Decoder, Jay York – Distance [Toca]
JACKLYN – SONIC WAVES [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations

GiGi FM – Movimiento [Sea~rène]
VA – Fuga V [Token Records]
VA – Brillo en Silencio VA [NYXII Records]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cyberflex, Human Safari, Mars89, Mystigrix, Tasha Safari, Uchi und den WARM Radio Charts

Die nächste Runde der GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cyberflex, Human Safari, Mars89, Mystigrix, Tasha Safari, Uchi und den WARM Radio Charts.
Jacob Hession -

Features

GROOVE Leser:innenpoll 2024: Die Ergebnisse

Feature
Im GROOVE-Leser:innenpoll kommt ihr zu Wort. Welche DJs habt ihr gefeiert? Welche Tracks liefen auf Repeat? Was hat euch persönlich bewegt?

Mischa Fanghaenel: „Es wird den Moment geben, in dem wir uns angrinsen”

Feature
Mischa Fanghaenel ist Fotograf. Und Türsteher. Die Überlagerung seiner beiden Tätigkeiten brachte das Projekt „NACHTS” hervor. Wir haben ihn dazu interviewt.

Quelza: Das Streben nach dem reinen Ausdruck

Feature
Quelza hat sich in den letzten Jahren als DJ und Produzent profiliert. Wie der Franzose überhaupt zu Techno kam, lest ihr im Porträt.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv