Die GROOVE-DJ Charts mit Amphia, Alessandro Adriani, Bennet, Deft, Jon Hester und Olive T

Amphia
EPs
YULLOLA – Monastery of Love [Chimera Club]
Lydo & Tomás Urquieta – Hand of God [X-TRA.SERVICES]
James Harbrecht – Rattlesnake EP [Prima Materia]
Bae.con – Freak [Succubus Records]
Kabay – Tribe of Liberation [CRG033]
HEZEN – Stigma [HEZEN]
pepapepapepapepappapapeppappp – Que es una mujer para tu cerebro [Self-released]
Rybolov – Uncertainity [PURE TOOL]
Repro – Equestrian Sizzle EP [Euromantic Catalogue]
VA – DOCSDGTL009 [OECUS]
Alben/Compilations
FKA Twigs – Magdalene [Young]
Aaron Aftab – Night Reign [The Verve Music Group]
Gannein – Horloges [Gannein]
Alessandro Adriani
EPs
Mutual Attraction & Private Press – Ziemia 003 [Ziemia]
Lost Trax – The Watcher [Frustrated Funk]
Florian Kupfer – Unmasked [Urban Legend Record Label]
Samuel Jabba – [FYM01] Memorias del Futuro [Runas Distribution]
Suicide AFTR 7 – Soft Geometry [Runas Recordings]
Marcel Dettman – Fear Of Programming Remixes [Dekmantel]
Reeko – El Retorno De Saturno [KR3 Records]
Exium – Coded fragments [Nheoma Spain]
Death in Vegas – Acid Rejects Volume 1 [Drone UK]
Iro Aka – Aural II [Hivern Discs Spain]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Echoes Of Italy Artists in Wonderland: Early 90’s House Vibes Vol 1 [Jungle Fantasy US]
Lagowski / Chromium – MNQ 162 Lagowski/Chromium – Chromium Industries 1991-1992 2xLP [Mannequin Records]
Children Of The Night – MNQ 171 Children Of The Night 2xLP [Mannequin Records]
Bennet
EPs
Eric Cloutier – Perpetual Booty Grooves Vol.1 [Palinoia]
Gallegos – MC [On Loop]
Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love on the Rocks]
Trent Voyage & Elena Moroder – Aquamarine [Quirk]
Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero [Dolly]
Jovonn – Back 2 Da 90’s [Cha Cha Project Recordings]
Mehdi M – The Funky Mission EP [Faith Beat Germany]
Mr. G – Gettin‘ somewhere? EP [Phoenix G]
Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]
France Jobin – Death Is Perfection, Everything Else Is Relative [Editions Mego]
Alben/Compilations
MoMaReady – BODY 24 [Self-released]
Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think [Dekmantel]
Saya Gray – SAYA [Dirty Hit]
Deft
EPs
VA – Versus 2 [Club Romantica]
JD REID – sometimes i wonder 003 [Self-released]
Boofy – We, The Talentless [Taekform]
JAEL – Motion Sickness [Mena Muria Records]
RHR – ND023 – EN-GIRO [Nice & Deadly]
Blawan – BouQ [XL Recordings]
COIDO – Gasoline EP [Well Street Records]
King Doudou – Más Rápido [DSMG]
Rhyme – TOYS [RHYME RECORDS]
Alben/Compilations
GUTTA – BANDCAMP ESSENTIALS [STRIKERS ENT]
Leon Thomas – Mutt [UMG Recordings]
John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]
Jon Hester
EPs
Lady Starlight & Jon Hester – Participation 008 [Participation]
Truncate & DJ Hyperactive – Trust the Process EP [Truncate US]
Blenk – Breaking the Loop [Enemy Records]
Lars Huismann – Mechanized EP [Monnom Black]
Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]
Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]
OFF / GRID – Circular Motions EP [The Third Room]
Shed – IT067 Applications [Ilian Tape]
Fred P & Cassy – Be You [Kwench Records]
Alben/Compilations
Nørbak – Casa [HAYES]
Planetary Assault Systems – Reassembled LP [Mote Evolver]
Heiko Laux – Careful, Not Trending [Kanzleramt Music]
Olive T
EPs
Anja Schneider – If You Wanna Scream [Permanent Vacation]
Ari BALD & CJ Scott – Humble Jumble [Studio Barnhouse Sweden]
Shamira & Nsha – Two Faced [Suprematic Sounds]
Neel – Disco Quarantine EP (IT 53) [Interdimensional Transmissions]
Patrice Scott – Solitude [Sistrum Recordings Detroit]
Byron the Aquarius – Baddest Behavior EP [Toucan Sounds]
Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
Ray Bennett – DREAMS MONEY CAN BUY [Sonecy Records]
Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [Dolly]
Malik Hendricks & Roy Vision – Kairos [Groovence Records]
Alben/Compilations
L.B. Dub Corp – Saturn To Home [Dekmantel]
Japanese Telecom – Virtual Geisha [Clone Aqualung Series]
salute – True Magic [Ninja Tune]