ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE-DJ Charts mit Amphia, Alessandro Adriani, Bennet, Deft, Jon Hester und Olive T

Jacob Hession

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Amphia

Amphia (Foto: Nat Urazmetova)

EPs

YULLOLA – Monastery of Love [Chimera Club]
Lydo & Tomás Urquieta – Hand of God [X-TRA.SERVICES]
James Harbrecht – Rattlesnake EP [Prima Materia]
Bae.con – Freak [Succubus Records]
Kabay – Tribe of Liberation [CRG033]
HEZEN – Stigma [HEZEN]
pepapepapepapepappapapeppappp – Que es una mujer para tu cerebro [Self-released]
Rybolov – Uncertainity [PURE TOOL]
Repro – Equestrian Sizzle EP [Euromantic Catalogue]
VA – DOCSDGTL009 [OECUS]

Alben/Compilations

FKA Twigs – Magdalene [Young]
Aaron Aftab – Night Reign [The Verve Music Group]
Gannein – Horloges [Gannein]

Alessandro Adriani

Alessandro Adriani (Foto: Presse)

EPs

Mutual Attraction & Private Press – Ziemia 003 [Ziemia]
Lost Trax – The Watcher [Frustrated Funk]
Florian Kupfer – Unmasked [Urban Legend Record Label]
Samuel Jabba – [FYM01] Memorias del Futuro [Runas Distribution]
Suicide AFTR 7 – Soft Geometry [Runas Recordings]
Marcel Dettman – Fear Of Programming Remixes [Dekmantel]
Reeko – El Retorno De Saturno [KR3 Records]
Exium – Coded fragments [Nheoma Spain]
Death in Vegas – Acid Rejects Volume 1 [Drone UK]
Iro Aka – Aural II [Hivern Discs Spain]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Echoes Of Italy Artists in Wonderland: Early 90’s House Vibes Vol 1 [Jungle Fantasy US]
Lagowski / Chromium – MNQ 162 Lagowski/Chromium – Chromium Industries 1991-1992 2xLP [Mannequin Records]
Children Of The Night – MNQ 171 Children Of The Night 2xLP [Mannequin Records]

Bennet

Bennet (Foto: Pia Henkel)

EPs

Eric Cloutier – Perpetual Booty Grooves Vol.1 [Palinoia]
Gallegos – MC [On Loop]
Retromigration x Niklas Wandt – Mineral House [Love on the Rocks]
Trent Voyage & Elena Moroder – Aquamarine [Quirk]
Steffi & Rosati – Memory Zero [Dolly]
Jovonn – Back 2 Da 90’s [Cha Cha Project Recordings]
Mehdi M – The Funky Mission EP [Faith Beat Germany]
Mr. G – Gettin‘ somewhere? EP [Phoenix G]
Opal Sunn – Elastic (Phases I – III) [Test Pressing Recordings]
France Jobin – Death Is Perfection, Everything Else Is Relative [Editions Mego]

Alben/Compilations

MoMaReady – BODY 24 [Self-released]
Ploy – It’s Later Than You Think [Dekmantel] 
Saya Gray – SAYA [Dirty Hit]

Deft

Deft (Foto: Cicely Grace)

EPs

VA – Versus 2 [Club Romantica]
JD REID – sometimes i wonder 003 [Self-released]
Boofy – We, The Talentless [Taekform]
JAEL – Motion Sickness [Mena Muria Records]
RHR – ND023 – EN-GIRO [Nice & Deadly]
Blawan – BouQ [XL Recordings]
COIDO – Gasoline EP [Well Street Records]
King Doudou – Más Rápido [DSMG]
Rhyme – TOYS [RHYME RECORDS]

Alben/Compilations

GUTTA – BANDCAMP ESSENTIALS [STRIKERS ENT]
Leon Thomas – Mutt [UMG Recordings]
John Glacier – Like A Ribbon [Young]

Jon Hester

Jon Hester (Foto: Riccardo Malberti)

EPs

Lady Starlight & Jon Hester – Participation 008 [Participation]
Truncate & DJ Hyperactive – Trust the Process EP [Truncate US]
Blenk – Breaking the Loop [Enemy Records]
Lars Huismann – Mechanized EP [Monnom Black]
Red Rooms & Rocko Garoni – Surge EP [Soma Records]
Quelza – Origami EP [Vault Records]
OFF / GRID – Circular Motions EP [The Third Room]
Shed – IT067 Applications [Ilian Tape]
Mutual Attraction & Private Press – ZIEMIA 003 [Ziemia]
Fred P & Cassy – Be You [Kwench Records]

Alben/Compilations

Nørbak – Casa [HAYES]
Planetary Assault Systems – Reassembled LP [Mote Evolver]
Heiko Laux – Careful, Not Trending [Kanzleramt Music]

Olive T

Olive T (Foto: Aline Rogg)

EPs

Anja Schneider – If You Wanna Scream [Permanent Vacation]
Ari BALD & CJ Scott – Humble Jumble [Studio Barnhouse Sweden]
Shamira & Nsha – Two Faced [Suprematic Sounds]
Neel – Disco Quarantine EP (IT 53) [Interdimensional Transmissions]
Patrice Scott – Solitude [Sistrum Recordings Detroit]
Byron the Aquarius – Baddest Behavior EP [Toucan Sounds]
Peder Mannerfelt – The Benefits of Living in a Hole [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
Ray Bennett – DREAMS MONEY CAN BUY [Sonecy Records]
Steffi & Rosati – Bring The Beat [Dolly]
Malik Hendricks & Roy Vision – Kairos [Groovence Records]

Alben/Compilations

L.B. Dub Corp – Saturn To Home [Dekmantel]
Japanese Telecom – Virtual Geisha [Clone Aqualung Series]
salute – True Magic [Ninja Tune]

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Bloody Mary, Groove Attack Records, Insolate, Miran N, Nicolas Bougaïeff und Rødig

Welche Tracks dominieren derzeit die Decks? Antworten kommen in den GROOVE DJ Charts von Bloody Mary, Groove Attack Records, Insolate, Miran N, Nicolas Bougaïeff und Rødig.
Jacob Hession -

Features

Quelza: Das Streben nach dem reinen Ausdruck

Feature
Quelza hat sich in den letzten Jahren als DJ und -Produzent profiliert. Wie der Franzose überhaupt zu Techno kam, lest ihr im Porträt.

Posh Isolation: 10 Tracks, die den Sound des Labels definiert haben

Feature
Posh Isolation stellt den Betrieb nach 16 Jahren ein – diese Tracks haben die Grenzen der Electronica verschoben.

Alessandro Adriani & Franz Scala: 10 prägende Tracks ihrer Sameheads-Residency

Feature
Von Italo Disco bis Industrial: 10 Tracks, die Alessandro Adrianis und Franz Scalas Residency im Berliner Sameheads prägen.

