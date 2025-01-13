Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Sotofett, Joe Davies, Mathias Schaffhäuser, mOat und Moodrich

DJ Sotofett

DJ Sotofett (Foto: Sami Hasselberg)

Tracks/EPs



DJ Sotofett – Did You Love Me? [WANIA]

Ronny Nyheim & DJ Sotofett – Dubquartz [WANIA]

Warodjah Feat. Zouratié Koné – Zou’s Journey (DJ Fett Burger’s Moist Liquid Sunrise Mix) [WODJ]

DJ Gizzard – Jitter Analysis (Wania Mix) [WANIA]

LNS & DJ Sotofett – Electrolium (Original Mix) [WANIA]

L.A. 2000 – Safety (DJ Sotofett Dubmix) [WANIA]

Ekowmania – Kwame Nkrumah [Ronet Records]

O.M. Theorem – Lemma1 B2 (DJ Sotofett Remix feat. LNS & Ekowmania) [O.M. Theorem]

DJ Sotofett – My Spirit Is In Techno Music [WANIA]

Zarate_Fix & DJ Sotofett – Dub State [WANIA]

Alben/Compilations



DJ Sotofett – WANIA mk1 [WANIA]

Ekowmania – Dr. Afrodub [Ronet Records]

Mirror – We Are All Palestinians [White Label]

Joe Davies

Joe Davies (Photo credit: Manuel Schuller)

Tracks/EPs



DJ Pipe – Health Bar EP [Global North]

Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]

Tils & Maxim Vukovic – MP06 [Magic Power]

Nail – Shake Two EP [Rhythm by Nature]

RareTwo Inc. aka DJ Sneak and Tripmastaz – 33 Chambers [Respect the Craft]

Salbany – Crossroads [Paraiso Records]

Steve O’Sullivan & Fletcher – Fresh Loopin [Mosaic]

Ray Mono – Mass Appeal [Pleasure Zone]

Christopher Ledger – Atipic 018 [Atipic]

Harry Wills – Heads & Volleys [Salty Nuts]

Alben/Compilations



Will Long & DJ Sprinkles – Acid Trax [Comatonse]

Space Drum Meditation – Four Tusks [Space Drum Meditation]

SV1 – Splinter [SV1]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs



Christoph de Babalon – No Favours [Sneaker Social Club]

Dusk + Blackdown – Rollage Vol7: Parallel Flow States EP [Keysound Recordings]

CEL – Five Minutes to Self-Destruct [Gagarin Records]

Moog Conspiracy – Warp [Elektrotribe]

Donija – Halabarda [SPLOT]

Shadow Child & DJ Haus – Rhythm Force Vol. 2 [Unknown To The Unknown]

Kasper Bjørke – Tears We Haven’t Cried / Justin Strauss Remix [HFN Music]

Syntax Error – The Streamer [Snork Enterprises]

Hett – Candor EP [Awkwardly Social]

Mathias Schaffhäuser – Cover Me EP [GMO – The Label]

Alben/Compilations



Carlton Doom – Frankenstein [Hypercolour]

VA – Future Sounds Of Kraut Vol. 3 – Compiled by Fred und Luna [Compost Records]

rhubiqs – Aegis of Silence [Affin]

mOat

mOat (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Pluralist – Touch [Curving Track]

Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphion Amphinome [Living Patterns]

mOat – Seamstress [Aus]

Narciss & Morphena – Fleeing Into You [Running Back]

mOat – Brian [Armada]

Dense & Pika – It House [Turbo]

Dub Taylor – Mind Stroke [Rotary Cocktail]

Nathan Micay – Let’s Go Make Some Money [LuckyMe]

mOat – Pizza Cat [Armada]

Tambien – Drogato [ESP Institute]

Alben/Compilations



Rrose x Polygonia – Dermatology [Eaux]

Adrianne Lenker – Songs [4AD]

Skee Mask – Resort [Ilian Tape]

moodrich

moodrich (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs



Frou Frou – A New Kind Of Love [Megaphonic Ltd]

DJ Swagger – Black Pegasus feat. Henry Greenleaf [Kommerz FYI]

BUBBA JANKO – I Can Be Your Housewife [Scenic Route]

DJ SWISHA – TIKTOKLOOP [Self-released]

Darius The Barbarian – Booty Call [Apparel Tronic]

OSAYA – was wenn ich dich im club heut nicht sehe [Self-released]

mangodog – Itchy Eye [Self-released]

aloneinaboyband – Every Day Is Halloween [Self-released]

IVY FYES – So Nice feat. swoopy [Self-released]

Freddie Dredd – Opaul [Doomshop Records]

Alben/Compilations



Darius The Barbarian – Body Gospel [Apparel Tronic]

XL MOOD & DJ SKAIN – The Mansion [Mega Buff Records]

VA – Emotional Voyage Vol. 2 [Emotional Voyage Records]