Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Adana Twins, Dajusch, EQUISS, limbic.sis, Paraçek und Vincent Neumann

Adana Twins

Adana Twins (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Whodamanny – Este Ritmo [Valencia Relief Fundraiser]

Adana Twins & Hardt Antoine – Feel [TAU]

Airwolf Paradise – This Groove [Nothing Else Matters]

DJ Minx – Don’t Do It To Me (Extended Mix) [Snatch! Records]

The Magician – Mystery (Adana Twins Remix) [Potion Records]

Adrian Roman – Transitif [ESSP]

Hunter/Game & Øostil – Release (Denis Horvat Remix) [TAU]

Upercent – Bufa [Systematic Recordings]

Auggië – My Garden [Unreleased]

Kadosh – Try [TAU]

Alben/Compilations



Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre – Missionary [Death Row]

Kendrick Lamar – GNX [pgLang]

Kiasmos – II [Erased Tapes]

Dajusch

DAJUSCH (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



A – P.E.D EP [Heizen Records]

Staim – MP05 [Magic Power]

Deetron – Soulmate EP [Ilian Tape]

Joy Orbison – Flight FM [Toss Portal]

Dajusch – Gazelle EP [DUBWARS/Planet Rhythm]

Arnaud Le Texier / Antonio De Angelis – Split EP [Children Of Tomorrow Records]

Phara – How High Can A Pigeon Fly EP [Phaaar]

Dajusch – 30 Seconds [Mutual Rhythm]

Gunjack – Stormbells [Earwiggle]

Erik Jabari – Soft Spikes EP [Self-released]

Ø Phase – Binary Opposition (Process 1) [TOKEN]

Alben/Compilations



Martyn – Through Lines [3024]

Jeff Mills – Waveform Transmission Vol. 3 [Tresor]

Ricardo Villalobos – Alcachofa [Reissue] [Perlon]

EQUISS

EQUISS (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



DJ Swisha & OSSX – Smooth Landing [Self-released]

Lektor Scopes – 416 (Earth People) [Self-released]

Special Request – Open Your Eyes [Self-released]

Leod – Untitled 07 [Self-released]

Jossy Mitsu – Arena [Woozy]

AceMo – Underwater Jungle [Self-released]

D’or (aka MoMA Ready) – That’s What I Thought [Self-released]

Introspekt – So High Medley [Self-released]

Calvo – BWI 2 Gatwick [Self-released]

TAH – Still In It (Wu-Tang Mix) [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations



Daria Lourd – For the New Moon on November 30th [Self-released]

Skee Mask – Resort [Ilian Tape]

TAH – 30 Lessons [Self-released]

limbic.sis

Limbic Sis (Kat Tran)

Tracks/EPs



Nesa Azadikhah – Tension [Paryìa]

Shanti Celeste – Ice Cream Dream Boy (The Remixes) [Peach Discs]

Amaliah – Naughty Pleasure [TraTraTrax]

Eoin DJ – Ode To Beachball (Incl. Bliss Inc. Remix) [Punctuality]

RITCHRD – EVERYNIGHT [Self-released]

CRYME – REALITY RUSH [SEVEN]

James K – Blinkmoth (July Mix) [AD 93]

Female Fatale – Aldonna [Re-Leaf Records]

Denzel – Glorified Intake [Sin Sistema]

Eliza Rose & Sally C – DR Pleasure EP [Big Saldo Chunkers]

Alben/Compilations



Honey Dijon – DJ-Kicks [!K7 Records]

VA – No Pare, Sigue Sigue 3 [TraTraTrax]

Aphex Twin – Music From The Merch Desk (2016 – 2023) [Warp Records]

Paraçek

Paraçek (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Paraçek, CARGO – Sexy [Warner]

Paraçek, AVO – In Meinem Kopf [Warner]

Paraçek, AVO, AHM – Rambazamba [Warner]

2HOT2PLAY – Let Me Think About It [Self-released]

L.zwo – House On Fire [Polyamor]

Human Error – Don’t Stop [240Kmh]

Paraçek, WILDERÍCH – Muévete [Self-released]

Sarah4k – Auf Zelle (Paraçek Remix) [Self-released]

KXXMA, NOISETIME, Paraçek – DJ Dreh Mal Auf [Zeitgeist]

Paraçek, Palastoni – It Girl [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations



Whitey En Vogue – Neue Whitey Tape [Sony]

Ski Aggu – Wilmersdorfs Kind [Universal]

Paraçek – Y2K Remix EP [Self-released]

Vincent Neumann

Tracks/EPs



Blind Observatory – Entropy Of Me [Gravitational Multiplex]

Albert Zhirnov – Mogul [Clergy]

Kastil – Plastic Planet [Stale]

Chizawa Q – Planet 9 [R&S]

Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]

Axel Karakis – Scream To Nature [Remain]

Danya – Sonata [Sine Space 7]

Dig-It – When I Get Home [ANAOH]

Asmus Odsat – As We Sit [Kora Sounds]

Winsome – Tab [Tenum]

Alben/Compilations



Fennesz – Mosaic [P-Vine]

As One – Requiem [De:tuned]

William Basinski – September 23rd [Temporary Residence Limited]