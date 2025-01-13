Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DJ Sotofett, Joe Davies, Mathias Schaffhäuser, mOat und Moodrich

Elaine Sobolewski

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

DJ Sotofett

DJ Sotofett (Foto: Sami Hasselberg)

Tracks/EPs

DJ Sotofett – Did You Love Me? [WANIA]
Ronny Nyheim & DJ Sotofett – Dubquartz [WANIA]
Warodjah Feat. Zouratié Koné – Zou’s Journey (DJ Fett Burger’s Moist Liquid Sunrise Mix) [WODJ]
DJ Gizzard – Jitter Analysis (Wania Mix) [WANIA]
LNS & DJ Sotofett – Electrolium (Original Mix) [WANIA]
L.A. 2000 – Safety (DJ Sotofett Dubmix) [WANIA]
Ekowmania – Kwame Nkrumah [Ronet Records]
O.M. Theorem – Lemma1 B2 (DJ Sotofett Remix feat. LNS & Ekowmania) [O.M. Theorem]
DJ Sotofett – My Spirit Is In Techno Music [WANIA]
Zarate_Fix & DJ Sotofett – Dub State [WANIA]

Alben/Compilations

DJ Sotofett – WANIA mk1 [WANIA]
Ekowmania – Dr. Afrodub [Ronet Records]
Mirror – We Are All Palestinians [White Label]

Joe Davies

Joe Davies by Manuel Schuller
Joe Davies (Photo credit: Manuel Schuller)

Tracks/EPs

DJ Pipe – Health Bar EP [Global North]
Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]
Tils & Maxim Vukovic – MP06 [Magic Power]
Nail – Shake Two EP [Rhythm by Nature]
RareTwo Inc. aka DJ Sneak and Tripmastaz – 33 Chambers [Respect the Craft]
Salbany – Crossroads [Paraiso Records]
Steve O’Sullivan & Fletcher – Fresh Loopin [Mosaic]
Ray Mono – Mass Appeal [Pleasure Zone]
Christopher Ledger – Atipic 018 [Atipic]
Harry Wills – Heads & Volleys [Salty Nuts]

Alben/Compilations

Will Long & DJ Sprinkles – Acid Trax [Comatonse]
Space Drum Meditation – Four Tusks [Space Drum Meditation]
SV1 – Splinter [SV1]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs

Christoph de Babalon – No Favours [Sneaker Social Club]
Dusk + Blackdown – Rollage Vol7: Parallel Flow States EP [Keysound Recordings]
CEL – Five Minutes to Self-Destruct [Gagarin Records]
Moog Conspiracy – Warp [Elektrotribe]
Donija – Halabarda [SPLOT]
Shadow Child & DJ Haus – Rhythm Force Vol. 2 [Unknown To The Unknown]
Kasper Bjørke – Tears We Haven’t Cried / Justin Strauss Remix [HFN Music]
Syntax Error – The Streamer [Snork Enterprises]
Hett – Candor EP [Awkwardly Social]
Mathias Schaffhäuser – Cover Me EP [GMO – The Label]

Alben/Compilations

Carlton Doom – Frankenstein [Hypercolour]
VA – Future Sounds Of Kraut Vol. 3 – Compiled by Fred und Luna [Compost Records]
rhubiqs – Aegis of Silence [Affin]

mOat

mOat (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Pluralist – Touch [Curving Track]
Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphion Amphinome [Living Patterns]
mOat – Seamstress [Aus]
Narciss & Morphena – Fleeing Into You [Running Back]
mOat – Brian [Armada]
Dense & Pika – It House [Turbo]
Dub Taylor – Mind Stroke [Rotary Cocktail]
Nathan Micay – Let’s Go Make Some Money [LuckyMe]
mOat – Pizza Cat [Armada]
Tambien – Drogato [ESP Institute]

Alben/Compilations

Rrose x Polygonia – Dermatology [Eaux]
Adrianne Lenker – Songs [4AD]
Skee Mask – Resort [Ilian Tape]

moodrich

moodrich (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs

Frou Frou – A New Kind Of Love [Megaphonic Ltd]
DJ Swagger – Black Pegasus feat. Henry Greenleaf [Kommerz FYI]
BUBBA JANKO – I Can Be Your Housewife [Scenic Route]
DJ SWISHA – TIKTOKLOOP [Self-released]
Darius The Barbarian – Booty Call [Apparel Tronic]
OSAYA – was wenn ich dich im club heut nicht sehe [Self-released]
mangodog – Itchy Eye [Self-released]
aloneinaboyband – Every Day Is Halloween [Self-released]
IVY FYES – So Nice feat. swoopy [Self-released]
Freddie Dredd – Opaul [Doomshop Records]

Alben/Compilations

Darius The Barbarian – Body Gospel [Apparel Tronic]
XL MOOD & DJ SKAIN – The Mansion [Mega Buff Records]
VA – Emotional Voyage Vol. 2 [Emotional Voyage Records]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Adana Twins, Dajusch, EQUISS, limbic.sis, Paraçek und Vincent Neumann

Die GROOVE DJ-Chats gehen in die nächste Runde. Dieses Mal mit Adana Twins, Dajusch, EQUISS, limbic.sis, Paraçek und Vincent Neumann.
Elaine Sobolewski -

Features

Chlär: „Es ist einfach, das verrückteste Zeug zu machen!”

Feature
Chlär ist als Techno-DJ weltweit unterwegs. Mit uns hat er über illegale Raves in der Schweiz, seine Arbeitssucht und die Grundpfeiler des Techno gesprochen.

[REWIND 2024]: Altersdiskriminierung und Generationsaustausch im Nachtleben: Ein paar Jahre auf Albernheit und Abriss

Feature
In unserem Roundtable ergründen wir, warum verschiedenen Techno-Generationen immer häufiger die gemeinsame Basis zum Feiern fehlt.

[REWIND2024]: Die Lieblingstracks und -alben der GROOVE-Redaktion

Feature
Jetzt geht's in unserem REWIND ans Eingemachte: Diese Alben und Singles liefen 2024 auf den Redaktionsplattentellern.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv