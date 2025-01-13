Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Sotofett, Joe Davies, Mathias Schaffhäuser, mOat und Moodrich

DJ Sotofett
Tracks/EPs
DJ Sotofett – Did You Love Me? [WANIA]
Ronny Nyheim & DJ Sotofett – Dubquartz [WANIA]
Warodjah Feat. Zouratié Koné – Zou’s Journey (DJ Fett Burger’s Moist Liquid Sunrise Mix) [WODJ]
DJ Gizzard – Jitter Analysis (Wania Mix) [WANIA]
LNS & DJ Sotofett – Electrolium (Original Mix) [WANIA]
L.A. 2000 – Safety (DJ Sotofett Dubmix) [WANIA]
Ekowmania – Kwame Nkrumah [Ronet Records]
O.M. Theorem – Lemma1 B2 (DJ Sotofett Remix feat. LNS & Ekowmania) [O.M. Theorem]
DJ Sotofett – My Spirit Is In Techno Music [WANIA]
Zarate_Fix & DJ Sotofett – Dub State [WANIA]
Alben/Compilations
DJ Sotofett – WANIA mk1 [WANIA]
Ekowmania – Dr. Afrodub [Ronet Records]
Mirror – We Are All Palestinians [White Label]
Joe Davies
Tracks/EPs
DJ Pipe – Health Bar EP [Global North]
Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]
Tils & Maxim Vukovic – MP06 [Magic Power]
Nail – Shake Two EP [Rhythm by Nature]
RareTwo Inc. aka DJ Sneak and Tripmastaz – 33 Chambers [Respect the Craft]
Salbany – Crossroads [Paraiso Records]
Steve O’Sullivan & Fletcher – Fresh Loopin [Mosaic]
Ray Mono – Mass Appeal [Pleasure Zone]
Christopher Ledger – Atipic 018 [Atipic]
Harry Wills – Heads & Volleys [Salty Nuts]
Alben/Compilations
Will Long & DJ Sprinkles – Acid Trax [Comatonse]
Space Drum Meditation – Four Tusks [Space Drum Meditation]
SV1 – Splinter [SV1]
Mathias Schaffhäuser
Tracks/EPs
Christoph de Babalon – No Favours [Sneaker Social Club]
Dusk + Blackdown – Rollage Vol7: Parallel Flow States EP [Keysound Recordings]
CEL – Five Minutes to Self-Destruct [Gagarin Records]
Moog Conspiracy – Warp [Elektrotribe]
Donija – Halabarda [SPLOT]
Shadow Child & DJ Haus – Rhythm Force Vol. 2 [Unknown To The Unknown]
Kasper Bjørke – Tears We Haven’t Cried / Justin Strauss Remix [HFN Music]
Syntax Error – The Streamer [Snork Enterprises]
Hett – Candor EP [Awkwardly Social]
Mathias Schaffhäuser – Cover Me EP [GMO – The Label]
Alben/Compilations
Carlton Doom – Frankenstein [Hypercolour]
VA – Future Sounds Of Kraut Vol. 3 – Compiled by Fred und Luna [Compost Records]
rhubiqs – Aegis of Silence [Affin]
mOat
Tracks/EPs
Pluralist – Touch [Curving Track]
Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphion Amphinome [Living Patterns]
mOat – Seamstress [Aus]
Narciss & Morphena – Fleeing Into You [Running Back]
mOat – Brian [Armada]
Dense & Pika – It House [Turbo]
Dub Taylor – Mind Stroke [Rotary Cocktail]
Nathan Micay – Let’s Go Make Some Money [LuckyMe]
mOat – Pizza Cat [Armada]
Tambien – Drogato [ESP Institute]
Alben/Compilations
Rrose x Polygonia – Dermatology [Eaux]
Adrianne Lenker – Songs [4AD]
Skee Mask – Resort [Ilian Tape]
moodrich
Tracks/EPs
Frou Frou – A New Kind Of Love [Megaphonic Ltd]
DJ Swagger – Black Pegasus feat. Henry Greenleaf [Kommerz FYI]
BUBBA JANKO – I Can Be Your Housewife [Scenic Route]
DJ SWISHA – TIKTOKLOOP [Self-released]
Darius The Barbarian – Booty Call [Apparel Tronic]
OSAYA – was wenn ich dich im club heut nicht sehe [Self-released]
mangodog – Itchy Eye [Self-released]
aloneinaboyband – Every Day Is Halloween [Self-released]
IVY FYES – So Nice feat. swoopy [Self-released]
Freddie Dredd – Opaul [Doomshop Records]
Alben/Compilations
Darius The Barbarian – Body Gospel [Apparel Tronic]
XL MOOD & DJ SKAIN – The Mansion [Mega Buff Records]
VA – Emotional Voyage Vol. 2 [Emotional Voyage Records]