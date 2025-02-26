Die GROOVE-DJ Charts mit Amphia, Alessandro Adriani, Bennet, Deft, Jon Hester und Olive T

Amphia

Amphia (Foto: Nat Urazmetova)

EPs

YULLOLA – Monastery of Love [Chimera Club]

Lydo & Tomás Urquieta – Hand of God [X-TRA.SERVICES]

James Harbrecht – Rattlesnake EP [Prima Materia]

Bae.con – Freak [Succubus Records]

Kabay – Tribe of Liberation [CRG033]

HEZEN – Stigma [HEZEN]

pepapepapepapepappapapeppappp – Que es una mujer para tu cerebro [Self-released]

Rybolov – Uncertainity [PURE TOOL]

Repro – Equestrian Sizzle EP [Euromantic Catalogue]

VA – DOCSDGTL009 [OECUS]

Alben/Compilations

FKA Twigs – Magdalene [Young]

Aaron Aftab – Night Reign [The Verve Music Group]

Gannein – Horloges [Gannein]

Alessandro Adriani

Alessandro Adriani (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Mutual Attraction & Private Press – Ziemia 003 [Ziemia]

Lost Trax – The Watcher [Frustrated Funk]

Florian Kupfer – Unmasked [Urban Legend Record Label]

Samuel Jabba – [FYM01] Memorias del Futuro [Runas Distribution]

Suicide AFTR 7 – Soft Geometry [Runas Recordings]

Marcel Dettman – Fear Of Programming Remixes [Dekmantel]

Reeko – El Retorno De Saturno [KR3 Records]

Exium – Coded fragments [Nheoma Spain]

Death in Vegas – Acid Rejects Volume 1 [Drone UK]

Iro Aka – Aural II [Hivern Discs Spain]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Echoes Of Italy Artists in Wonderland: Early 90’s House Vibes Vol 1 [Jungle Fantasy US]

Lagowski / Chromium – MNQ 162 Lagowski/Chromium – Chromium Industries 1991-1992 2xLP [Mannequin Records]

Children Of The Night – MNQ 171 Children Of The Night 2xLP [Mannequin Records]

Bennet

Bennet (Foto: Pia Henkel)

EPs

Eric Cloutier – Perpetual Booty Grooves Vol.1 [Palinoia]

Gallegos – MC [On Loop]

Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love on the Rocks]

Trent Voyage & Elena Moroder – Aquamarine [Quirk]

Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero [Dolly]

Jovonn – Back 2 Da 90’s [Cha Cha Project Recordings]

Mehdi M – The Funky Mission EP [Faith Beat Germany]

Mr. G – Gettin‘ somewhere? EP [Phoenix G]

Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]

France Jobin – Death Is Perfection, Everything Else Is Relative [Editions Mego]

Alben/Compilations

MoMaReady – BODY 24 [Self-released]

Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think [Dekmantel]

Saya Gray – SAYA [Dirty Hit]

Deft

Deft (Foto: Cicely Grace)

EPs

VA – Versus 2 [Club Romantica]

JD REID – sometimes i wonder 003 [Self-released]

Boofy – We, The Talentless [Taekform]

JAEL – Motion Sickness [Mena Muria Records]

RHR – ND023 – EN-GIRO [Nice & Deadly]

Blawan – BouQ [XL Recordings]

COIDO – Gasoline EP [Well Street Records]

King Doudou – Más Rápido [DSMG]

Rhyme – TOYS [RHYME RECORDS]

Alben/Compilations

GUTTA – BANDCAMP ESSENTIALS [STRIKERS ENT]

Leon Thomas – Mutt [UMG Recordings]

John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]

Jon Hester

Jon Hester (Foto: Riccardo Malberti)

EPs

Lady Starlight & Jon Hester – Participation 008 [Participation]

Truncate & DJ Hyperactive – Trust the Process EP [Truncate US]

Blenk – Breaking the Loop [Enemy Records]

Lars Huismann – Mechanized EP [Monnom Black]

Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]

Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]

OFF / GRID – Circular Motions EP [The Third Room]

Shed – IT067 Applications [Ilian Tape]

Fred P & Cassy – Be You [Kwench Records]

Alben/Compilations

Nørbak – Casa [HAYES]

Planetary Assault Systems – Reassembled LP [Mote Evolver]

Heiko Laux – Careful, Not Trending [Kanzleramt Music]

Olive T

Olive T (Foto: Aline Rogg)

EPs

Anja Schneider – If You Wanna Scream [Permanent Vacation]

Ari BALD & CJ Scott – Humble Jumble [Studio Barnhouse Sweden]

Shamira & Nsha – Two Faced [Suprematic Sounds]

Neel – Disco Quarantine EP (IT 53) [Interdimensional Transmissions]

Patrice Scott – Solitude [Sistrum Recordings Detroit]

Byron the Aquarius – Baddest Behavior EP [Toucan Sounds]

Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Ray Bennett – DREAMS MONEY CAN BUY [Sonecy Records]

Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [Dolly]

Malik Hendricks & Roy Vision – Kairos [Groovence Records]

Alben/Compilations

L.B. Dub Corp – Saturn To Home [Dekmantel]

Japanese Telecom – Virtual Geisha [Clone Aqualung Series]

salute – True Magic [Ninja Tune]